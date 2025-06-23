World News
June 23, 2025 / 7:19 AM

13 killed, 57 hurt in Russian aerial assault against Kyiv, provinces

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Emergency personnel at work Monday morning at the scene of a Russian missile strike on a five-story residential building close to the center of Kyiv, where at least six people were killed. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
Emergency personnel at work Monday morning at the scene of a Russian missile strike on a five-story residential building close to the center of Kyiv, where at least six people were killed. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

June 23 (UPI) -- At least 13 people were killed and 57 injured in Ukraine, half of them in Kyiv, after Russian forces attacked the capital and other targets in the eastern half of the country with hundreds of drones and ballistic and cruise missiles, officials said Monday.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a social media update that six people were killed when a missile struck and badly damaged a building in the central Shevchenkivskyi district, but that the rescue operation was still underway and there might be more casualties buried under the rubble.

"A terrible picture in the Shevchenko district. Extensive damage to a five-story building. Rescuers, medics, and municipal services are working at the scene. The blast wave also damaged the apartments of the 25-story residential building opposite. Ten people were rescued from it. Among them, a child and a pregnant woman," said Klitschko.

Another 22 people were injured, 12 of them hospitalized, in attacks on residential and non-residential buildings in five other districts of the capital, he added.

Related

The governor of the region, Mykola Kalashnyk, said one person was killed in Bilotserkivka district, southwest of Kyiv, and four were injured, two of whom were admitted to the hospital. Residential targets were hit in Boryspil and Bila Tserkva, where a medical facility and a hotel were also destroyed.

The town of Bucha, just northwest of Kyiv, one of the first Ukrainian settlements overrun by Russian forces and scene of the U.N.-documented execution of at least 73 civilians and other suspected war crimes after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, also came under attack, damaging several houses and vehicles.

In neighboring Chernihiv province to the northeast, which borders both Russia and Belarus, at least three people were killed and 11 injured, including four teenagers, in missile and drone strikes on Chernihiv, the regional capital, and four other districts, according to Chernihiv Gov. Viacheslav Chaus.

In Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian provinces partly or fully controlled by Russian forces, Gov. Vadym Filashkin reported on Telegram that two people had been killed in Siversk, 18 miles east of the city of Slovyansk, and in Myrne, east of Pokrovsk, with five more injured.

In part-Russian-occupied Kherson, Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin reported via social media that one person had been killed and six injured in Russian drone, artillery and airstrikes on Kherson city and several other communities, damaging seven apartment buildings, 14 houses, a gas pipeline and other civilian targets.

The Ukrainian Air Force said on its official account on Telegram that of 368 incoming attack drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, mostly targeting Kyiv, air defenses managed to down all but 14.

Latest Headlines

22 dead, dozens injured after suicide bombing of Syrian church
World News // 2 hours ago
22 dead, dozens injured after suicide bombing of Syrian church
June 23 (UPI) -- More than 22 people were killed and another nearly 60 were injured when an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked a church in the Syrian capital of Damascus, officials said.
South Korea's President Lee orders emergency response for 'urgent' Middle East crisis
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea's President Lee orders emergency response for 'urgent' Middle East crisis
SEOUL, June 23 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday instructed government ministries to operate under an emergency response system in the wake of U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, his office said.
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
World News // 3 hours ago
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
June 23 (UPI) -- Israel continued to attack Iran on Monday, targeting its air defense capabilities, as the Islamic regime vows retaliation after the United States bombed three of its nuclear facilities over the weekend.
Iran, Israel exchange strikes as U.S. officials divided over bombing
World News // 15 hours ago
Iran, Israel exchange strikes as U.S. officials divided over bombing
June 22 (UPI) -- Iran and Israel exchanged targeted airstrikes Sunday after President Donald Trump ordered the bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, leaving his administration and lawmakers divided over U.S. involvement.
NATO to increase defense spending to Cold War levels
World News // 10 hours ago
NATO to increase defense spending to Cold War levels
June 22 (UPI) -- Britain and its NATO allies will increase defense spending by at much as 5% of GDP in the next decade, officials have announced.
Suicide bombing in Damascus church kills at least 20
World News // 14 hours ago
Suicide bombing in Damascus church kills at least 20
June 22 (UPI) -- At least 20 people have been killed and dozens more wounded in a suicide bombing inside a church in Syria, according to the country's Ministry of Health and security officials.
Israeli hostage remains recovered, Netanyahu confirms
World News // 16 hours ago
Israeli hostage remains recovered, Netanyahu confirms
June 22 (UPI) -- The bodies of three Israeli hostages have been recovered from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
Russia: Other nations ready to supply Iran with nukes after U.S. strike
World News // 20 hours ago
Russia: Other nations ready to supply Iran with nukes after U.S. strike
June 22 (UPI) -- In the wake of President Donald Trump's strike on Iran's nuclear sites, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Sunday that "a number of countries" are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear weapons.
8 killed, 13 injured in Brazil hot-air-balloon fire and crash
World News // 1 day ago
8 killed, 13 injured in Brazil hot-air-balloon fire and crash
June 21 (UPI) -- A hot-air balloon carrying 21 passengers caught fire and killed eight during what was to be a 45-minute tourist flight in Brazil on Saturday morning.
European leaders seek 'digital sovereignty' over tech infrastructure
World News // 1 day ago
European leaders seek 'digital sovereignty' over tech infrastructure
June 21 (UPI) -- Leaders of many European nations say they need to do more to develop technological infrastructure to ensure digital sovereignty instead of relying on services from global tech firms.

Trending Stories

Russia: Other nations ready to supply Iran with nukes after U.S. strike
Russia: Other nations ready to supply Iran with nukes after U.S. strike
Active shooter shot dead by security guard at Michigan church
Active shooter shot dead by security guard at Michigan church
Suicide bombing in Damascus church kills at least 20
Suicide bombing in Damascus church kills at least 20
Tesla to launch robotaxis in Austin
Tesla to launch robotaxis in Austin
Iran, Israel exchange strikes as U.S. officials divided over bombing
Iran, Israel exchange strikes as U.S. officials divided over bombing

Follow Us