Trending
World News
June 23, 2025 / 4:18 PM

In remembering Japan's final WWII battle, Okinawans reflect on peace

By Chris Benson
Share with X
A bereaved family prays for war victims on Monday at Japan's Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa-Prefecture. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 3 | A bereaved family prays for war victims on Monday at Japan's Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa-Prefecture. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- More than 4,000 people on Monday filled an Okinawa park to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan's final WWII battle, while citizens reflected over long-lost loved ones and a promise by a Japanese leader to "visibly reduce the burden of U.S. bases" on Okinawa.

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki were in Itoman to attend ceremonies at Peace Memorial Park for "Irei No Hi," known as memorial day, to remember the bloody Battle of Okinawa in which more than 240,000 soldiers and civilians died during or after battle during the last world war.

"It is the nation's vital responsibility to squarely face the folly and tragedy of war, and to do its utmost for a peaceful and prosperous Okinawa," Ishiba said as fear today seems to be heightening over international conflict following U.S. airstrikes on nuclear facilities in Iran.

Other attendees of the commemoration included a representative of the 2024 Nobel Peace Price-winning Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers, Shigemitsu Tanaka, in addition to the United Nations' undersecretary general and high representative for disarmament affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu.

Related

Tamaki asked the audience to remember the battle's lessons and think over how to "break down the absurd current situation and bring lasting peace to the world."

American and Japanese officials offered remarks of peace during separate ceremonies in scorching heat, during which an additional 342 names were added to the vast park's Cornerstone of Peace monument on Mabuni Hill, where the battle's final ground stage was fought on the main island of Japan's southern prefecture.

The addition now brings to 242,567 the total inscribed names of Japanese and other foreign soldiers who died in the Battle of Okinawa from April to June 22, 1945.

"We now have potential adversaries who seek to disrupt that and who seek to change the status quo of peace that is here," Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commander of the III Marine Expeditionary Force, said earlier Monday as he spoke to roughly 50 U.S. Marine in front of the American part of the Cornerstone of Peace.

"It's incredibly important that the U.S.-Japan alliance see through that and be reinforced and continue to grow," Turner said while praising the alliance and maintenance of regional Indo-Pacific peace for 80 years.

During the ceremonies, Okinawa's Tamaki said the mission among those living in the present was to "preserve and pass on" the memories.

On Monday, Okinawans dressed in black, lit incense and laid out food and flower offerings by the names of deceased loved ones as committals were made to pass on lessons of history.

"Perhaps I won't be able to come next year," said 89-year-old Asako Idogawa, who repeatedly traced the wall's inscribed name of her elder brother who was burned by a U.S. flamethrower.

She added that "war is cruel."

Ishiba asked the crowd to reflect on "the stupidity and tragedy of war" before a protestor was removed after yelling, "Don't turn Okinawa into a battlefield!"

In recent years, the Japanese government has taken steps to strengthen the nation's defense capabilities on its island province with growing tension with China over independent Taiwan and disputes about the nearby group of uninhabited Senkaku Islands, which Beijing calls Diaoyu. These are among the fears by Okinawan residents that their homes could again bear witness to war.

The devastating Okinawa battle left a lingering effect on the local population, which saw one in four residents killed. The battle was followed by reported cases of civilian abuse and forced suicides at the hands of Japan's imperial military, as well.

Okinawa, under U.S. control until 1972 after Japan's military defeat nearly 30 years prior, has remained host to troves of U.S. military base installations and long-existing resentments by local residents over noise, pollution and further anger over the recent disclosure of multiple alleged cases of sexual assault by U.S. troops.

On Monday, the Liberal Democratic Party prime minister pledged his "deep-held resolve" to "visibly" reduce the long-existing "burden" of America's military presence on the island prefecture.

Okinawa, Ishiba stated, "continues to shoulder an outsized burden."

Tamaki also spoke of the "heavy" U.S. military "burden" of bases on Okinawa and spoke in protest over the ongoing construction of a new Camp Schwab airfield to replace Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.

"It is possible to suspend operations at Futenma without relocating it to Henoko," the Okinawa governor said after the event in a news conference, characterizing it as a "false solution" and called on the United States and Japan to collaborate in order find a better alternative.

Japan marks 80th anniversary of Battle of Okinawa

Worshippers pray after the memorial service for those that died in the Battle of Okinawa at the Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa, in Japan on June 23, 2025. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Crude oil futures drop despite fears Iran will close Strait of Hormuz
World News // 8 hours ago
Crude oil futures drop despite fears Iran will close Strait of Hormuz
June 23 (UPI) -- Oil futures declined and U.S. stock indexes rose despite fears Iran will close the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for transporting oil around the world.
Latin America's identity documents are highly vulnerable
World News // 2 hours ago
Latin America's identity documents are highly vulnerable
June 23 (UPI) -- The vulnerability of identity documents has become a critical challenge for Latin America amid rising migration and regional security crises.
Strong support for third term for Bukele, despite constitutional ban
World News // 3 hours ago
Strong support for third term for Bukele, despite constitutional ban
June 23 (UPI) -- Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele begins his seventh year in office with strong public backing, including majority support for a third consecutive term, despite a constitutional ban on re-election.
New Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosia officially takes lead of company
World News // 5 hours ago
New Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosia officially takes lead of company
June 23 (UPI) -- New Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa officially took the helm of the U.S. automaker Monday as he laid out a vision for the company and announced a new leadership team.
Met Police bans pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of Parliament
World News // 7 hours ago
Met Police bans pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of Parliament
June 23 (UPI) -- A pro-Palestinian protest in front of the Houses of Parliament in central London was banned by the Met "to prevent serious public order," property damage and disruption to elected officials.
13 killed, 57 hurt in Russian aerial assault against Kyiv, provinces
World News // 9 hours ago
13 killed, 57 hurt in Russian aerial assault against Kyiv, provinces
June 23 (UPI) -- Russian forces attacked the capital and other targets in the eastern half of the country with hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles, killing 13 people and injuring dozens.
22 dead, dozens injured after suicide bombing of Syrian church
World News // 11 hours ago
22 dead, dozens injured after suicide bombing of Syrian church
June 23 (UPI) -- More than 22 people were killed and another nearly 60 were injured when an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked a church in the Syrian capital of Damascus, officials said.
South Korea's President Lee orders emergency response for 'urgent' Middle East crisis
World News // 12 hours ago
South Korea's President Lee orders emergency response for 'urgent' Middle East crisis
SEOUL, June 23 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday instructed government ministries to operate under an emergency response system in the wake of U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, his office said.
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
World News // 12 hours ago
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
June 23 (UPI) -- Israel continued to attack Iran on Monday, targeting its air defense capabilities, as the Islamic regime vows retaliation after the United States bombed three of its nuclear facilities over the weekend.
Iran, Israel exchange strikes as U.S. officials divided over bombing
World News // 1 day ago
Iran, Israel exchange strikes as U.S. officials divided over bombing
June 22 (UPI) -- Iran and Israel exchanged targeted airstrikes Sunday after President Donald Trump ordered the bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, leaving his administration and lawmakers divided over U.S. involvement.

Trending Stories

Active shooter shot dead by security guard at Michigan church
Active shooter shot dead by security guard at Michigan church
U.S. issues world travel warning after Iran attack
U.S. issues world travel warning after Iran attack
Suicide bombing in Damascus church kills at least 20
Suicide bombing in Damascus church kills at least 20
Iran, Israel exchange strikes as U.S. officials divided over bombing
Iran, Israel exchange strikes as U.S. officials divided over bombing
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities

Follow Us