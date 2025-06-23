Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities

June 23 (UPI) -- Israel continued to attack Iran on Monday, targeting its air defense capabilities, as the Islamic regime vows retaliation after the United States bombed three of its nuclear facilities over the weekend.

The Israel Defense Forces was posting updates of its assaults on Iran to X on Monday morning, saying warplanes were attacking military infrastructure in Kermanshah.

It said more than 15 fighter jets destroyed several launch and storage sites for surface-to-surface missiles targeting Israel.

It also said the air force struck six airports in western, eastern and central Iran.

Runways, underground hangars, a refueling aircraft and F-14, F-5 and AH-1 aircraft were destroyed, it said.

"The destroyed aircraft were intended for use against Israeli Air Force planes and to thwart their operations within Iranian territory," the IDF said.

It explained the assaults were "part of efforts to deepen aerial superiority over Iranian airspace."

The updates came as the IDF said it had detected several missiles launched from Iran targeting Israel. The launches triggered sirens in several northern Israeli regions, and the IDF said it was working to intercept the projectiles "and attack wherever necessary to eliminate the threat."

The strikes come as Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel and the United States after U.S. warplanes bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday night, increasing fears of an expanding war and of Washington becoming involved in another Middle Eastern conflict.

According to Iranian state-owned news organization Press TV, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps condemned the U.S. attack as illegal under international law while threatening to attack U.S. overseas military institutions.

"As we have repeatedly emphasized, the number, dispersion and scale of U.S. military bases in the region are not a source of strength but a major vulnerability," the IRGC said in the statement.

The U.S. attack "has granted the Islamic Republic of Iran, within the framework of its legitimate right to self-defense, the option to respond in ways that go beyond the delusional calculations of the aggressor alliance."

"Those who violated this land must now await responses that will bring deep regret," it said.