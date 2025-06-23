Strong support for third term for Bukele, despite constitutional ban

June 23 (UPI) -- Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele begins his seventh year in office with strong public backing, including majority support for a third consecutive term, despite a constitutional ban on re-election, according to a new poll by the University Institute of Public Opinion at José Simeón Cañas Central American University.

The study found that seven in 10 Salvadorans support Bukele seeking a third consecutive term, even though the Constitution prohibits it. Overall, 70.6% said they "agree" or "strongly agree" with a new re-election bid, while 25.4% were opposed.

Paradoxically, 95% of respondents said it is important to respect the country's Constitution.

The apparent contradiction underscores how many Salvadorans prioritize stability and security under President Nayib Bukele's leadership over institutional concerns.

The poll found that 54.3% of respondents described him as "a president who imposes order with a firm hand," a phrase often tied to his hardline governing style.

Respondents gave Bukele an average rating of 8.15 out of 10, slightly below his score from the previous year. His administration overall received a 7.85, down from 8.28 in 2024.

Public security remains the cornerstone of Bukele's support. About 75.2% of those surveyed said improved safety is the country's greatest current achievement, while 66.6% cited his security policy as the administration's main accomplishment.

Since 2022, the government has enforced a state of emergency aimed at dismantling street gangs -- a measure authorities say has sharply reduced homicides and extortion. The policy remains widely supported, with 66.8% of respondents backing its continuation.

Bukele has built his image on that success. "I'd rather be called a dictator than see Salvadorans killed in the streets," he said in a recent speech, defending his controversial security measures against international criticism.

Despite those gains, the economy remains the administration's most pressing challenge. About 39.2% of Salvadorans identified it as the country's top problem, followed by 15.3% who cited unemployment. Another 10.1% pointed to the high cost of living, and 5% mentioned poverty -- with nearly 70% overall naming economic hardship as the nation's most urgent concern.

Despite large government investments in infrastructure and flagship projects, rising prices for basic goods and limited economic opportunities continue to concern the public. A lack of access to adequate housing also stands out among social issues, with 87 out of every 100 people saying it is difficult or very difficult to buy or rent a home in El Salvador.

These concerns reflect rising inflation in recent years and persistently low wages for many workers. While the desire to emigrate has declined, it remains present among roughly 14% of Salvadorans -- often tied to the search for better living conditions.

Bukele's government has faced criticism over human rights and democratic standards, both domestically and internationally.

In just over two years, more than 78,000 people have been arrested in anti-gang operations, pushing the prison population to record levels. Authorities say about 2.5% of all Salvadoran adults are now incarcerated.

While the government says most of those arrested are gang members or collaborators, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have documented thousands of cases of arbitrary detention, as well as reports of torture, abuse in prisons, forced disappearances and deaths of inmates in state custody during this period.

Some Salvadorans have also raised concerns over the government's harsh tactics. The UCA poll found that 58% of respondents said they are afraid to express political views critical of the government, fearing reprisals. Forty-eight out of 100 believe someone who criticizes the president could be detained or imprisoned -- a reflection of growing tension around civil liberties.

Independent media outlets have reported surveillance through government spyware, while domestic NGOs face stigmatization and some opposition figures have gone into exile, citing fears of prosecution. The government has rejected those allegations.

Even so, independent polling firms CID Gallup and TResearch show Bukele's approval remains high, with ratings between 80% and 90% throughout 2024 and 2025 -- unusually strong support for a leader at this stage of a presidency.