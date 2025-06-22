World News
June 22, 2025 / 2:54 PM

Israeli hostage remains recovered, Netanyahu confirms

By Mark Moran
Share with X
People react as they gather to watch a live stream reporting on the release of Israeli-American soldier hostage Edan Alexander, in hostages square outside the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, in May. File photo Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE
People react as they gather to watch a live stream reporting on the release of Israeli-American soldier hostage Edan Alexander, in hostages square outside the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, in May. File photo Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

June 22 (UPI) -- The bodies of three Israeli hostages have been recovered from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Yonatan Samrano, Ofra Keidar and Staff Sgt. Shai Levinson's remains were retrieved Saturday as part of a military operation.

Keidar, 71, was killed at a kibbutz and her remains were taken into Gaza. Levinson, who engaged in the Oct. 7th attack, was 19 at the time of this death, according to the IDF. Samerano's remains were discovered by the Israeli army.

"I thank our commanders and fighters for a successful operation, for their determination and courage," Netanyahu said following the return of the remains.

The Israel Defense Forces has recovered a total of eight bodies from Gaza this month as the latest battle between the two adversaries ignited on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a cross-border attack on Israel, killing more than 1,200 people and taking 251 others hostage.

The return of the hostage remains comes amid a U.S. attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities Sunday, which bolsters Israel's efforts to cripple Iran's nuclear ambitions. Israel has recently started its own attacks on Iran.

"The campaign to return the abductees continues continuously and is taking place in parallel with the campaign against Iran," Netanyahu continued. "We will not rest until we return all our abductees home -- both the living and the dead."

The IDF did not say where the remains were recovered.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Russia: Other nations ready to supply Iran with nukes after U.S. strike
World News // 3 hours ago
Russia: Other nations ready to supply Iran with nukes after U.S. strike
June 22 (UPI) -- In the wake of President Donald Trump's strike on Iran's nuclear sites, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Sunday that "a number of countries" are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear weapons.
8 killed, 13 injured in Brazil hot-air-balloon fire and crash
World News // 18 hours ago
8 killed, 13 injured in Brazil hot-air-balloon fire and crash
June 21 (UPI) -- A hot-air balloon carrying 21 passengers caught fire and killed eight during what was to be a 45-minute tourist flight in Brazil on Saturday morning.
European leaders seek 'digital sovereignty' over tech infrastructure
World News // 21 hours ago
European leaders seek 'digital sovereignty' over tech infrastructure
June 21 (UPI) -- Leaders of many European nations say they need to do more to develop technological infrastructure to ensure digital sovereignty instead of relying on services from global tech firms.
Vladimir Putin hints at efforts to capture major Ukrainian city
World News // 1 day ago
Vladimir Putin hints at efforts to capture major Ukrainian city
June 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin hints at capturing another major Ukrainian city through military force.
Two top Iranian military commanders killed in Israeli airstrikes
World News // 1 day ago
Two top Iranian military commanders killed in Israeli airstrikes
June 21 (UPI) -- Israel's military on Saturday killed two more top Iranian military officials during overnight strikes as fighting between the two nations entered a second week.
U.N. chief says Iran, Israel 'on course to chaos,' urges de-escalation
World News // 2 days ago
U.N. chief says Iran, Israel 'on course to chaos,' urges de-escalation
June 20 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged de-escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran because "we are on course to chaos."
U.S. company to provide $6B loan for British nuclear power project
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. company to provide $6B loan for British nuclear power project
June 20 (UPI) -- Apollo, a U.S. asset management group, plans to provide a $6 billion loan to the British nuclear project Hinkley Point C being built by a French multinational electric utility company.
Analysis: Iran alone in war against Israel
World News // 2 days ago
Analysis: Iran alone in war against Israel
BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 20 (UPI) -- Its military proxies -- especially Hezbollah, once considered its most powerful -- have been significantly weakened.
Colombia joins BRICS-backed bank in shift toward new financial order
World News // 1 day ago
Colombia joins BRICS-backed bank in shift toward new financial order
June 20 (UPI) -- Colombia's recent entry into the BRICS-backed New Development Bank marks a significant shift in its foreign and economic policy.
Tesla signs deal for $556M grid-scale battery storage station in China
World News // 2 days ago
Tesla signs deal for $556M grid-scale battery storage station in China
June 20 (UPI) -- Tesla Friday signed a $556.8 million agreement to build a grid-scale battery storage station in China.

Trending Stories

Trump says U.S. 'obliterated' three Iranian nuclear sites
Trump says U.S. 'obliterated' three Iranian nuclear sites
Russia: Other nations ready to supply Iran with nukes after U.S. strike
Russia: Other nations ready to supply Iran with nukes after U.S. strike
N.C. governor vetoes permit-less concealed carry, ICE cooperation
N.C. governor vetoes permit-less concealed carry, ICE cooperation
European leaders seek 'digital sovereignty' over tech infrastructure
European leaders seek 'digital sovereignty' over tech infrastructure
8 killed, 13 injured in Brazil hot-air-balloon fire and crash
8 killed, 13 injured in Brazil hot-air-balloon fire and crash

Follow Us