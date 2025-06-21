World News
June 21, 2025 / 8:24 PM

8 killed, 13 injured in Brazil hot-air-balloon fire and crash

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Firefighters and forensic police examine the site where a hot air balloon carrying 21 people caught fire and crashed in Santa Catarina, Brazil, on Saturday morning, killing eight and injuring 13. Photo by EPA-EFE/Santa Catarina Fire Department
Firefighters and forensic police examine the site where a hot air balloon carrying 21 people caught fire and crashed in Santa Catarina, Brazil, on Saturday morning, killing eight and injuring 13. Photo by EPA-EFE/Santa Catarina Fire Department

June 21 (UPI) -- A hot-air balloon carrying 21 passengers caught fire and killed eight during what was to be a 45-minute tourist flight in Brazil on Saturday morning.

The tragedy occurred in a popular tourist area in rural Praia Grande in the state of Santa Catarina, The New York Times reported.

The balloon's basket caught fire, which spread to the balloon while it was in the air and began falling after taking off at 8 a.m. local time.

"According to the pilot, who is one of the survivors, a fire started inside the basket," Praia Grande police officer Tiago Luiz Lemos told media.

Related

"He started to lower the balloon, and when the balloon was very close to the ground, he told people to jump," Lemos said.

Many jumped from the burning balloon, but several did not.

"The flames started to grow and because of the weight [loss], the balloon began to rise again," Lemos explained. "It later fell because of a loss of suspension."

The 13 survivors were taken to hospitals located nearby.

Praia Grande is a popular destination for hot-air balloonists due to its many canyons and stunning landscapes.

Each of the 20 passengers paid about $100 per ticket for the 45-minute flight that was to reach a maximum altitude of about 3,300 feet.

Investigators are on the scene to determine the fire's cause, and federal and local governments are assisting the victims and their families.

"We are in mourning. A tragedy has happened," Santa Catarina Gov. Jorginho Mello said in a video posted on X as reported by NBC News.

"We will see how it unfolds, what happened [and] why it happened," Mello said. "But the important thing for now is for the state structure to do what it can."

A hot-air balloon on Sunday crashed in Brazil's state of Sao Paulo, killing a 27-year-old woman and injuring 11.

Latest Headlines

European leaders seek 'digital sovereignty' over tech infrastructure
World News // 2 hours ago
European leaders seek 'digital sovereignty' over tech infrastructure
June 21 (UPI) -- Leaders of many European nations say they need to do more to develop technological infrastructure to ensure digital sovereignty instead of relying on services from global tech firms.
Vladimir Putin hints at efforts to capture major Ukrainian city
World News // 7 hours ago
Vladimir Putin hints at efforts to capture major Ukrainian city
June 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin hints at capturing another major Ukrainian city through military force.
Two top Iranian military commanders killed in Israeli airstrikes
World News // 8 hours ago
Two top Iranian military commanders killed in Israeli airstrikes
June 21 (UPI) -- Israel's military on Saturday killed two more top Iranian military officials during overnight strikes as fighting between the two nations entered a second week.
U.N. chief says Iran, Israel 'on course to chaos,' urges de-escalation
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. chief says Iran, Israel 'on course to chaos,' urges de-escalation
June 20 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged de-escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran because "we are on course to chaos."
U.S. company to provide $6B loan for British nuclear power project
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. company to provide $6B loan for British nuclear power project
June 20 (UPI) -- Apollo, a U.S. asset management group, plans to provide a $6 billion loan to the British nuclear project Hinkley Point C being built by a French multinational electric utility company.
Analysis: Iran alone in war against Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Analysis: Iran alone in war against Israel
BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 20 (UPI) -- Its military proxies -- especially Hezbollah, once considered its most powerful -- have been significantly weakened.
Colombia joins BRICS-backed bank in shift toward new financial order
World News // 1 day ago
Colombia joins BRICS-backed bank in shift toward new financial order
June 20 (UPI) -- Colombia's recent entry into the BRICS-backed New Development Bank marks a significant shift in its foreign and economic policy.
Tesla signs deal for $556M grid-scale battery storage station in China
World News // 1 day ago
Tesla signs deal for $556M grid-scale battery storage station in China
June 20 (UPI) -- Tesla Friday signed a $556.8 million agreement to build a grid-scale battery storage station in China.
Electronic waste surges in Latin America amid lack of recycling laws
World News // 1 day ago
Electronic waste surges in Latin America amid lack of recycling laws
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 20 (UPI) -- Growing demand for technology in Latin America has made the region a major importer of electronic devices, but it still lacks clear regulations for managing the resulting waste.
Israeli PM Netanyahu calls Iran 'evil' as he tours site of missile strike
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu calls Iran 'evil' as he tours site of missile strike
June 20 (UPI) -- Calling Iran an "evil regime," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday visited the Weizmann Institute of Science, close to where an Iranian missile hit earlier this week.

Trending Stories

U.S. company to provide $6B loan for British nuclear power project
U.S. company to provide $6B loan for British nuclear power project
JD Vance mocks Sen. Alex Padilla, criticizes California officials
JD Vance mocks Sen. Alex Padilla, criticizes California officials
N.C. governor vetoes permit-less concealed carry, ICE cooperation
N.C. governor vetoes permit-less concealed carry, ICE cooperation
Ex-Columbia student released from ICE detention after judge's order
Ex-Columbia student released from ICE detention after judge's order
Trump announces 'successful attack' on Iranian nuclear sites
Trump announces 'successful attack' on Iranian nuclear sites

Follow Us