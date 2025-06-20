Trending
World News
June 20, 2025 / 1:54 PM

Israeli PM Netanyahu calls Iran 'evil' as he tours site of missile strike

Iranian missile destroys facilities, research at the Weizmann Institute of Science.

By Simon Corlett
Calling Iran an “evil regime,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday visited the Weizmann Institute of Science, close to where an Iranian missile hit earlier this week. Pool Photo by Jack GUEZ/UPI
June 20 (UPI) -- Calling Iran an "evil regime," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday visited the Weizmann Institute of Science, close to where an Iranian missile hit earlier this week.

"This is the world-renowned Weizmann Institute, where the most advanced research in human biology is conducted -- medical research, genetic research," Netanyahu told reporters during the tour of the institute in the city of Rehovot in central Israel, some 12.5 miles south of Tel Aviv with a population of 150,000 people.

"This research was shattered by a missile from the evil regime. They seek to destroy human progress. That is the essence of this regime. They have enslaved and oppressed their people for nearly 50 years -- half a century. Iran is the leading terrorist regime in the world. It must not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons. This is Israel's mission: to save itself from the Iranian threat of annihilation. In doing so, we are saving many, many others."

Netanyahu's tour of the site where two buildings were completely destroyed came a day after the prime minister said in a post on X, "We will make the tyrants from Tehran pay the full price."

Iranian missile strikes also hit the largest hospital in Southern Israel earlier in the week. The two countries are engaged in hostilities over Iran's nuclear program.

The Weizmann Institute is known as the research crown jewel of Israeli science, with laboratories dedicated to studying health issues such as cancer, heart disease and neurodevelopmental disorders.

"It's completely gone. Not a trace. Nothing can be saved," Professor Oren Schuldiner told The Economic Times.

Officials estimate the damage from Iranian missiles to the institute at more than $500 million. Thousands of hours of research have also been lost.

"The most valuable resource of the Weizmann Institute, aside from property, are samples that have been stored for decades in labs for scientific research -- and all of it is gone, with no backup," Biomolecular Sciences Department Professor Tslil Ast told Y Net News.

Netanyah also toured an Israel Defense Forces base Friday where he praised intelligence officers for their work in the recent operations carried out in Iran.

"I am here at an IDF Intelligence base with the head of IDF intelligence, and with our amazing people, the soldiers, both conscripts and reservists, who are doing sacred work in providing us with the intelligence that wins wars," Netanyahu said, accompanied by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi and other top officials.

"I cannot exaggerate the importance of the work that has been done, and which is being done at the moment, in achieving the total victory. Head of IDF Intelligence, thank you very much. For myself, the citizens of Israel and the Government of Israel, please convey my gratitude to everyone."

Tensions in the region continue to escalate, with representatives from the European Union and Britain meeting for ciris talks on Friday with the Iranian counterparts.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday set a 14-day deadline to decide on possible American military involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.

On Friday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the goal of Western allies is "obtaining from Iran a lasting rollback of its nuclear and ballistic missiles programs."

