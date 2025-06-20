Electronic waste surges in Latin America amid lack of recycling laws

SANTIAGO, Chile, June 20 (UPI) -- Growing demand for technology in Latin America has made the region a major importer of electronic devices, but it still lacks clear regulations for managing the resulting waste -- a problem with serious environmental, public health and economic implications.

"The absence of clear regulations, combined with low public awareness and the lack of efficient recycling infrastructure, is fueling an environmental and health crisis that threatens future generations," said Carmen Gloria Ide, president of the Association of Companies and Professionals for the Environment and an international sustainability consultant.

Planned obsolescence and the shrinking lifespan of electronic devices are fueling a steady flow of e-waste, much of which ends up in informal landfills or is poorly managed, releasing toxic substances like lead, mercury and cadmium into the soil, water and air.

"We're facing a major regional challenge," Ide said. "The European Union offers a model worth replicating, built on collaboration among countries, that could help us address the issue regionally."

Electronic waste generation in Latin America rose 49% between 2010 and 2019, increasing from 10.4 pounds per person to 14.8 pounds, according to the United Nations' Global E-waste Monitor 2022 and the Latin America and Caribbean E-waste Platform.

While the figure continues to rise, it remains below the global average and well behind high-consumption regions such as Europe and North America, where levels exceed 39 pounds per person.

Brazil and Mexico generate about 22 to 24 pounds kilograms of e-waste per person each year. Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru report similar levels, averaging between 17.6 and 19.8 pounds, while Nicaragua produces just 5.5 kilograms per person.

Only 3% of e-waste generated in Latin America is properly collected and treated, far below the global average of 17.4%, according to regional monitoring.

The dangers of e-waste extend beyond environmental pollution. Informal metal extraction, often carried out by unprotected workers and children, exposes people to toxic substances that can cause respiratory problems, neurological damage and even cancer.

Improper disposal also results in the loss of valuable materials, such as gold, silver and copper, that could be recovered and reused in manufacturing.

"One ton of e-waste contains gold, silver, copper and other metals that, if properly extracted, hold significant value," Ide said. "That's why robust legal frameworks and efficient recycling systems are essential."

At least 11 countries in the region have adopted some form of Extended Producer Responsibility laws, requiring manufacturers and importers to manage the full life cycle of their products, including disposal.

More responsible e-waste management requires specialized collection centers, dismantling facilities and recycling plants. Public education is also essential to raise awareness of the risks of improper disposal and the importance of proper handling.

Chile and Brazil have enacted some of the region's most advanced EPR laws, setting clear targets for priority items such as tires, packaging, oil and electronic devices. Colombia,

Mexico and Argentina have sector-specific regulations for managing e-waste, but lack comprehensive national EPR legislation. Peru, Ecuador and Uruguay have made regulatory progress, though implementation remains limited.

Disparities in national laws make it difficult to build coordinated regional recycling networks. Experts say more public and private investment is needed to develop the infrastructure to manage the problem effectively.