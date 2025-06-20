Trending
June 20, 2025 / 7:35 AM

Pro-Palestinian group break into Britain's largest air force base

By Ian Stark
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, pictured outside No.10 Downing Street in London in 2024, called vandalism committed at Britain’s RAF Brize Norton air force base "disgraceful." File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, pictured outside No.10 Downing Street in London in 2024, called vandalism committed at Britain’s RAF Brize Norton air force base "disgraceful." File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- A pro-Palestinian group announced early Friday it managed to break into Britain's largest air force base and damage two planes in what it said was a protest against the country's support of Israel.

Palestine Action posted video footage to its X account that allegedly shows members of its group, who they refer to as "actionists," on the grounds of RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, where they sprayed red paint on two Airbus Voyager air-to-air refueling tankers before successfully making an escape. Additionally, although not shown in the video, the group also damaged the planes with crowbars and left a Palestinian flag behind.

In the post, Palestine Action purports that Britain sends planes daily to a base in Cyprus, from where it can "collect intelligence, refuel fighter jets and transport weapons to commit genocide in Gaza."

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated Friday on social media that "The act of vandalism committed at RAF Brize Norton is disgraceful."

"Our Armed Forces represent the very best of Britain and put their lives on the line for us every day," he continued, "It is our responsibility to support those who defend us."

Palestine Action posted a photo later Friday morning of what it alleges to be an office that is used by the Allianz Group financial services providers company, located in the British city of Chelmsford.

The image ostensibly shows a doorway and stairs spray painted red, with what appears to be a door or window broken and covered with a board.

"By providing insurance to Elbit Systems, Allianz enables the production of Israeli weaponry on British soil," the group alleged, before threatening to continue with attacks "until Allianz ends all ties to Israel's biggest arms producer."

Elbit Systems is an Israel-based military technology company and defense contractor.

