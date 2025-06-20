Kilauea volcano spews lava more than 1,000 feet into Hawaiian air

June 20 (UPI) -- Jets of searing hot molten lava spewed more than 1,000 feet into the Hawaiian air Friday from the Kilauea volcano.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement that the "eruption began at approximately 1:40 a.m. HST, June 20, with lava fountains and flows erupting from the north vent. Fountain heights are well over 1,000 feet. Plume is over 20,000 ft."

Kilauea is one of six active volcanoes in Hawaii, including Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world.

The cloud released by the lava eruption can include hazards like volcanic glass called Pele's hair and rock fragments known as tephra.

The observatory said that has the potential to cause "far-reaching effects downwind."

The current eruption was Kilauea's 26th since December 2024.

The lava jet is known as lava fountaining.

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory predicted in a June 16 statement: "Episode 26 lava fountaining will likely begin between June 18 and 20 based on current rates of summit inflation."

The main hazards of the lava fountaining include volcanic gas, primarily water vapor, carbon dioxide, and sulfur dioxide; and volcanic haze or smog, known as vog, which can blow downwind."

Residents of area affected by the lava fountaining cloud are advised to minimize exposure due to the glass and other fragments within it.