Trending
World News
June 20, 2025 / 11:59 AM

Kilauea volcano spews lava more than 1,000 feet into Hawaiian air

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Jets of searing hot molten lava spewed over 1,000 feet into the Hawaiian air Friday from the Kilauea volcano. Pictured is a May 4, 2018 column of robust, reddish-brown ash plume from a Kilauea eruption following a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on the South Flank of Kilauea shook the Big Island of Hawaii. File Photo by USGS/UPI
Jets of searing hot molten lava spewed over 1,000 feet into the Hawaiian air Friday from the Kilauea volcano. Pictured is a May 4, 2018 column of robust, reddish-brown ash plume from a Kilauea eruption following a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on the South Flank of Kilauea shook the Big Island of Hawaii. File Photo by USGS/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Jets of searing hot molten lava spewed more than 1,000 feet into the Hawaiian air Friday from the Kilauea volcano.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement that the "eruption began at approximately 1:40 a.m. HST, June 20, with lava fountains and flows erupting from the north vent. Fountain heights are well over 1,000 feet. Plume is over 20,000 ft."

Kilauea is one of six active volcanoes in Hawaii, including Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world.

The cloud released by the lava eruption can include hazards like volcanic glass called Pele's hair and rock fragments known as tephra.

The observatory said that has the potential to cause "far-reaching effects downwind."

The current eruption was Kilauea's 26th since December 2024.

The lava jet is known as lava fountaining.

The Hawaii Volcano Observatory predicted in a June 16 statement: "Episode 26 lava fountaining will likely begin between June 18 and 20 based on current rates of summit inflation."

The main hazards of the lava fountaining include volcanic gas, primarily water vapor, carbon dioxide, and sulfur dioxide; and volcanic haze or smog, known as vog, which can blow downwind."

Residents of area affected by the lava fountaining cloud are advised to minimize exposure due to the glass and other fragments within it.

Read More

Latest Headlines

One hiker dead, 3 injured in Canadian Rockies rockslide
World News // 3 hours ago
One hiker dead, 3 injured in Canadian Rockies rockslide
June 20 (UPI) -- One person was killed and three others injured Thursday evening in a rockslide near Bow Glacier Falls in Canada's Rocky Mountains.
Chris Brown pleads not guilty in London nightclub assault case
World News // 3 hours ago
Chris Brown pleads not guilty in London nightclub assault case
June 20 (UPI) -- R&B singer Chris Brown pleaded not guilty Friday to assault charges related to an act of violence at a London nightclub.
Analysis: Business model of Asia's top private equity fund questioned
World News // 4 hours ago
Analysis: Business model of Asia's top private equity fund questioned
SEOUL, June 20 (UPI) -- MBK is ready to walk away from the Home Plus investment empty-handed, although it poured billions of dollars to take over the supermarket chain.
EU; U.K. hold talks with Iran as clock ticks down on Trump deadline
World News // 4 hours ago
EU; U.K. hold talks with Iran as clock ticks down on Trump deadline
June 20 (UPI) -- The European Union and Britain met for crisis talks with Iran on Friday to try to determine a way out of the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel over Tehran's nuclear development program.
Pro-Palestinian group break into Britain's largest air force base
World News // 4 hours ago
Pro-Palestinian group break into Britain's largest air force base
June 20 (UPI) -- A pro-Palestinian group announced early Friday it managed to break into Britain's largest air force base and damage two planes in what it said was a protest against the country's support of Israel.
South Korea says defense spending 'very high' compared to U.S. allies
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea says defense spending 'very high' compared to U.S. allies
SEOUL, June 20 (UPI) -- South Korea's Defense Ministry said Friday that its defense spending as a share of gross domestic product is already "very high" in response to a call from Washington for allies to increase their military budgets.
China says it expelled a Philippine gov't ship from disputed waters
World News // 6 hours ago
China says it expelled a Philippine gov't ship from disputed waters
June 20 (UPI) -- China said its coast guard on Friday expelled a Philippine government ship from waters near a disputed shoal as maritime tensions between the two feuding neighbors intensify.
Eurogroup paves way for Bulgaria to adopt euro
World News // 12 hours ago
Eurogroup paves way for Bulgaria to adopt euro
June 19 (UPI) -- European finance ministers on Thursday recommended that Bulgaria become the 21st member of the Eurogroup, paving the way for the Eastern European nation to adopt the euro currency.
Cristina Fernández's conviction triggers Peronist reassessment
World News // 20 hours ago
Cristina Fernández's conviction triggers Peronist reassessment
June 19 (UPI) -- In her first public appearance since her arrest, former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner addressed supporters in a recorded message Wednesday at a rally in Buenos Aires, where crowds gathered to proclaim her innocence.
U.N. refugee chief: 2 million Syrians have returned home
World News // 21 hours ago
U.N. refugee chief: 2 million Syrians have returned home
BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 19 (UPI) -- U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said Thursday that the international community and financial institutions must support efforts to secure the safe return of Syrian refugees to their country, noting that some 2 two million have returned since Bashar al Assad's regime fell in December.

Trending Stories

CBP agents discover 3,000-foot underground tunnel
CBP agents discover 3,000-foot underground tunnel
Paramount stalls $35 million '60 Minutes' settlement, slowing merger
Paramount stalls $35 million '60 Minutes' settlement, slowing merger
Cristina Fernández's conviction triggers Peronist reassessment
Cristina Fernández's conviction triggers Peronist reassessment
Paris Air Show: Airbus gets nearly $21 billion in orders
Paris Air Show: Airbus gets nearly $21 billion in orders
Pentagon identifies soldier who died in Iraq as Michigan resident
Pentagon identifies soldier who died in Iraq as Michigan resident

Follow Us