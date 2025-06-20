Trending
World News
June 20, 2025 / 1:45 PM

Air India identifies crew from crash, announces service reductions

By Ian Stark
Search and recovery teams examine the tail section of Air India flight 171 after it crashed in Ahmedabad, India last week. Photo by Hanif Sindh/UPI
Search and recovery teams examine the tail section of Air India flight 171 after it crashed in Ahmedabad, India last week. Photo by Hanif Sindh/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Air India on Friday named the cabin crew members who died in last week's crash aboard Flight AI171, which went down just after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India.

The airline posted to X a statement that identified the 10 crew members killed in the incident, and called them "beloved colleagues, cherished friends, and the soul of every journey they were a part of."

Air India also posted the name of the flight's First Officer on Thursday, and then announced that a temporary reduction in flights aboard Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft would begin as of Saturday and continue into mid-July.

"The reductions arise from the decision to voluntarily undertake enhanced pre-flight safety checks," the company explained in a social media post, "as well as accommodate additional flight durations arising from airspace closures in the Middle East."

"The objective is to restore schedule stability and minimize last-minute inconvenience to passengers," it added.

As a result, flights AI169/170 from Amritsar and AI145/146 from Mopa, both Indian cities, to London Gatwick have been suspended until at least July 15, while flight AI961/962 between Delhi, India, and Nairobi, Kenya, has been suspended until at least June 30.

The frequency of flights to North America, Europe, Australia and East Asia continue but have been reduced until July 15.

Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, was bound for London when it crashed last week in a populated area and struck a medical college shortly after takeoff, killing more than 260 people. Air India publicly identified the captain Tuesday.

The investigation into why Flight AI171 crashed continues. It has been publicly stated that the plane had a new engine, as well as another that wasn't due for servicing until December. The aircraft's black box is being sent to the United States for analysis due to its reportedly being damaged in the crash.

There has also been speculation that either two of its engines failed or there was either a total hydraulic or electronic malfunction. The entire Air India Dreamliner fleet has been under inspection, and so far, 26 out of its 33 Dreamliners have been returned to service.

