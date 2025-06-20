One hiker dead, 3 injured in Canadian Rockies rockslide

June 20 (UPI) -- One person was killed and three others injured Thursday evening in a rockslide near Bow Glacier Falls in Canada's Rocky Mountains.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Parks Canada said in a joint press statement that one person was found dead at the scene, two people were airlifted to hospital and a third person was taken by ambulance to hospital.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic event at Bow Glacier Falls, north of Banff, today. We are thinking of all those involved and wishing for their safety as we await further details," Premier Danielle Smith said in a post on X.

Drones and search dogs were attempting to locate any other hikers who may be missing.

The RCMP-Parks Canada joint statement Thursday evening saying "RCMP have confirmed that one person was located deceased at the scene. Search will continue tomorrow to confirm that no other hikers remain missing."

The Slow & Steady Hikers group confirmed one of their members was killed in the rockslide.

Niclas Brundell, a hiker who was in the area when the rockslide happened, told the CBC that he heard rumbling and noticed small rocks falling and decided to leave the area.

"All of a sudden, we heard this much louder noise, and I turned around and I see, basically, a whole shelf of a mountain come loose, like something I've never seen before. [It] almost looked like a slab avalanche but made of rock."

Bow Lake was closed to visitors Friday.

Two STARS air ambulance helicopters responded to the scene from Calgary and Edmonton.

STARS communication specialists Kate Langille said, "Each helicopter transported one patient to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary. Unfortunately, no information on patient condition is available at this time."

Parks Canada CEO Ron Hallman expressed federal agency heartbreak over the tragedy.

"On behalf of Parks Canada, my thoughts are with the families and friends of those who are affected," he said.