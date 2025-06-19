Trending
Cristina Fernández's conviction triggers Peronist reassessment

By Macarena Hermosilla
1 of 3 | Argentina's former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (pictured at the inauguration of Pope Francis at St Peter's Square at the Vatican in March), was sentenced to six years of house arrest for defrauding the state of an estimated $500 million. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- In her first public appearance since her arrest, former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner addressed supporters in a recorded message Wednesday at a rally in Buenos Aires, where crowds gathered to proclaim her innocence.

"At this stage, we need to get organized to clarify what the real problem is in our country. We will come back with more wisdom, more unity, and more strength," the former president said in the recording.

Fernández was sentenced to six years of house arrest for defrauding the state of an estimated $500 million. Her arrest has, for now, unified Peronist factions around her image and message of resistance.

Even factions within Kirchnerist Peronism that previously opposed her have been pushed to rally behind Fernández's narrative, in which she describes herself as "banned" and "imprisoned for standing up to the powerful."

But that grassroots momentum faces growing pressure from Argentina's worsening economic crisis and a divided Peronist movement still struggling to form a unified electoral strategy. The first major test will come in September's Buenos Aires elections, followed by nationwide legislative races in October, where the party will need to shift from protest to political competition.

For now, no clear leader has emerged to unite the Peronist movement. Meanwhile, a more radical, left-leaning faction is gaining ground under La Cámpora, a group led by former President Fernández's son, Máximo Kirchner.

Labor unions under the General Confederation of Labor, or CGT -- long aligned with Peronism -- have expressed solidarity with Fernández. The CGT has encouraged members to mobilize but left participation to individual discretion.

It remains unclear whether Peronist governors will continue to follow Fernández's lead --especially in provinces where President Javier Milei and his party, La Libertad Avanza, have gained significant ground.

"The ruling against Cristina comes at a moment when Peronism is fragmented, clinging to outdated narratives and struggling to connect with the public's current demands," political analyst Juan Negri said in an interview with Infobae. "People today are more worried about making ends meet than about epic stories from the past."

According to polling firm Opinaia, 69% of Argentines familiar with the Supreme Court ruling said they believe the decision was fair. Just 25% see Fernández as either innocent or the target of a political setup.

The court ordered all those convicted in the so-called "Vialidad case," including Fernández, to repay funds embezzled through fraudulent administration. The original ruling estimated losses to the state at about $500 million. Judicial authorities are now updating that figure and seeking to recover the funds from Fernández's assets and those of her co-defendants.

