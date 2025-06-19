Trending
World News
June 19, 2025 / 10:54 AM

Bank of England hold rates at 4.25% but indicates cuts to come

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
The Bank of England left its interest rates on hold at 4.25% at its Thursday meeting, though the bank has indicated that cuts are coming later in this year. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
The Bank of England left its interest rates on hold at 4.25% at its Thursday meeting, though the bank has indicated that cuts are coming later in this year. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

June 19 (UPI) -- The Bank of England left its interest rates on hold at 4.25% at its Thursday meeting, though the bank has indicated that cuts were coming later in this year.

Six out of nine members of the bank's monetary policy committee voted to keep the rates on hold, while the other three opted for a reduction to 4%.

"Underlying U.K. GDP [gross domestic product] growth appears to have remained weak, and the labor market has continued to loosen, leading to clearer signs that a margin of slack has opened up over time," the central bank said in a statement.

"Measures of pay growth have continued to moderate and, as in May, the committee expects a significant slowing over the rest of the year," it said, adding that the Monetary Policy Committee "remains vigilant about the extent to which easing pay pressures will feed through to consumer price inflation."

The economy had a boost of 0.7% in the first three months, but shrank by 0.3% in April, showcased a cooling in the GDP. Unemployment rates increased and wage growth slowed.

The committee expects energy prices to rise due to the conflict in the Middle East, but then as wage growth weakens, they are expected to fall.

"The Middle East conflict complicates things further. Firstly, it could have an effect on oil prices which could push inflation up even further ... and, secondly, it could be disruptive to the world economy and to trade, which again would be a downward pressure on our growth, so that's precisely where the bank is right now," said John Gieve, former deputy governor of the Bank of England.

"The question was, 'Should we cut now or wait a little bit?' That was the way they were looking at it," he added.

"What the bank and markets are expecting is that interest rates will edge down to 4% or perhaps a little bit lower the rest of the year unless there's a really big development on the world stage, but we don't know how this conflict in the Middle East will play out, and we don't know how tariffs ... are going to play out.

So, Bank of England policymakers are going to have to watch things month by month." said.

U.K. inflation had decreased 0.1% from April to May, but the cost of food showed an overall increase.

Latest Headlines

Israel outraged at Iran strike on Soroka Hospital as war intensifies
World News // 7 hours ago
Israel outraged at Iran strike on Soroka Hospital as war intensifies
June 19 (UPI) -- Iran and Israel traded attacks early Thursday as their war continued to intensify nearly a week after it began. Israel expressed outrage at an Iranian missile striking the largest hospital in southern Israel.
Royal Ascot: Catherine, Princess of Wales, cancels at last minute
World News // 2 hours ago
Royal Ascot: Catherine, Princess of Wales, cancels at last minute
June 19 (UPI) -- Kate Middleton withdrew from attending Royal Ascot, one of the largest events in the British social calendar, with palace officials saying she was attempting to find the "right balance" as she recovers from cancer.
Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda reach peace agreement
World News // 4 hours ago
Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda reach peace agreement
June 19 (UPI) -- A U.S.-Qatar-mediated peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda was expected to bring an end to a decades-long cross-border conflict in central Africa when it goes into effect next week.
Thailand files protest after Cambodian official leaks phone call
World News // 2 hours ago
Thailand files protest after Cambodian official leaks phone call
June 19 (UPI) -- Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Thursday that it will hand a letter of protest to Cambodia's government after a call between the two countries was allegedly leaked by a high-profile Cambodian official.
G7 Summit: South Korea, Japan take step toward renewed ties
World News // 1 day ago
G7 Summit: South Korea, Japan take step toward renewed ties
SEOUL, June 18 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held their first bilateral summit Tuesday, on the sidelines of the G7 meeting.
North Korea launches multiple rockets, Seoul says
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea launches multiple rockets, Seoul says
SEOUL, June 19 (UPI) -- North Korea fired around 10 rounds from its multiple-launcher rocket systems, Seoul's military said Thursday, one day after South Korea held joint air drills with the United States and Japan.
Americans being evacuated from Israel, including young adults on trip
World News // 11 hours ago
Americans being evacuated from Israel, including young adults on trip
June 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. government and a Florida agency are working to arrange evacuation flights and cruise ship departures for Americans who want to leave Israel.
Israel-Iran war: Trump OKs U.S. involvement but no final decision
World News // 1 day ago
Israel-Iran war: Trump OKs U.S. involvement but no final decision
June 18 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday night approved attack plans against Iran but hasn't made a final decision to take the country into a war to assist Israel.
Colombia caught in judicial standoff between Petro administration, Senate
World News // 18 hours ago
Colombia caught in judicial standoff between Petro administration, Senate
June 18 (UPI) -- Since taking office, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has faced ongoing challenges in securing congressional support for his reform agenda.
Japan's Nippon Steel finalizes purchase of U.S. Steel
World News // 19 hours ago
Japan's Nippon Steel finalizes purchase of U.S. Steel
June 18 (UPI) -- Japan-based Nippon Steel on Wednesday completed its buyout of U.S. Steel, changing its name to Nippon Steel North America, as the former U.S. industrial giant ended trading on Wall Street under its former brand name.

Trending Stories

Appeals court denies DOJ request to replace Trump in defamation case
Appeals court denies DOJ request to replace Trump in defamation case
Trump's gift of 'most magnificent' flagpoles, flags celebrated at White House
Trump's gift of 'most magnificent' flagpoles, flags celebrated at White House
Trump welcomes Juventus soccer team, asks about transgender athletes
Trump welcomes Juventus soccer team, asks about transgender athletes
Senate committee grills Hegseth on protests, Middle East
Senate committee grills Hegseth on protests, Middle East
Authorities: Man wanted to buy fireworks to use against police, politicians at LA riots
Authorities: Man wanted to buy fireworks to use against police, politicians at LA riots

Follow Us