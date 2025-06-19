Trending
June 19, 2025 / 1:06 PM

Foes seek to oust Peruvian President Boluarte over unreported surgery

Panel alleges she abandoned her post in 2023 for cosmetic procedures without notifying Congress.

By Macarena Hermosilla
Opponents are pushing for the removal of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte for allegedly jeopardizing presidential continuity when she took time off for surgery in 2023. File Photo by Paolo Aguilar/EPA-EFE
June 19 (UPI) -- Peru's congressional oversight committee has approved a report that recommends removal of President Dina Boluarte, alleging she abandoned her post in 2023 to undergo cosmetic surgeries without notifying Congress or formally delegating her duties.

The committee approved the report after weeks of investigation that included checking medical records, reviewing the presidential schedule and hearing testimony.

According to the report, there is a "high degree of certainty" that Boluarte underwent surgery for cosmetic and functional reasons between June 28 and July 4, 2023.

The panel concluded her absence jeopardized the continuity of presidential leadership, real-time decision-making, national emergency response and the overall direction of state policy.

"The country cannot accept a president stepping away from her duties to undergo personal surgeries without officially recording her absence, as required by Article 115 of the Peruvian Constitution," said Congressman Juan Burgos, chairman of the congressional oversight committee.

The investigation initially focused on Boluarte's undisclosed use of luxury watches and other assets. During the probe, documents emerged showing medical expenses tied to cosmetic procedures, prompting the committee to broaden its inquiry -- later known as the "surgery case."

In a national address in December 2024, Boluarte acknowledged undergoing surgery but denied it was cosmetic.

"Yes, I underwent a surgical procedure. It was not cosmetic -- it was necessary for my health, essential for respiratory function. ... It did not impair my ability to carry out my duties as president," she said.

However, Dr. Mario Cabani, the surgeon who performed the procedures, told the committee that Boluarte underwent multiple cosmetic and functional facial surgeries.

The report now heads to the full Congress, which must decide whether to admit it for debate and eventually hold a vote on the motion to remove Boluarte from office. The measure requires 87 votes out of 130 to pass.

So far, major opposition blocs support the effort, but lawmakers from Boluarte's ruling coalition and the Fujimorist bloc have withheld support and did not endorse the report in committee.

If admitted, it would be the sixth attempt to remove Boluarte since she took office in December 2022. Three motions were filed in 2023 and two in 2024. None secured the votes needed to oust her.

