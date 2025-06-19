Trending
World News
June 19, 2025 / 2:24 PM

U.N. refugee chief: 2 million Syrians have returned home

By Dalal Saoud
Share with X
Syrian Alawite refugees, who fled from clashes between the Syrian government security forces and the supporters of the former regime, cross Al nahr Al Kabir river that splits Lebanon from Syria in the northern village of Haker Al Dahri, Akkar district, northern Lebanon in March. File Photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE
Syrian Alawite refugees, who fled from clashes between the Syrian government security forces and the supporters of the former regime, cross Al nahr Al Kabir river that splits Lebanon from Syria in the northern village of Haker Al Dahri, Akkar district, northern Lebanon in March. File Photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE

BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 19 (UPI) -- U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said Thursday that the international community and financial institutions must support efforts to secure the safe return of Syrian refugees to their country, noting that some 2 two million have returned since Bashar al Assad's regime fell in December.

Grandi said he discussed with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun "how to increase opportunities" to now return home for an estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees who fled to Lebanon for safety when an uprising in 2011 quickly turned into civil war.

"Many refugees have already made that choice," he said on his X account. "But for returns to be sustainable, Syria needs more and faster international support."

Grandi noted in a separate X post that it was "a sign of hope amid rising regional tensions" that the 2 million people have returned home.

"This proves that we need political solutions, not another wave of instability and displacement," he said, referring to the ongoing Israel-Iran war.

Aoun called on the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, to intensify efforts to help refugees return and to continue providing aid to them within Syrian territory now that "reasons for their displacement no longer exist" with the fall of the Assad regime.

Grandi, who confirmed that his U.N. agency has begun providing direct financial assistance to Syrian families returning to Syria, said he supported the Lebanese government for having adopted a plan for the return of the refugees.

"We have started a very constructive discussion on how to translate the policy into a very practical operation that will allow many refugees, as many as possible ... to go back to Syria," he said in a statement after meeting Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. "Many refugees want to go back, but, you know, there are many challenges."

He emphasized that Lebanon, UNHCR and Syria "cannot do this alone" and they need help from the international community.

"Syria is a country that is on its knees. It needs reconstruction of infrastructure, public services, the economy, their security system," Grandi said.

The U.N. estimates the cost of destruction from the war in Syria to be close to $400 billion.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump decided to lift sanctions on Syria during his trip to the Middle East, where he met with Syria's new president, Ahmed Sharaa.

Grandi said Trump's decision was "a major step" but he hoped it will be followed by "substantive investments in infrastructure, in creating jobs [and] in security, as well," making a strong appeal to European and Gulf countries and international financial institutions "to help us do the work in Syria."

"It is a rare opportunity in this world of crises," he said.

According to UNHCR, Syria remains one of the world's largest refugee crises after more than a decade of conflict.

Since 2011, more than 14 million Syrians have been forced to flee their homes in search of safety. They include 7.4 million Syrians who remain internally displaced in their own country, where 70% of the population needs humanitarian assistance and 90% live below the poverty line.

More than 6 million Syrian refugees live in neighboring countries, such as Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq, or abroad.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump approves 3rd deadline extension for sale of TikTok
World News // 1 hour ago
Trump approves 3rd deadline extension for sale of TikTok
June 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday extended a deadline for Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell TikTok. The deadline for that to happen was supposed to be Thursday.
Foes seek to oust Peruvian President Boluarte over unreported surgery
World News // 1 hour ago
Foes seek to oust Peruvian President Boluarte over unreported surgery
June 19 (UPI) -- Peru's congressional oversight committee has approved a report that recommends removal of President Dina Boluarte, alleging she left her post in 2023 to undergo cosmetic procedures without notifying Congress.
Paris Air Show: Airbus gets nearly $21 billion in orders
World News // 2 hours ago
Paris Air Show: Airbus gets nearly $21 billion in orders
June 19 (UPI) -- During the Paris Air Show, Airbus on Thursday reported robust orders of nearly $21 billion, while Boeing kept a low profile as it struggles with a host of issues.
Israel outraged at Iran strike on Soroka Hospital as war intensifies
World News // 10 hours ago
Israel outraged at Iran strike on Soroka Hospital as war intensifies
June 19 (UPI) -- Iran and Israel traded attacks early Thursday as their war continued to intensify nearly a week after it began. Israel expressed outrage at an Iranian missile striking the largest hospital in southern Israel.
Bank of England hold rates at 4.25% but indicates cuts to come
World News // 4 hours ago
Bank of England hold rates at 4.25% but indicates cuts to come
June 19 (UPI) -- The Bank of England has left its interest rates on hold at 4.25% during its Thursday meeting, though the bank has indicated that cuts were coming later in this year.
Royal Ascot: Catherine, Princess of Wales, cancels at last minute
World News // 5 hours ago
Royal Ascot: Catherine, Princess of Wales, cancels at last minute
June 19 (UPI) -- Kate Middleton withdrew from attending Royal Ascot, one of the largest events in the British social calendar, with palace officials saying she was attempting to find the "right balance" as she recovers from cancer.
Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda reach peace agreement
World News // 7 hours ago
Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda reach peace agreement
June 19 (UPI) -- A U.S.-Qatar-mediated peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda was expected to bring an end to a decades-long cross-border conflict in central Africa when it goes into effect next week.
Thailand files protest after Cambodian official leaks phone call
World News // 5 hours ago
Thailand files protest after Cambodian official leaks phone call
June 19 (UPI) -- Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Thursday that it will hand a letter of protest to Cambodia's government after a call between the two countries was allegedly leaked by a high-profile Cambodian official.
G7 Summit: South Korea, Japan take step toward renewed ties
World News // 1 day ago
G7 Summit: South Korea, Japan take step toward renewed ties
SEOUL, June 18 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held their first bilateral summit Tuesday, on the sidelines of the G7 meeting.
North Korea launches multiple rockets, Seoul says
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea launches multiple rockets, Seoul says
SEOUL, June 19 (UPI) -- North Korea fired around 10 rounds from its multiple-launcher rocket systems, Seoul's military said Thursday, one day after South Korea held joint air drills with the United States and Japan.

Trending Stories

Appeals court denies DOJ request to replace Trump in defamation case
Appeals court denies DOJ request to replace Trump in defamation case
Trump's gift of 'most magnificent' flagpoles, flags celebrated at White House
Trump's gift of 'most magnificent' flagpoles, flags celebrated at White House
Trump welcomes Juventus soccer team, asks about transgender athletes
Trump welcomes Juventus soccer team, asks about transgender athletes
Senate committee grills Hegseth on protests, Middle East
Senate committee grills Hegseth on protests, Middle East
Authorities: Man wanted to buy fireworks to use against police, politicians at LA riots
Authorities: Man wanted to buy fireworks to use against police, politicians at LA riots

Follow Us