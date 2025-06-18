Trending
June 18, 2025

G7 Summit: South Korea, Japan take step toward renewed ties

By Chorom Hahm
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung (R) and his wife, Kim Hye-kyung, board Air Force One for the G7 Summit in Canada. Lee later held his first bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
1 of 2 | South Korean President Lee Jae-myung (R) and his wife, Kim Hye-kyung, board Air Force One for the G7 Summit in Canada. Lee later held his first bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, June 18 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held their first bilateral summit Tuesday on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada,-marking a cautious but notable step toward resetting long-strained relations between the two neighboring countries.

While bilateral ties had improved significantly under the previous South Korean administration through closer security and diplomatic coordination, this meeting was closely watched as an early signal of of how President Lee might approach the relationship going forward.

Lee, whose prior remarks on Japan drew criticism from Japanese conservatives, signaled a shift toward a more pragmatic diplomatic posture during the meeting. His tone in Kananaskis suggested a willingness to move forward with Japan despite longstanding tensions.

While both leaders expressed optimism about building a "future-oriented partnership," concrete outcomes may emerge as talks continue.

Historical grievances, particularly unresolved matters such as wartime forced labor, continue to cast a shadow over the relationship.

Lee reaffirmed South Korea's stance on these issues, emphasizing the importance of national sentiment and historical accountability. At home, his administration must also navigate a politically divided landscape, as public opinion in South Korea remains deeply sensitive to issues related to historical disputes with Japan.

While the meeting carried clear symbolic weight, the path forward will depend on whether the two governments can translate goodwill into sustained diplomatic progress. The coming months will reveal whether this summit marks the continuation of recent momentum or simply a fleeting moment of diplomatic engagement.

