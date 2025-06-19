Trending
World News
June 19, 2025 / 1:34 PM

Trump approves 3rd deadline extension for sale of TikTok

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
President Donald Trump Thursday extended a deadline for Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell TikTok. The deadline for that to happen was supposed to be Thursday, but it was extended until September 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
President Donald Trump Thursday extended a deadline for Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell TikTok. The deadline for that to happen was supposed to be Thursday, but it was extended until September 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday extended a deadline for Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell TikTok. The deadline for that to happen was supposed to be Thursday.

In a social media post, Trump said, "I've just signed the Executive Order extending the Deadline for the TikTok closing for 90 days (September 17, 2025)."

It's the third extension Trump has granted.

TikTok said in a statement, "We are grateful for President Trump's leadership and support in ensuring that TikTok continues to be available for more than 170 million American users and 7.5 million U.S. businesses that rely on the platform as we continue to work with Vice President Vance's Office."

Under federal law signed by former President Joe Biden in 2024, ByteDance must divest TikTok or see the app banned from the United States. The Supreme Court upheld the law in January.

The law was passed out of concerns that TikTok poses a significant U.S. data and national security risk due to Chinese government access to the app's data.

A possible deal to sell TikTok was derailed by Trump's Chinese tariffs.

ByteDance said the Chinese government would not allow the sale of TikTok in the United States while the tariff and trade dispute is ongoing.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.N. refugee chief: 2 million Syrians have returned home
World News // 34 minutes ago
U.N. refugee chief: 2 million Syrians have returned home
BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 19 (UPI) -- U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said Thursday that the international community and financial institutions must support efforts to secure the safe return of Syrian refugees to their country, noting that some 2 two million have returned since Bashar al Assad's regime fell in December.
Foes seek to oust Peruvian President Boluarte over unreported surgery
World News // 1 hour ago
Foes seek to oust Peruvian President Boluarte over unreported surgery
June 19 (UPI) -- Peru's congressional oversight committee has approved a report that recommends removal of President Dina Boluarte, alleging she left her post in 2023 to undergo cosmetic procedures without notifying Congress.
Paris Air Show: Airbus gets nearly $21 billion in orders
World News // 2 hours ago
Paris Air Show: Airbus gets nearly $21 billion in orders
June 19 (UPI) -- During the Paris Air Show, Airbus on Thursday reported robust orders of nearly $21 billion, while Boeing kept a low profile as it struggles with a host of issues.
Israel outraged at Iran strike on Soroka Hospital as war intensifies
World News // 10 hours ago
Israel outraged at Iran strike on Soroka Hospital as war intensifies
June 19 (UPI) -- Iran and Israel traded attacks early Thursday as their war continued to intensify nearly a week after it began. Israel expressed outrage at an Iranian missile striking the largest hospital in southern Israel.
Bank of England hold rates at 4.25% but indicates cuts to come
World News // 4 hours ago
Bank of England hold rates at 4.25% but indicates cuts to come
June 19 (UPI) -- The Bank of England has left its interest rates on hold at 4.25% during its Thursday meeting, though the bank has indicated that cuts were coming later in this year.
Royal Ascot: Catherine, Princess of Wales, cancels at last minute
World News // 5 hours ago
Royal Ascot: Catherine, Princess of Wales, cancels at last minute
June 19 (UPI) -- Kate Middleton withdrew from attending Royal Ascot, one of the largest events in the British social calendar, with palace officials saying she was attempting to find the "right balance" as she recovers from cancer.
Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda reach peace agreement
World News // 7 hours ago
Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda reach peace agreement
June 19 (UPI) -- A U.S.-Qatar-mediated peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda was expected to bring an end to a decades-long cross-border conflict in central Africa when it goes into effect next week.
Thailand files protest after Cambodian official leaks phone call
World News // 5 hours ago
Thailand files protest after Cambodian official leaks phone call
June 19 (UPI) -- Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Thursday that it will hand a letter of protest to Cambodia's government after a call between the two countries was allegedly leaked by a high-profile Cambodian official.
G7 Summit: South Korea, Japan take step toward renewed ties
World News // 1 day ago
G7 Summit: South Korea, Japan take step toward renewed ties
SEOUL, June 18 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held their first bilateral summit Tuesday, on the sidelines of the G7 meeting.
North Korea launches multiple rockets, Seoul says
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea launches multiple rockets, Seoul says
SEOUL, June 19 (UPI) -- North Korea fired around 10 rounds from its multiple-launcher rocket systems, Seoul's military said Thursday, one day after South Korea held joint air drills with the United States and Japan.

Trending Stories

Appeals court denies DOJ request to replace Trump in defamation case
Appeals court denies DOJ request to replace Trump in defamation case
Trump's gift of 'most magnificent' flagpoles, flags celebrated at White House
Trump's gift of 'most magnificent' flagpoles, flags celebrated at White House
Trump welcomes Juventus soccer team, asks about transgender athletes
Trump welcomes Juventus soccer team, asks about transgender athletes
Senate committee grills Hegseth on protests, Middle East
Senate committee grills Hegseth on protests, Middle East
Authorities: Man wanted to buy fireworks to use against police, politicians at LA riots
Authorities: Man wanted to buy fireworks to use against police, politicians at LA riots

Follow Us