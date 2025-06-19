Trump approves 3rd deadline extension for sale of TikTok

June 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday extended a deadline for Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell TikTok. The deadline for that to happen was supposed to be Thursday.

In a social media post, Trump said, "I've just signed the Executive Order extending the Deadline for the TikTok closing for 90 days (September 17, 2025)."

It's the third extension Trump has granted.

TikTok said in a statement, "We are grateful for President Trump's leadership and support in ensuring that TikTok continues to be available for more than 170 million American users and 7.5 million U.S. businesses that rely on the platform as we continue to work with Vice President Vance's Office."

Under federal law signed by former President Joe Biden in 2024, ByteDance must divest TikTok or see the app banned from the United States. The Supreme Court upheld the law in January.

The law was passed out of concerns that TikTok poses a significant U.S. data and national security risk due to Chinese government access to the app's data.

A possible deal to sell TikTok was derailed by Trump's Chinese tariffs.

ByteDance said the Chinese government would not allow the sale of TikTok in the United States while the tariff and trade dispute is ongoing.