Thailand files protest after Cambodian official leaks phone call

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is seen here at the Pheu Thai Party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, in August 2024. She is currently facing blowback after a phone conversation between her and a Cambodian official was leaked online. File Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE

June 19 (UPI) -- Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Thursday that it will hand a letter of protest to Cambodia's government after a call between the two countries was allegedly leaked by a high-profile Cambodian official.

In a press release, the Thai agency said "These actions taken by the Cambodian side are totally unacceptable. It is a breach of diplomatic etiquette, a serious violation of trust, and undermines conduct between two neighboring countries."

The protest comes after Cambodian Senate President Samdech Hun Sen posted a call between himself and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Facebook Wednesday. The conversation took place Sunday and Paetongtarn allegedly criticized the Thai military and called Hun Sen "uncle."

The call was held to discuss the ongoing border dispute between the nations, which has led to some conflict and the death of a Cambodian soldier last month.

Paetongtarn can be heard in the call telling Hun Sen not to listen to public statements made by a Thai military official, and that if Hun Sen wants something, "he can just tell me, and I will take care of it."

Paetongtarn publicly apologized Wednesday and said at a press conference the call went as it did because she was employing negotiation tactics, and that now she realizes the release of the call by Hun Sen is "political theater."

Thailand's Foreign Affairs Ministry also accused Cambodia on Thursday of using social media "to gain popularity among their people and to divide society in both countries."

Since the incident took place, Thai's Bhumjaithai party, a partner of the prime minister's administration, announced it left Paetongtarn's coalition Wednesday, which makes it much more difficult for her Pheu Thai party's ability to maintain its control.

Hun Sen was the top Cambodian leader for nearly 40 years, and despite having stepped down in 2023 and putting his son, Hun Manet, in charge. He remains a powerful political figure in his country, though

He also is a long-time ally of Paetongtarn's father, former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and her calling Hun Sen "uncle" has fueled her critics who said she appeared to be unacceptably deferential to him during the call.