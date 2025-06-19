Paris Air Show: Airbus gets nearly $21 billion in orders

Airbus executive vice president for sales of the commercial aircraft business, Benoit de Saint-Exupery (L), the Airbus chief executive officer of the commercial aircraft business Christian Scherer (C) and the chief executive officer of LOT Polish Airlines, Michal Fijol show agreement documents for purchasing Airbus A220-100 and A220-300 passenger jets at the 55th edition of the International Paris Air Show on Monday. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/ EPA-EFE

June 19 (UPI) -- During the Paris Air Show, Airbus on Thursday reported robust orders of nearly $21 billion, while Boeing was in the background as it struggles with a host of issues.

The European aircraft manufacturer reported 142 firm orders and an additional 102 jets under provisional agreements.

Airbus customers include Saudi lessor AviLease and LOT Polish Airlines, with 40 orders each. All Nippon Airways ordered 27 jets and Riyadh Air ordered 25 A350-1000 wide bodies.

Starlux in Taiwan ordered 10 Airbus airliners and EgyptAir expanded an order from 10 to 16 jets.

Boeing kept a low profile at the Paris Air Show, but recently got a Qatar Airways 210 airliner order during an official U.S. government diplomatic visit in the Middle East.

Despite Airbus orders surging at the air show, both aircraft manufacturers are experiencing backlogged orders as they continue to face supply issues.

Air Lease Corp CEO John Plueger told CNBC, "Both Airbus and Boeing are all sold out to 2031 and '32 anyway. So how many follow-on orders into the '33, '34, '35 time frame are you really going to see? ... But overall, the demand environment remains very robust."

An Airbus order and delivery summary as of May 2025 shows total orders at 24,836.

Boeing did not do aircraft fly-bys or major promotions at the Paris show. CEO Kelly Ortberg was to attend, but that plan was disrupted by the Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash, which claimed at least 280 lives, including 39 people on the ground.