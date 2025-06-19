Trending
World News
June 19, 2025 / 12:34 PM

Paris Air Show: Airbus gets nearly $21 billion in orders

Boeing keeps low profile in Paris amid supply and other issues.

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Airbus executive vice president for sales of the commercial aircraft business, Benoit de Saint-Exupery (L), the Airbus chief executive officer of the commercial aircraft business Christian Scherer (C) and the chief executive officer of LOT Polish Airlines, Michal Fijol show agreement documents for purchasing Airbus A220-100 and A220-300 passenger jets at the 55th edition of the International Paris Air Show on Monday. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/ EPA-EFE
Airbus executive vice president for sales of the commercial aircraft business, Benoit de Saint-Exupery (L), the Airbus chief executive officer of the commercial aircraft business Christian Scherer (C) and the chief executive officer of LOT Polish Airlines, Michal Fijol show agreement documents for purchasing Airbus A220-100 and A220-300 passenger jets at the 55th edition of the International Paris Air Show on Monday. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/ EPA-EFE

June 19 (UPI) -- During the Paris Air Show, Airbus on Thursday reported robust orders of nearly $21 billion, while Boeing was in the background as it struggles with a host of issues.

The European aircraft manufacturer reported 142 firm orders and an additional 102 jets under provisional agreements.

Airbus customers include Saudi lessor AviLease and LOT Polish Airlines, with 40 orders each. All Nippon Airways ordered 27 jets and Riyadh Air ordered 25 A350-1000 wide bodies.

Starlux in Taiwan ordered 10 Airbus airliners and EgyptAir expanded an order from 10 to 16 jets.

Boeing kept a low profile at the Paris Air Show, but recently got a Qatar Airways 210 airliner order during an official U.S. government diplomatic visit in the Middle East.

Despite Airbus orders surging at the air show, both aircraft manufacturers are experiencing backlogged orders as they continue to face supply issues.

Air Lease Corp CEO John Plueger told CNBC, "Both Airbus and Boeing are all sold out to 2031 and '32 anyway. So how many follow-on orders into the '33, '34, '35 time frame are you really going to see? ... But overall, the demand environment remains very robust."

An Airbus order and delivery summary as of May 2025 shows total orders at 24,836.

Boeing did not do aircraft fly-bys or major promotions at the Paris show. CEO Kelly Ortberg was to attend, but that plan was disrupted by the Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash, which claimed at least 280 lives, including 39 people on the ground.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Foes seek to oust Peruvian President Boluarte over unreported surgery
World News // 9 minutes ago
Foes seek to oust Peruvian President Boluarte over unreported surgery
June 19 (UPI) -- Peru's congressional oversight committee has approved a report that recommends removal of President Dina Boluarte, alleging she left her post in 2023 to undergo cosmetic procedures without notifying Congress.
Israel outraged at Iran strike on Soroka Hospital as war intensifies
World News // 8 hours ago
Israel outraged at Iran strike on Soroka Hospital as war intensifies
June 19 (UPI) -- Iran and Israel traded attacks early Thursday as their war continued to intensify nearly a week after it began. Israel expressed outrage at an Iranian missile striking the largest hospital in southern Israel.
Bank of England hold rates at 4.25% but indicates cuts to come
World News // 2 hours ago
Bank of England hold rates at 4.25% but indicates cuts to come
June 19 (UPI) -- The Bank of England has left its interest rates on hold at 4.25% during its Thursday meeting, though the bank has indicated that cuts were coming later in this year.
Royal Ascot: Catherine, Princess of Wales, cancels at last minute
World News // 3 hours ago
Royal Ascot: Catherine, Princess of Wales, cancels at last minute
June 19 (UPI) -- Kate Middleton withdrew from attending Royal Ascot, one of the largest events in the British social calendar, with palace officials saying she was attempting to find the "right balance" as she recovers from cancer.
Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda reach peace agreement
World News // 5 hours ago
Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda reach peace agreement
June 19 (UPI) -- A U.S.-Qatar-mediated peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda was expected to bring an end to a decades-long cross-border conflict in central Africa when it goes into effect next week.
Thailand files protest after Cambodian official leaks phone call
World News // 3 hours ago
Thailand files protest after Cambodian official leaks phone call
June 19 (UPI) -- Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Thursday that it will hand a letter of protest to Cambodia's government after a call between the two countries was allegedly leaked by a high-profile Cambodian official.
G7 Summit: South Korea, Japan take step toward renewed ties
World News // 1 day ago
G7 Summit: South Korea, Japan take step toward renewed ties
SEOUL, June 18 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held their first bilateral summit Tuesday, on the sidelines of the G7 meeting.
North Korea launches multiple rockets, Seoul says
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea launches multiple rockets, Seoul says
SEOUL, June 19 (UPI) -- North Korea fired around 10 rounds from its multiple-launcher rocket systems, Seoul's military said Thursday, one day after South Korea held joint air drills with the United States and Japan.
Americans being evacuated from Israel, including young adults on trip
World News // 13 hours ago
Americans being evacuated from Israel, including young adults on trip
June 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. government and a Florida agency are working to arrange evacuation flights and cruise ship departures for Americans who want to leave Israel.
Israel-Iran war: Trump OKs U.S. involvement but no final decision
World News // 1 day ago
Israel-Iran war: Trump OKs U.S. involvement but no final decision
June 18 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday night approved attack plans against Iran but hasn't made a final decision to take the country into a war to assist Israel.

Trending Stories

Appeals court denies DOJ request to replace Trump in defamation case
Appeals court denies DOJ request to replace Trump in defamation case
Trump's gift of 'most magnificent' flagpoles, flags celebrated at White House
Trump's gift of 'most magnificent' flagpoles, flags celebrated at White House
Trump welcomes Juventus soccer team, asks about transgender athletes
Trump welcomes Juventus soccer team, asks about transgender athletes
Senate committee grills Hegseth on protests, Middle East
Senate committee grills Hegseth on protests, Middle East
Authorities: Man wanted to buy fireworks to use against police, politicians at LA riots
Authorities: Man wanted to buy fireworks to use against police, politicians at LA riots

Follow Us