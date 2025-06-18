June 18 (UPI) -- Since taking office, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has faced ongoing challenges in securing congressional support for his reform agenda.

His relationship with lawmakers has been strained by political tensions, an assassination attempt against presidential candidate Miguel Uribe, a lack of stable majorities, and repeated clashes over wide-ranging proposals that have stalled in Congress.

The Senate's approval Tuesday night of labor reform marked a rare legislative breakthrough amid ongoing political gridlock. The Petro administration has accused some lawmakers of blocking reforms to protect economic interests, while critics in Congress say the government's confrontational approach and unwillingness to negotiate have fueled the stalemate.

The bill still faces one final step before becoming law as lawmakers work to reconcile the versions passed by the House and Senate. They have until Friday to reach an agreement.

"We can't claim victory on labor reform yet," Petro said Tuesday night during a cabinet meeting broadcast on official government channels. He said the outcome now depends on Senate President Efraín Cepeda, whom he again accused of "nearly sabotaging" the legislation.

Petro has repeatedly accused political opponents of trying to weaken his administration by denying him the legislative tools needed to govern effectively. He says Congress has deliberately delayed debate on key proposals, stalling progress or leaving bills without discussion.

"The passage of labor reform doesn't mark the end of tensions -- it's more of a realignment of forces and strategies," said Juan José Rodríguez, a political analyst with the NGO Activa Colombia. "The relationship between Congress and the government remains rooted in distrust. The most troubling part is that everything is being pushed into the courts."

Rodríguez added that the legislative victory offers only limited relief for Petro. While it may provide some breathing room, he said, it does not guarantee stability.

"Let's not forget that the president floated a national referendum to get around congressional blockades, and that idea remains in limbo," he said.

Petro's broader reform agenda has produced mixed results. His pension reform was temporarily suspended after the Constitutional Court ordered a repeat vote in the lower house due to procedural irregularities, delaying its planned rollout in July. Other proposals -- on health care, education, land policy, political reform and the environment -- are still advancing in Congress but face roadblocks in the Senate and have yet to win final approval.

Petro has increasingly relied on presidential decrees to implement key parts of his agenda without going through Congress. That includes a proposed public referendum aimed at putting his social reforms directly to a vote -- an initiative later rejected by the Senate. In response, several lawmakers filed challenges with the Constitutional Court, seeking to block presidential decrees and approved reforms.

"This kind of rhetoric energizes his base, but it also deepens polarization and makes it harder to build the consensus needed for effective governance," Rodríguez said. "That dynamic is likely to continue, keeping the political climate tense."

Political cooperation is under further strain as parties begin positioning themselves for upcoming elections -- presidential in 2026 and regional in 2027. Petro's reform agenda is expected to be a central campaign issue, likely fueling deeper partisan divisions.

Still, most observers agree that without an agreement to ensure a climate of respect and security, political violence could paralyze the legislature and pose a serious threat to governance in Colombia.