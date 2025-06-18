Trending
World News
June 18, 2025 / 7:04 AM

G7 Summit: South Korea, Japan take initial step toward renewed ties

By Chorom Hahm
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung (R) and his wife, Kim Hye-kyung, board Air Force One for the G7 Summit in Canada. Lee later held his first bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Toronto. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung (R) and his wife, Kim Hye-kyung, board Air Force One for the G7 Summit in Canada. Lee later held his first bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Toronto. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, June 18 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held their first bilateral summit Tuesday on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Toronto--marking a cautious but notable step toward resetting long-strained relations between the two neighboring countries.

Lee, whose prior remarks on Japan drew criticism from Japanese conservatives, signaled a shift toward a more pragmatic diplomatic posture during the meeting. His tone in Toronto suggested a willingness to move forward with Japan despite longstanding tensions.

While both leaders expressed optimism about building a "future-oriented partnership," concrete outcomes may emerge as talks continue.

Historical grievances, particularly unresolved matters such as wartime forced labor, continue to cast a shadow over the relationship.

Lee reaffirmed South Korea's stance on these issues, emphasizing the importance of national sentiment and historical accountability. At home, his administration must also navigate a politically divided landscape, as public opinion in South Korea remains deeply sensitive to issues related to historical disputes with Japan.

While the meeting carried clear symbolic weight, the path forward will depend on whether the two governments can translate goodwill into sustained diplomatic progress. The coming months will reveal whether this summit marks the beginning of a new chapter in Korea-Japan relations -- or simply a fleeting moment of diplomatic engagement.

