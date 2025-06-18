Trending
World News
June 18, 2025 / 9:14 AM

Russian attack on Kyiv kills at least 28, including U.S. citizen

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of an airstrike on a nine-story residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, after the Russian attack. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of an airstrike on a nine-story residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, after the Russian attack. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

June 18 (UPI) -- An American citizen was among at least 28 people killed in a deadly and huge Russian strike on Kyiv overnight Tuesday.

In a Telegram post Kyiv military administration head Tymur Tkachenko said, "This night in Kyiv and its surroundings, the enemy used 175 drones, more than 14 cruise missiles, at least two ballistic missiles. The nature of the damage is direct hit on residential buildings. Rockets - from the upper floors to the basement."

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the American was killed as more than 40 apartments were destroyed by the Russian attacks.

The U.S. State Department confirmed what spokesperson Tammy Bruce called the "tragic death" of a 62-year-old American citizen in Kyiv's Solomyanski district.

Related

A Russian ballistic missile hit a 9-story apartment building. First responders continued to recover bodies Wednesday.

Across Ukraine Russia hit 27 targets using almost 500 missiles and drones.

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said the Russian attacks between June 16 and 17 "appears to be the deadliest on Kyiv in almost a year."

In a Tuesday statement, mission head Danielle Bell said, "In a countrywide assault last night, Kyiv bore the brunt. With at least 14 civilians reportedly killed and more than 100 injured, this is the deadliest attack in Kyiv in nearly a year."

According to monitors Ukrainian authorities reported at least 3,340 long-range drones and 135 missiles were launched into Ukraine in June.

Against that deadly backdrop the G7 nations summit wrapped up without a joint statement on Ukraine and without discussion about increasing sanctions on Russia.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney instead issued a unilateral statement of the chair that said Russian sanctions and other options to pressure Russia are being explored. That statement also said the G7 supports U.S. efforts "to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

Latest Headlines

Indonesia on high alert after volcano erupts in Lesser Sunda Islands
World News // 1 hour ago
Indonesia on high alert after volcano erupts in Lesser Sunda Islands
June 18 (UPI) -- Indonesia's Lewotobi active Laki Lai volcano spewed searing miles-high ash column into the skies over Flores island, 440 miles east of Bali, grounding flights serving the popular tourist island all across the region.
Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement
World News // 2 hours ago
Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement
June 18 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump was weighing overnight whether to take the country to war with Iran after an emergency meeting of his national security team in the White House.
G7 Summit: South Korea, Japan take initial step toward renewed ties
World News // 2 hours ago
G7 Summit: South Korea, Japan take initial step toward renewed ties
SEOUL, June 18 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held their first bilateral summit Tuesday, on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Toronto.
North Korea to send thousands of workers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea to send thousands of workers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk
SEOUL, June 18 (UPI) -- North Korea will send 6,000 military workers and combat engineers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk region, Moscow's top security official said, in the latest show of growing ties between the two countries.
Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
World News // 17 hours ago
Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
June 17 (UPI) -- Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is an "easy target," and Iran should surrender unconditionally, President Donald Trump said Tuesday before Iran's leader countered with his own warning, "the battle begins."
Haiti faces growing threat of famine
World News // 19 hours ago
Haiti faces growing threat of famine
HAITI-June 17 (UPI) -- Haiti is one of five countries facing extreme famine and the risk of starvation in the coming months unless urgent humanitarian action is taken.
Milei eyes legislative win to push second wave of reforms
World News // 20 hours ago
Milei eyes legislative win to push second wave of reforms
June 17 (UPI) -- Argentine President Javier Milei plans to introduce a new package of state and economic reforms to Congress after the country's legislative elections in October.
British Steel reaches 5-year $677M deal with Network Rail
World News // 21 hours ago
British Steel reaches 5-year $677M deal with Network Rail
June 17 (UPI) -- British Steel announced Tuesday that it has landed a new contract with the Network Rail railway company worth more than a half-billion dollars.
Amazon's Prime Day event to last four days this year
World News // 21 hours ago
Amazon's Prime Day event to last four days this year
June 17 (UPI) -- On Tuesday, Amazon announced its extending its Prime Day discounts by four days.
Israel says it killed Iran's new wartime commander in airstrike
World News // 23 hours ago
Israel says it killed Iran's new wartime commander in airstrike
June 17 (UPI) -- The Iranian military's new head of emergency command was killed in an Israeli Air Force strike only four days after his predecessor was killed in the initial hours of Israel's strikes targeting Iran's nuclear program.

Trending Stories

Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
NAACP breaks 116-year tradition, won't invite president to annual convention
NAACP breaks 116-year tradition, won't invite president to annual convention
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized for allergic reaction
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized for allergic reaction
Fastest-ever 2026 Corvette is twin-turbo hybrid hypercar
Fastest-ever 2026 Corvette is twin-turbo hybrid hypercar
Justice Department asked to investigate N.Y. school mascot case
Justice Department asked to investigate N.Y. school mascot case

Follow Us