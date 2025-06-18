Russian attack on Kyiv kills at least 28, including U.S. citizen

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of an airstrike on a nine-story residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, after the Russian attack. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

June 18 (UPI) -- An American citizen was among at least 28 people killed in a deadly and huge Russian strike on Kyiv overnight Tuesday.

In a Telegram post Kyiv military administration head Tymur Tkachenko said, "This night in Kyiv and its surroundings, the enemy used 175 drones, more than 14 cruise missiles, at least two ballistic missiles. The nature of the damage is direct hit on residential buildings. Rockets - from the upper floors to the basement."

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the American was killed as more than 40 apartments were destroyed by the Russian attacks.

The U.S. State Department confirmed what spokesperson Tammy Bruce called the "tragic death" of a 62-year-old American citizen in Kyiv's Solomyanski district.

A Russian ballistic missile hit a 9-story apartment building. First responders continued to recover bodies Wednesday.

Across Ukraine Russia hit 27 targets using almost 500 missiles and drones.

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said the Russian attacks between June 16 and 17 "appears to be the deadliest on Kyiv in almost a year."

In a Tuesday statement, mission head Danielle Bell said, "In a countrywide assault last night, Kyiv bore the brunt. With at least 14 civilians reportedly killed and more than 100 injured, this is the deadliest attack in Kyiv in nearly a year."

According to monitors Ukrainian authorities reported at least 3,340 long-range drones and 135 missiles were launched into Ukraine in June.

Against that deadly backdrop the G7 nations summit wrapped up without a joint statement on Ukraine and without discussion about increasing sanctions on Russia.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney instead issued a unilateral statement of the chair that said Russian sanctions and other options to pressure Russia are being explored. That statement also said the G7 supports U.S. efforts "to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."