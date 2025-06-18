Trending
World News
June 18, 2025 / 6:21 AM

North Korea to send thousands of workers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk

By Thomas Maresca
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) plans to send 6,000 workers to help rebuild the Kursk region of Russia after Ukraine's incursion, Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu (L) told Russian state media Tuesday. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE
SEOUL, June 18 (UPI) -- North Korea will send 6,000 military workers and combat engineers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk region, Moscow's top security official said, in the latest show of growing ties between the two countries.

The announcement came on Tuesday as Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu visited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang for the second time this month.

Kim "has decided to send 1,000 sappers to Russia to clear mines on Russian territory, as well as 5,000 military construction workers to restore infrastructure destroyed by the occupiers," Shoigu said, according to Russian state media TASS.

Russian news agency RIA Novosti also reported on the visit, saying Shoigu came to Pyongyang on special instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The dispatch of workers is "fraternal help from the Korean people and leader Kim Jong Un to our country," Shoigu said.

North Korea has sent some 14,000 troops to help Russia recapture lost territory in Kursk Province from Ukrainian forces, according to a recent report from the 11-country Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team. Pyongyang acknowledged sending the troops for the first time in April.

Moscow and Pyongyang are planning to create memorials for the Korean soldiers who died while fighting for Russia, Shoigu said Tuesday. His visit coincides with the one-year anniversary of the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership by Kim and Putin in Pyongyang.

In addition to troops, the North has shipped as many as 9 million rounds of mixed artillery and multiple rocket launcher ammunition and at least 100 ballistic missiles to Russia, according to the MSMT report.

South Korea, the United States and its allies believe North Korea is receiving advanced weapons technology and economic assistance in return.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry expressed "deep concern over the continuing illegal cooperation between North Korea and Russia."

"We urge the North to stop such actions immediately," the ministry said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
World News // 14 hours ago
Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
June 17 (UPI) -- Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is an "easy target," and Iran should surrender unconditionally, President Donald Trump said Tuesday before Iran's leader countered with his own warning, "the battle begins."
Haiti faces growing threat of famine
World News // 16 hours ago
Haiti faces growing threat of famine
HAITI-June 17 (UPI) -- Haiti is one of five countries facing extreme famine and the risk of starvation in the coming months unless urgent humanitarian action is taken.
Milei eyes legislative win to push second wave of reforms
World News // 17 hours ago
Milei eyes legislative win to push second wave of reforms
June 17 (UPI) -- Argentine President Javier Milei plans to introduce a new package of state and economic reforms to Congress after the country's legislative elections in October.
British Steel reaches 5-year $677M deal with Network Rail
World News // 18 hours ago
British Steel reaches 5-year $677M deal with Network Rail
June 17 (UPI) -- British Steel announced Tuesday that it has landed a new contract with the Network Rail railway company worth more than a half-billion dollars.
Amazon's Prime Day event to last four days this year
World News // 18 hours ago
Amazon's Prime Day event to last four days this year
June 17 (UPI) -- On Tuesday, Amazon announced its extending its Prime Day discounts by four days.
Israel says it killed Iran's new wartime commander in airstrike
World News // 20 hours ago
Israel says it killed Iran's new wartime commander in airstrike
June 17 (UPI) -- The Iranian military's new head of emergency command was killed in an Israeli Air Force strike only four days after his predecessor was killed in the initial hours of Israel's strikes targeting Iran's nuclear program.
Korea rushes to construct AI data centers
World News // 21 hours ago
Korea rushes to construct AI data centers
SEOUL, June 17 (UPI) -- South Korea's IGIS Asset Management plans to invest $1.3 billion to build two AI data centers in Busan, about 280 miles southeast of Seoul.
Russian airborne strikes on Kyiv kill 15 people, injure at least 100
World News // 23 hours ago
Russian airborne strikes on Kyiv kill 15 people, injure at least 100
June 17 (UPI) -- Waves of Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and across Ukraine killed more than a dozen people and injured and injured at least 117 overnight during an eight-hour long airborne assault.
Trump leaves G7 summit to focus on Israel-Iran conflict
World News // 1 day ago
Trump leaves G7 summit to focus on Israel-Iran conflict
June 16 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday night left the G7 summit in Alberta, Canada, to focus on the conflict between Israel and Iran, as French President Macron announced Trump had made a cease-fire offer.
Louvre museum in Paris closes amid staff protest over crowds of tourists
World News // 1 day ago
Louvre museum in Paris closes amid staff protest over crowds of tourists
June 17 (UPI) -- The Louvre, home to the Mona Lisa and other iconic works of art in Paris, closed abruptly Monday as the museum's staff staged an impromptu strike over large crowds of tourists and understaffing.

