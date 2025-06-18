Trending
World News
June 18, 2025 / 4:23 PM

Japan's Nippon Steel finalizes purchase of U.S. Steel

By Chris Benson
Share with X
On Wednesday, Japan-based Nippon Steel finalized its buyout of U.S. Steel (U.S. Steel logo seen May 30 at Edgar Thomas Plant near Braddock, Penn.) as it reverts to the newly-minted Nippon Steel North America. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
On Wednesday, Japan-based Nippon Steel finalized its buyout of U.S. Steel (U.S. Steel logo seen May 30 at Edgar Thomas Plant near Braddock, Penn.) as it reverts to the newly-minted Nippon Steel North America. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Japan-based Nippon Steel on Wednesday completed its buyout of U.S. Steel, changing its name to Nippon Steel North America, as the former U.S. industrial giant ended trading on Wall Street under its former iconic industrial brand.

Last week, President Donald Trump officially signed off on the deal, paving the way for a finalized acquisition after the president for weeks spoke of a "partnership" between the two steel companies that would allow U.S. Steel to stay an American-owned business entity.

However, the U.S.-based steel giant became a wholly owned subsidiary company of Nippon Steel North America on Wednesday after the New York Stock Exchange issued a notice to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that U.S. Steel's listing would be removed.

U.S. Steel ended trading in the morning hours as Nippon's massive American investment became final with a June 30 effective date for its NYSE delisting.

Related

Former President Joe Biden blocked the Nippon buyout in January prior to exiting the White House, citing national security as the U.S. government's primary concern over the acquisition.

Trump originally opposed Nippon's takeover during the 2024 presidential election but flip-flopped upon taking office and in April ordered an official review of the deal.

In May, Trump stirred confusion among investors and union leaders on the agreed-upon terms of the sale when he announced in a social media post a "planned partnership" between Nippon and U.S. Steel.

Nippon Steel never balked from the initial December 2023 merger agreement terms in its SEC filing but did adopt Trump's style of language, insinuating a preconceived "partnership."

Meanwhile, U.S. Steel will continue to operate under its name.

Trump did, however, manage to compel both steel companies to sign a U.S. national security pact as a condition to his approval in clearing the transaction.

According to the terms of the national security agreement, Nippon will invest $11 billion by 2028 in U.S. Steel, which includes an initial $1 billion for a Greenfield project post-2028. In addition, U.S. Steel's CEO and a majority of its board members must be American citizens with U.S. Steel to remain a U.S.-incorporated entity.

Trump was given a "golden share" under the agreement that grants him veto power over a number of decision, such as U.S. Steel's name change or future exit from its Pittsburgh headquarters in Pennsylvania to outside of the United States.

In addition, the White House will hold sway of the moving production of steels jobs, some authority in the closure of domestic plants, sourcing and other business-related acts.

Latest Headlines

Bolivia's presidential election faces growing uncertainty
World News // 4 hours ago
Bolivia's presidential election faces growing uncertainty
June 18 (UPI) -- Political and social tensions in Bolivia are intensifying two months ahead of the general elections Aug. 17, raising concerns the vote could be marred by violence, deep polarization and institutional instability.
Russian attack on Kyiv kills at least 28, including U.S. citizen
World News // 8 hours ago
Russian attack on Kyiv kills at least 28, including U.S. citizen
June 18 (UPI) -- An American citizen was among at least 28 people killed in a deadly and huge Russian strike on Kyiv overnight Tuesday.
Indonesia on high alert after volcano erupts in Lesser Sunda Islands
World News // 8 hours ago
Indonesia on high alert after volcano erupts in Lesser Sunda Islands
June 18 (UPI) -- Indonesia's Lewotobi active Laki Lai volcano spewed searing miles-high ash column into the skies over Flores island, 440 miles east of Bali, grounding flights serving the popular tourist island all across the region.
Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement
World News // 9 hours ago
Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement
June 18 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump was weighing overnight whether to take the country to war with Iran after an emergency meeting of his national security team in the White House.
G7 Summit: South Korea, Japan take initial step toward renewed ties
World News // 10 hours ago
G7 Summit: South Korea, Japan take initial step toward renewed ties
SEOUL, June 18 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held their first bilateral summit Tuesday, on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Toronto.
North Korea to send thousands of workers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korea to send thousands of workers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk
SEOUL, June 18 (UPI) -- North Korea will send 6,000 military workers and combat engineers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk region, Moscow's top security official said, in the latest show of growing ties between the two countries.
Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
World News // 1 day ago
Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
June 17 (UPI) -- Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is an "easy target," and Iran should surrender unconditionally, President Donald Trump said Tuesday before Iran's leader countered with his own warning, "the battle begins."
Haiti faces growing threat of famine
World News // 1 day ago
Haiti faces growing threat of famine
HAITI-June 17 (UPI) -- Haiti is one of five countries facing extreme famine and the risk of starvation in the coming months unless urgent humanitarian action is taken.
Milei eyes legislative win to push second wave of reforms
World News // 1 day ago
Milei eyes legislative win to push second wave of reforms
June 17 (UPI) -- Argentine President Javier Milei plans to introduce a new package of state and economic reforms to Congress after the country's legislative elections in October.
British Steel reaches 5-year $677M deal with Network Rail
World News // 1 day ago
British Steel reaches 5-year $677M deal with Network Rail
June 17 (UPI) -- British Steel announced Tuesday that it has landed a new contract with the Network Rail railway company worth more than a half-billion dollars.

Trending Stories

Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
Israel-Iran war: Khamenei warns 'battle begins,' launches hypersonic missiles
NAACP breaks 116-year tradition, won't invite president to annual convention
NAACP breaks 116-year tradition, won't invite president to annual convention
Justice Department asked to investigate N.Y. school mascot case
Justice Department asked to investigate N.Y. school mascot case
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized for allergic reaction
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized for allergic reaction
Judge expands order against Trump administration's passport gender policy
Judge expands order against Trump administration's passport gender policy

Follow Us