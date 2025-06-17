Trending
June 17, 2025 / 12:27 PM

Amazon's Prime Day event to last four days this year

By Andrew Sookdeo
Prime Day deals will now run through 96 hours this year, starting on July 8 at 12:01 a.m. PT and ending on the 11th, Amazon said in a release. File Photo (2020) by Jim Ruymen/UPI
June 17 (UPI) -- On Tuesday, Amazon announced its extending its Prime Day discounts by four days.

Prime Day deals will now run through 96 hours this year, starting on July 8 at 12:01 a.m. PT and ending on the 11th, Amazon said in a release.

For the first time, Prime members now have a longer time to shop deals that include practically everything from food and school supplies to personal care and pet items.

Prime Day was initially launched in 2015 for members in Amazon's $139-a-year loyalty program to boost sales throughout the middle of the year. In 2019, Prime Day was made a 48-hour event.

In its announcement on Tuesday, Amazon also announced tips using Rufus, an AI-powered shopping feature to find more deals throughout this year's events.

Prime Day is available for 25 different countries.

