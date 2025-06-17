Trending
June 17, 2025

Haiti faces growing threat of famine

By Macarena Hermosilla
Dozens of people were dispersed by the Haitian National Police after fleeing their homes in 2023 due to violence by armed gangs, and stationed themselves in front of the United States embassy seeking safety. The World Food Program links Haiti’s worsening food security to escalating gang violence and a prolonged economic crisis. Photo by Johnson Sabin/EPA-EFE
HAITI-June 17 (UPI) -- Haiti is one of five countries facing extreme famine and the risk of starvation in the coming months unless urgent humanitarian action is taken.

A joint assessment by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program links Haiti's worsening food security to escalating gang violence and a prolonged economic crisis.

More than 5.7 million people -- about 51% of Haiti's population -- are projected to face acute food insecurity this year, the highest level since 2013. That includes 2.1 million in emergency conditions and more than 8,400 displaced people living in camps who could face catastrophic food shortages in the months ahead.

Armed gangs remain the biggest threat to stability in Haiti.

Since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, gangs have expanded their control, committing widespread looting, arson, sexual violence and indiscriminate killings.

In Port-au-Prince, they now control more than 85% of the capital and have extended their reach into farming areas, public infrastructure and major roads.

Haiti now has a record 1.3 million internally displaced people -- a 24% increase over the past six months. The U.N. report warns that continued violence is likely to drive further civilian displacement.

After six consecutive years of economic decline, Haiti's economy is expected to shrink further in 2025 due to stagnant agricultural production and falling export revenue.

Despite a relatively stable exchange rate since late 2023, the Haitian gourde remains fragile, fueling a surge in food prices. Annual inflation reached 37.5% in February 2025.

Extreme weather events remain a major threat across Latin America and the Caribbean. In Haiti, a stronger-than-average hurricane season is expected, putting already strained food production and livelihoods at greater risk after years of repeated climate shocks.

Cuts to international aid funding are straining critical humanitarian operations. While the United States has designated Haitian armed groups as "terrorist organizations," it has scaled back direct humanitarian assistance in favor of regional efforts led by the Organization of American States and neighboring countries.

The Transitional Presidential Council, which currently leads the country, has failed to regain control or weaken armed groups. Kenya is leading a Multinational Security Support Mission, but the force is operating with fewer personnel than planned, limiting its ability to contain the violence.

The U.N. report highlights worsening hunger in 13 global hotspots. The countries of greatest concern are Sudan, Palestine, South Sudan, Haiti and Mali -- all facing famine or a high risk of famine due to escalating conflict, economic collapse or natural disasters.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the report says Bolivia and Colombia -- along with Haiti -- are facing troubling levels of food insecurity.

In Bolivia, the crisis could worsen amid sustained high inflation, shrinking foreign reserves and a fuel shortage that is disrupting agricultural activity. In Colombia, despite government efforts to maintain peace talks, the U.N. report warns that rising violence in early 2025 led to increased displacement, with food insecurity affecting about 7.8 million people -- roughly 15% of the population -- in the hardest-hit areas.

