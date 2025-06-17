Trending
June 17, 2025 / 12:27 AM

Louvre museum in Paris closes amid staff protest over crowds of tourists

By Sheri Walsh
The Louvre, home to the Mona Lisa, closed abruptly Monday as the museum’s staff staged an impromptu strike over large crowds of tourists and understaffing. The museum reopened four hours later. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
June 17 (UPI) -- The Louvre, home to the Mona Lisa and other iconic works of art in Paris, closed abruptly Monday as the museum's staff staged an impromptu strike over a surge of tourists who were left standing in long lines.

Ticket agents, gallery attendants and security refused to return to work, following a morning union meeting, citing overcrowding and understaffing. After four hours of talks with management, the Louvre reopened to confused and tired visitors.

Monday's strike comes after French President Emmanuel Macron announced earlier this year that the centuries-old Louvre would undergo renovations to include a separate wing for the Mona Lisa to control crowds better.

The "New Renaissance" project, which will repair and modernize the former royal palace, will take a decade to complete. Ticket prices are slated to go up next year for tourists who do not live in the European Union to help pay for the project.

Last year alone, 8.7 million tourists visited the Louvre with many complaining about insufficient signage, tight spaces and lack of restrooms. The Louvre was originally designed to accommodate 4 million visitors a year.

Louvre President Laurence des Cars, who was appointed in 2021, limited visitors to 30,000 a day after attendance surged in 2018 to more than 10 million. He has warned that parts of the museum are "no longer watertight" and that fluctuating temperatures could damage the priceless artwork.

