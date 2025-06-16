Trump leaves G7 summit to focus on Israel-Iran conflict

June 16 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday night cut short his participation at the G7 summit to leave Alberta, Canada, and returned to Washington, D.C., to focus on the conflict between Israel and Iran.

French President Emmanual Macron announced Trump had made a cease-fire offer between the two countries.

"There is an offer that has been made, especially to have a cease-fire and to initiate broader discussions," Macron told reporters at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada on Monday.

"If the United States of America can achieve a cease-fire, it is a very good thing and France will support it and we wish for it," Macron said, using a translator.

"It is absolutely essential that all strikes from both sides against energy, administrative and cultural infrastructures, and even more so against the civilian population, cease," Macron added. "Nothing justifies this."

The conflict became the top issue among the G7 leaders during the three-day summit after Iran and Israel began exchanging airstrikes Thursday night. Trade issues, which became a major issue following tariffs imposed by Trump, also are occupying their time.

Trump arrived in Canada on Monday and flew back to Washington, D.C., after a dinner with heads of state. Trump was previously scheduled to depart Canada on Tuesday after a news conference.

"Much was accomplished, but because of what's going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State," press secretary Karoline Leavitt

During the dinner, he said to Canada's host, Prime Minister Mark Carney: "I have to be back early for obvious reasons. They understand. This is big stuff."

Trump met earlier with Carney, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

But before he left, Trump signed off on a joint statement about the Israel-Iran situation because language was added to seek a diplomatic resolution to the situation and uphold international law, CNN reported.

Trump hadn't planned to sign the declaration because he had already made his stance clear.

"We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza," the statement read.

"In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians. Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror. We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon."

Carney, Starmer, Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer were seeking consensus among the leaders about the Middle East situation.

The other leaders are Japanese President Kishida Fumio and Italy's President Giorgia Meloni. The European Union represents 27 members, including France, Germany and Italy.

No other nations have helped Israel fire missiles at Iran, including the United States. But the United States is concerned about protecting its airbases and embassies in the region.

The United States only possesses the bomb required to strike Iran's underground Fordow nuclear site, Yechiel Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the U.S. told Merit TV on Monday.

Trump said he believes Iran wishes to de-escalate the situation. They had been in talks for a nuclear deal, but Sunday's negotiations in Oman were canceled because of the airstrikes.

Later Monday, Trump posted on Truth Social about stalled nuclear talks: "Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

Trump also talked about the situation during a public meeting with Canada's prime minister.

"They'd like to talk, but they should have done that before," Trump said. "I had 60 days, and they had 60 days, and on the 61st day, I said, 'We don't have a deal.' They have to make a deal, and it's painful for both parties, but I'd say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it's too late."

Carney cut off comments from Trump when he started to speak about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's plans to expand efforts to detain and deport illegal immigrants in America's largest cities run by Democratic mayors in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.

"If you don't mind," Carney said, "I'm going to exercise my role if you will as G7 chair, since we have a few more minutes with the president and his team, and then we actually have to start the meeting to address some of the big issues. So thank you."

Trump was making his first appearance at the summit since attending a meeting in the south of France in 2019. The previous year's gathering in Canada ended with him withdrawing support for the final communique.

Trade talk

Trump formalized tariff cuts on British goods, and said he anticipates reaching new trade deals in Canada.

"We just signed it, and it's done," Trump told reporters. "It's a fair deal for both."

Trump lowered tariffs on the British aerospace sector to zero at the end of the month. The deal also cuts tariffs on British auto imports to 10% on the first 100,000 vehicles, according to the White House. Previously, vehicles imported from Great Britain faced a 27.5% duty.

The agreement does not lower steel tariffs to none from 25% as the leaders agreed in May. Trump has imposed a 50% steel and aluminum in other countries that went into effect earlier this month.

Canada is among the countries hardest hit, with a 25% tariff on autos imported into the United and 50% on steel and aluminum. Canada also faces tariffs, along with Mexico on imports of goods not exempted by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The EU, in particular, wants to get a deal done before the July 9 expiration of a 10% tariff implemented by Trump to allow time for negotiations.

Before going to the summit, Trump had said he expected to sign new trade agreements with other nations.

Russia

The nation hasn't been invited to the summit in 10 years.

Like in the past, Trump called it wrong for Russia to have been removed from the G8 in 2014 for annexing Crimea.

"The G7 used to be the G8," Trump said." And I would say that that was a mistake, because I think you wouldn't have a war right now if you had Russia in."

"It was a mistake in that you spend so much time talking about Russia. And he's no longer at the table, so it makes life more complicated."

Trump also said he won't impose more sanctions on Russia with more sanctions at the G7 summit, saying European nations should hit the target with more sanctions.

"Let's see them do it first," he told reporters in a joint news appearance with Starmer. "When I sanction a country, that costs the U.S. a lot of money -- a tremendous amount of money."

The president held a roughly 60-minute call with Putin on Saturday in which much of the focus was on the Israel-Iran fighting, and less on Russia's war with Ukraine. Trump was scheduled to have a one-on-one meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the summit.