June 16, 2025 / 10:14 AM

Taiwan adds two Chinese chips suppliers to trade blacklist

By Andrew Sookdeo
Chinese sales staff work at a Huawei smartphone showroom in Beijing on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Sales of smartphones by Chinese telecom giant Huawei plunged by up to 44% in 2020 as they were hit by U.S. sanctions on its suppliers, according to the research firm Canalys. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
Chinese sales staff work at a Huawei smartphone showroom in Beijing on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Sales of smartphones by Chinese telecom giant Huawei plunged by up to 44% in 2020 as they were hit by U.S. sanctions on its suppliers, according to the research firm Canalys. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- China's tech company Huawei and SMIC, a contract chip manufacturer, have been added to Taiwan's trade blacklist.

Taiwan put both of these companies on its strategic high-tech commodities entry list. Huawei and SMIC will now need to get export permits from suppliers in Taiwan to receive manufactured goods.

"Huawei and SMIC were among the 601 new foreign entities blacklisted due to their involvement in arms proliferation activities and other national security concerns," Taiwan's International Trade Administration said in a statement.

In addition to being on Taiwan's blacklist, both companies are on a U.S. trade blacklist due to Washington's control on advanced chips.

In November, the U.S. Department of Commerce ordered a halt on chips used for AI services for Chinese customers. According to a report, it could also face a fine from TSMC for supplying Huawei with 2 million compute chips.

The latest restrictions on both companies are expected to have minimal direct impact on TSMC's business, but this has "significant symbolic weight" for the Taiwanese government, according to Brady Wang, associate director at Counterpoint Research.

"It underscores the Taiwanese government's intention to align more closely with international efforts -- particularly those led by the United States -- to curb the transfer of advanced technologies," he said.

"Other Taiwanese firms, especially smaller IC design houses or component suppliers that may have maintained indirect ties to Chinese companies such as Huawei or SMIC, could face tighter scrutiny and increased compliance obligations going forward," he added.

One dead, dozens injured from earthquake in Peru
World News // 35 minutes ago
One dead, dozens injured from earthquake in Peru
June 16 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead and dozens were injured in Peru after an earthquake shook the coastline near its capital city of Lima.
Britain's MI6 intelligence service to be led by woman for first time
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain's MI6 intelligence service to be led by woman for first time
June 16 (UPI) -- The new head of Britain's MI6 will be a woman for the first time in the more than 100-year history of the country's secret intelligence service, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced.
South Korea's President Lee departs for G7 summit on first overseas trip
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea's President Lee departs for G7 summit on first overseas trip
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae-myung departed for Canada on Monday to attend the Group of Seven summit, his first overseas engagement since taking office earlier this month.
Amazon, SK Group will build AI data center in Korea
World News // 2 hours ago
Amazon, SK Group will build AI data center in Korea
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's SK Group will join hands with Amazon Web Services, know as AWS, the world's top cloud provider, to build a large-scale artificial intelligence data center in Ulsan, some 250 miles southeast of Seoul.
Trump vetoes Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
World News // 3 hours ago
Trump vetoes Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
June 16 (UPI) -- An Israeli plan to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as part of its military offensive targeting the country's nuclear program has been privately vetoed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Iran strikes residential high-rises, energy infrastructure in Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Iran strikes residential high-rises, energy infrastructure in Israel
June 15 (UPI) -- Israel and Iran traded strikes for a fourth day early Monday, damaging two high-rise residential buildings in central Israel, emergency officials said.
Britain agrees to open child sexual grooming investigation
World News // 15 hours ago
Britain agrees to open child sexual grooming investigation
June 15 (UPI) -- British officials said Sunday that they have never dismissed reports of child grooming gangs in the country, and vowed to release the results of an investigation Monday.
Indian bridge collapse leaves at least two dead
World News // 21 hours ago
Indian bridge collapse leaves at least two dead
June 15 (UPI) -- An iron bridge in western India collapsed around 3:30 p.m. local time Sunday, leaving at least two people dead and 32 people injured, authorities said.
Israel strikes Tehran's main gas depot, more nuclear facilities
World News // 1 day ago
Israel strikes Tehran's main gas depot, more nuclear facilities
June 14 (UPI) -- Smoke and flames filled the sky over Tehran as Israel struck oil and gas facilities in the Iranian capital and targeted more nuclear facilities during attacks that carried on into Sunday after starting two days earlier.
Ukraine repatriates 1,200 civilian, military remains
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine repatriates 1,200 civilian, military remains
June 14 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine exchanged an unreported number of prisoners of war on Saturday during the fourth such exchange during the week.

