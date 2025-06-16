World News
June 16, 2025 / 8:42 AM

South Korea's President Lee departs for G7 summit on first overseas trip

By Thomas Maresca
Share with X
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung (R) waves next to his wife Kim Hye-kyung before departing on Air Force One from Seoul Airport in Seongnam near Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, June, 16, 2025. Lee is heading to the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Canada for the first overseas trip of his presidency. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
1 of 5 | South Korean President Lee Jae-myung (R) waves next to his wife Kim Hye-kyung before departing on Air Force One from Seoul Airport in Seongnam near Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, June, 16, 2025. Lee is heading to the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Canada for the first overseas trip of his presidency. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae-myung departed for Canada on Monday to attend the Group of Seven summit, his first overseas engagement since taking office earlier this month.

Lee and first lady Kim Hye-kyung left from Seoul Air Base in Seongnam at around 4:30 p.m. to head to Calgary, Alberta. The visit marks a return to the global diplomatic stage for South Korea after a six-month power vacuum caused by impeached former President Yoon Suk-yeol's botched martial law attempt.

"Through this event, President Lee will build a bond with the leaders of each country and lay the foundation for achieving tangible results on pending issues, including trade issues," presidential spokeswoman Kang Yu-jung told reporters on Monday.

The annual G7 summit brings together some of the world's largest economies, including Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union. South Korea and several other countries were also invited by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Related

After arriving in Calgary, Lee is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from the invited countries. He will then travel to the summit location of Kananaskis on Tuesday and deliver remarks at a session on AI and energy supply chains.

Lee also plans to hold talks with the leaders of the G7 member states, national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said at a press briefing Sunday.

The G7 summit "will be the first international stage to inform the international community that democratic Korea is back," Wi said.

"This will be a great opportunity to take the first step in practical diplomacy centered on national interests," he said. "It is very timely that President Lee will have the opportunity to build trust early through face-to-face meetings with the leaders of major countries, just 10 days after taking office."

The summit may provide Lee with the opportunity for his first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to address several pressing issues, including trade negotiations, defense cost-sharing and North Korean threats.

The two leaders spoke shortly after Lee's inauguration and agreed to work toward reaching a mutually acceptable trade agreement, including on tariffs.

Also potentially on the agenda is a first meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Seoul and Tokyo saw their historically strained relations improve under the administration of Lee's predecessor, President Yoon. Lee and Ishiba affirmed the importance of continued cooperation in their first phone call last week and stressed the need to maintain trilateral ties with the United States in the face of a challenging security environment in the region.

The two countries are commemorating the 60th anniversary of normalized diplomatic relations next week.

Latest Headlines

Britain's MI6 intelligence service to be led by woman for first time
World News // 12 minutes ago
Britain's MI6 intelligence service to be led by woman for first time
June 16 (UPI) -- The new head of Britain's MI6 will be a woman for the first time in the more than 100-year history of the country's secret intelligence service, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced.
Amazon, SK Group will build AI data center in Korea
World News // 1 hour ago
Amazon, SK Group will build AI data center in Korea
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's SK Group will join hands with Amazon Web Services, know as AWS, the world's top cloud provider, to build a large-scale artificial intelligence data center in Ulsan, some 250 miles southeast of Seoul.
Trump vetoes Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
World News // 1 hour ago
Trump vetoes Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
June 16 (UPI) -- An Israeli plan to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as part of its military offensive targeting the country's nuclear program has been privately vetoed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Iran strikes residential high-rises, energy infrastructure in Israel
World News // 23 hours ago
Iran strikes residential high-rises, energy infrastructure in Israel
June 15 (UPI) -- Israel and Iran traded strikes for a fourth day early Monday, damaging two high-rise residential buildings in central Israel, emergency officials said.
Britain agrees to open child sexual grooming investigation
World News // 14 hours ago
Britain agrees to open child sexual grooming investigation
June 15 (UPI) -- British officials said Sunday that they have never dismissed reports of child grooming gangs in the country, and vowed to release the results of an investigation Monday.
Indian bridge collapse leaves at least two dead
World News // 20 hours ago
Indian bridge collapse leaves at least two dead
June 15 (UPI) -- An iron bridge in western India collapsed around 3:30 p.m. local time Sunday, leaving at least two people dead and 32 people injured, authorities said.
Israel strikes Tehran's main gas depot, more nuclear facilities
World News // 1 day ago
Israel strikes Tehran's main gas depot, more nuclear facilities
June 14 (UPI) -- Smoke and flames filled the sky over Tehran as Israel struck oil and gas facilities in the Iranian capital and targeted more nuclear facilities during attacks that carried on into Sunday after starting two days earlier.
Ukraine repatriates 1,200 civilian, military remains
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine repatriates 1,200 civilian, military remains
June 14 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine exchanged an unreported number of prisoners of war on Saturday during the fourth such exchange during the week.
Pope Leo XIV delivers Chicago message to packed field
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Leo XIV delivers Chicago message to packed field
June 14 (UPI) -- More than 30,000 are gathering in Chicago Saturday to see Pope Leo XIV deliver a video message to a crowd in his hometown.
'Black boxes' from jet crash in India found; sole survivor doing well
World News // 2 days ago
'Black boxes' from jet crash in India found; sole survivor doing well
June 13 (UPI) -- Both of the "black boxes" were recovered from the wreckage of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in India after after all but one of the 242 people onboard died.

Trending Stories

Suspect arrested in Minnesota lawmaker shootings
Suspect arrested in Minnesota lawmaker shootings
At least 3 dead in West Virginia after weekend flash flooding
At least 3 dead in West Virginia after weekend flash flooding
Iran strikes residential high-rises, energy infrastructure in Israel
Iran strikes residential high-rises, energy infrastructure in Israel
Man shot at Salt Lake City 'No Kings' protest dies
Man shot at Salt Lake City 'No Kings' protest dies
Trump heads to Canada for G7, says 'we have our trade deals'
Trump heads to Canada for G7, says 'we have our trade deals'

Follow Us