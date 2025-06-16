Trending
World News
June 16, 2025 / 5:41 PM

Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
French security officers patrol the stands of Israeli companies Monday after exhibition organizers erected barricades around their booths to prevent the presentation of offensive weapons, during the 55th edition of the International Paris Air Show at the Paris-Le Bourget Airport, near Paris, France. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE
French security officers patrol the stands of Israeli companies Monday after exhibition organizers erected barricades around their booths to prevent the presentation of offensive weapons, during the 55th edition of the International Paris Air Show at the Paris-Le Bourget Airport, near Paris, France. Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- Israel's Defense Ministry said it plans to fight back after the French government Monday blocked its weapons system displays at this week's Paris Air Show, after Israel attacked Iran over the weekend.

France's Foreign Ministry defended the decision to erect black partition walls around five Israeli arms manufacturers and block access to the stands, which displayed "offensive weapons," according to the government.

"From the beginning, we gave clear instructions that were conveyed to the Israelis, namely: a ban on the display of offensive weapons at the Bourget exhibition," says the Quai d'Orsay.

France claims Israel's embassy agreed to its terms not to display the weapons, but an Israeli diplomatic source told The Times of Israel that while it was discussed, it was never agreed to.

Related

"This outrageous and unprecedented decision reeks of policy-driven and commercial considerations," Israel's defense ministry said in a statement.

"The French are hiding behind supposedly political considerations to exclude Israeli offensive weapons from an international exhibition -- weapons that compete with French industries."

Ministry of Defense Director General Maj. Gen. Amir Baram called the decision "absolutely, bluntly anti-Semitic" and accused France of "commercial exclusion to prevent successful Israeli industries from competing with French ones."

"We're not backing down. We're filing court petitions today," Baram said Monday.

Last week, a French court blocked a petition by NGO's to ban Israel from participating in the air show due to "international crimes." Israel's ongoing war in Gaza dates back to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

The five Israeli companies hidden from view include Elbit Systems, Rafael, Israel Aerospace Industries, Uvision and Aeronautics. A French official said Monday the walls around their exhibits would be removed "once they respect the rules."

"They actually did say that if we don't do that, they're going to cover our stand or cover the items," according to an Elbit Systems spokesperson. "When we came in, we saw that not only did they cover them, they completely closed the stands."

The Paris Air Show, one of the largest trade fairs in the aerospace-industry, opened Monday amid an escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. It is taking place at Le Bourget in Paris through next Sunday.

Israel launched an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities Friday. The strike killed Iran's nuclear scientists and researchers. It also hindered the Islamic regime's ability to enrich uranium to use in a warhead. Iran has retaliated with attacks on Israel over the last four days.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.

"You cannot have a nuclear weapons, which means you cannot enrich uranium," Netanyahu told Fox News' Special Report.

This is not the first time France has blocked Israel from displaying its wares. Last year, France banned Israeli defense contractors from participating in the Eurosatory trade show in Paris and the Euronaval trade show in November. Despite a court finding in favor of the companies on the eve of the event, it came too late for them to set up.

"Covering our systems with black curtains doesn't hide their impact -- it exposes the discomfort some feel with our success," Yoav Tourgeman, chief executive officer of Rafael, said in a statement Monday.

"This isn't just an insult to Israel -- it's a failure of principle. We stand proud, unhidden and undeterred."

Latest Headlines

Venezuela leads world in number of refugees
World News // 48 minutes ago
Venezuela leads world in number of refugees
June 16 (UPI) -- Venezuela now leads the world in the number of refugees and people in need of international protection, according to the latest Global Trends report from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.
Nasdaq-traded Zoomcar discloses data breach affecting 8.4M users in India
World News // 55 minutes ago
Nasdaq-traded Zoomcar discloses data breach affecting 8.4M users in India
June 16 (UPI) -- Zoomcar, a car-sharing business, has revealed that a hacker accessed the personal data of at least 8.4 million customers in India, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Officials say Lebanon wants to keep away from Israel-Iran war
World News // 2 hours ago
Officials say Lebanon wants to keep away from Israel-Iran war
BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 16 (UPI) -- Top Lebanese officials said Monday they want to prevent the country, which is still recovering from the recent Israel-Hezbollah war, from being dragged into the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.
Trump attends critical G7 meeting of world leaders in western Canada
World News // 6 hours ago
Trump attends critical G7 meeting of world leaders in western Canada
June 16 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump arrived for a G7 meeting in Canada with a range of pressing issues from the Israel-Iran conflict to trade to try to figure out with his counterparts from around the world.
Ecuador passes controversial laws to fight organized crime
World News // 3 hours ago
Ecuador passes controversial laws to fight organized crime
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 16 (UPI) -- President Daniel Noboa's administration won legislative approval for two key laws aimed at strengthening its response to rising organized crime and violence in Ecuador.
Iran strikes residential high-rises, energy infrastructure in Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Iran strikes residential high-rises, energy infrastructure in Israel
June 15 (UPI) -- Israel and Iran traded strikes for a fourth day early Monday, damaging two high-rise residential buildings in central Israel, emergency officials said.
'Technical issue' forces Air India Boeing 787 to turn back to Hong Kong
World News // 4 hours ago
'Technical issue' forces Air India Boeing 787 to turn back to Hong Kong
June 16 (UPI) -- An Air India Boeing 787-8 flight headed for New Delhi returned to Hong Kong shortly after takeoff Monday because of a "technical issue," Indian media reported.
Ukraine alleges Russia is mixing its dead into collection of returned bodies
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine alleges Russia is mixing its dead into collection of returned bodies
June 16 (UPI) -- Ukraine alleged Monday that Russia mixed bodies of its own dead soldiers among the Ukrainian military dead that have been returned, and that more than a million Russians have been killed since conflict began.
Taiwan adds two Chinese chips suppliers to trade blacklist
World News // 7 hours ago
Taiwan adds two Chinese chips suppliers to trade blacklist
June 16 (UPI) -- China's Huawei and SMIC have been added to Taiwan's trade blacklis.
One dead, dozens injured from earthquake in Peru
World News // 8 hours ago
One dead, dozens injured from earthquake in Peru
June 16 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead and dozens were injured in Peru after an earthquake shook the coastline near its capital city of Lima.

Trending Stories

Trump heads to Canada for G7, says 'we have our trade deals'
Trump heads to Canada for G7, says 'we have our trade deals'
Britain agrees to open child sexual grooming investigation
Britain agrees to open child sexual grooming investigation
At least 3 dead in West Virginia after weekend flash flooding
At least 3 dead in West Virginia after weekend flash flooding
Trump directs ICE to increase actions in large Democratic cities
Trump directs ICE to increase actions in large Democratic cities
Britain's MI6 intelligence service to be led by woman for first time
Britain's MI6 intelligence service to be led by woman for first time

Follow Us