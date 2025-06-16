Trending
World News
June 16, 2025 / 2:22 PM

Ecuador passes controversial laws to fight organized crime

By Osvaldo Silva
Share with X
Ecuador's Intelligence Law would expand the authority of the Strategic Intelligence Center, allowing it to collect personal data, conduct wiretaps and carry out raids without a court order. That law and another measure face review by reviewed by Constitutional Court before taking effect. Photo by Carlos Duran Araujo/EPA-EFE
Ecuador's Intelligence Law would expand the authority of the Strategic Intelligence Center, allowing it to collect personal data, conduct wiretaps and carry out raids without a court order. That law and another measure face review by reviewed by Constitutional Court before taking effect. Photo by Carlos Duran Araujo/EPA-EFE

SANTIAGO, Chile, June 16 (UPI) -- President Daniel Noboa's administration won legislative approval for two key laws aimed at strengthening its response to rising organized crime and violence in Ecuador.

However, the limited debate surrounding the passage of the Intelligence Law and the National Solidarity Law has drawn criticism.

Noboa has defended both laws as essential tools to fight drug trafficking, but some legal experts disagree with the measures.

"Even if Noboa's actions are well-intentioned, both laws must be reviewed to ensure the fight against drug trafficking doesn't violate the Constitution," legal expert Pablo Encalada said.

Related

The Intelligence Law aims to combat organized crime, protect civilians and support economic recovery in violence-plagued areas.

But Ana Belén Cordero, Ecuador's former secretary for Anti-Corruption Public Policy, called the law authoritarian.

"It violates every principle of the rule of law by granting enormous power to the head of the intelligence system, bypassing prosecutors and judges," she said.

The new law also would expand the authority of the Strategic Intelligence Center, or CIES, allowing it to collect personal data, conduct wiretaps and carry out raids without a court order.

The National Solidarity Law would create a legal framework for Ecuador's national intelligence and counterintelligence system. It allows funds seized from drug traffickers to be transferred to security forces without oversight or reporting requirements.

"It makes sense for the state to have confidential funds for intelligence operations, but there must be accountability to the National Assembly on how those resources are used," Cordero said.

The law would allow security forces to receive real estate, equipment and other contributions from domestic or international organizations. Donors would be eligible for tax breaks.

"This opens the door to massive leaks of both public and private funds," said Luis Córdova, a researcher at the Ecuadorian Conflict Observatory (Llamas), in an interview with local outlet Primicia.

He also raised concerns about a proposal to increase penalties for juvenile offenders.

While Cordero acknowledged the need to address youth involvement in crime, she argued that minors should not face the same penalties as adults. She emphasized that the state's absence in the country's poorest areas drives many young people to join drug gangs.

Because the Intelligence Law has faced criticism from human rights organizations, which argue it violates constitutional protections, it must be reviewed by Ecuador's Constitutional Court before it can take effect.

In 2024, Ecuador recorded an average of 38 homicides per 100,000 people -- the highest rate in Latin America, according to Insight Crime and other sources.

Latest Headlines

Trump attends critical G7 meeting of world leaders in western Canada
World News // 3 hours ago
Trump attends critical G7 meeting of world leaders in western Canada
June 16 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump arrived for a G7 meeting in Canada with a range of pressing issues from the Israel-Iran conflict to trade to try to figure out with his counterparts from around the world.
Iran strikes residential high-rises, energy infrastructure in Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Iran strikes residential high-rises, energy infrastructure in Israel
June 15 (UPI) -- Israel and Iran traded strikes for a fourth day early Monday, damaging two high-rise residential buildings in central Israel, emergency officials said.
'Technical issue' forces Air India Boeing 787 to turn back to Hong Kong
World News // 1 hour ago
'Technical issue' forces Air India Boeing 787 to turn back to Hong Kong
June 16 (UPI) -- An Air India Boeing 787-8 flight headed for New Delhi returned to Hong Kong shortly after takeoff Monday because of a "technical issue," Indian media reported.
Ukraine alleges Russia is mixing its dead into collection of returned bodies
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine alleges Russia is mixing its dead into collection of returned bodies
June 16 (UPI) -- Ukraine alleged Monday that Russia mixed bodies of its own dead soldiers among the Ukrainian military dead that have been returned, and that more than a million Russians have been killed since conflict began.
Taiwan adds two Chinese chips suppliers to trade blacklist
World News // 4 hours ago
Taiwan adds two Chinese chips suppliers to trade blacklist
June 16 (UPI) -- China's Huawei and SMIC have been added to Taiwan's trade blacklis.
One dead, dozens injured from earthquake in Peru
World News // 5 hours ago
One dead, dozens injured from earthquake in Peru
June 16 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead and dozens were injured in Peru after an earthquake shook the coastline near its capital city of Lima.
Britain's MI6 intelligence service to be led by woman for first time
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain's MI6 intelligence service to be led by woman for first time
June 16 (UPI) -- The new head of Britain's MI6 will be a woman for the first time in the more than 100-year history of the country's secret intelligence service, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced.
South Korea's President Lee departs for G7 summit on first overseas trip
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korea's President Lee departs for G7 summit on first overseas trip
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae-myung departed for Canada on Monday to attend the Group of Seven summit, his first overseas engagement since taking office earlier this month.
Amazon, SK Group will build AI data center in Korea
World News // 7 hours ago
Amazon, SK Group will build AI data center in Korea
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's SK Group will join hands with Amazon Web Services, know as AWS, the world's top cloud provider, to build a large-scale artificial intelligence data center in Ulsan, some 250 miles southeast of Seoul.
Trump vetoes Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
World News // 7 hours ago
Trump vetoes Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
June 16 (UPI) -- An Israeli plan to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as part of its military offensive targeting the country's nuclear program has been privately vetoed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trending Stories

Suspect arrested in Minnesota lawmaker shootings
Suspect arrested in Minnesota lawmaker shootings
Trump heads to Canada for G7, says 'we have our trade deals'
Trump heads to Canada for G7, says 'we have our trade deals'
At least 3 dead in West Virginia after weekend flash flooding
At least 3 dead in West Virginia after weekend flash flooding
Britain agrees to open child sexual grooming investigation
Britain agrees to open child sexual grooming investigation
Sen. Rand Paul 'not an absolute no' on budget bill
Sen. Rand Paul 'not an absolute no' on budget bill

Follow Us