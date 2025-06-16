Trending
June 16, 2025 / 9:59 AM

One dead, dozens injured from earthquake in Peru

By Ian Stark
Emergency services closed this roadway due to cliff collapses caused by an earthquake in Lima, Peru on Sunday. Photo by Mikhail Huacan/EPA-EFE
Emergency services closed this roadway due to cliff collapses caused by an earthquake in Lima, Peru on Sunday. Photo by Mikhail Huacan/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed and and dozens injured in Peru after an earthquake shook the coastline near its capital city of Lima.

According to a series of posts on X from Peru's National Emergency Center, or COEN, and National Institute of Civil Defense, or INDECI, the 6.1-magnitude quake sent 36 people to hospitals around Lima.

Eleven of the injured have reportedly since been discharged, while the condition and nature of the injuries suffered by the 25 still hospitalized is unclear.

The death was reported to have occurred in Lima's Independencia district.

Fourteen health facilities were also damaged, as were 13 educational institutions. An unspecified number of homes were reported to have collapsed in the Mi Perú district in the province of Callao.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte Zegarra's office announced Sunday that the coastline was being monitored after the incident, which the United States Geological Survey measured as a 5.6-magnitude earthquake, with an epicenter about 14 miles southwest of Callao. A 3.6-magnitude aftershock was also reported in Callao province.

