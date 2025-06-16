Trending
World News
June 16, 2025 / 5:06 PM

Nasdaq-traded Zoomcar discloses data breach affecting 8.4M users in India

By Allen Cone
Zoomcar, a car-sharing business, is traded on Nasdaq. The company revealed that a hacker accessed the personal data of at least 8.4 million customers in India, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. File Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI | License Photo
Zoomcar, a car-sharing business, is traded on Nasdaq. The company revealed that a hacker accessed the personal data of at least 8.4 million customers in India, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. File Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Zoomcar, a car-sharing business, has revealed that a hacker accessed the personal data of at least 8.4 million customers in India, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC was notified of the data breach because it became a public company in Delaware in late 2023 after a merger with an American blank-check firm IOAC. Its shares are traded on the Nasdaq exchange and the price declined 12.3% Monday.

Founded in 2013 by two American men, Zoomcar allows customers to rent cars on a monthly, weekly, daily and hourly basis in 99 cities in India. There are more than 25,000 cars and 10 million users, according to its investor website.

The data was accessed on June 9, according to the filing on Friday.

Zoomcar, which is based in Bangalore, said it became aware of the incident after some employees received external communications from a threat actor alleging unauthorized access to company data. The company then activated its incident response plan.

After a preliminary investigation, the company determined that an unauthorized third party accessed a limited dataset containing certain personal information of a subset of approximately 8.4 million users. It included names, phone numbers, car registration numbers, personal addresses and email addresses associated with such users.

The company said there is no evidence that financial information, plaintext passwords or other sensitive identifiers were compromised.

Zoomcar said it has implemented additional safeguards across the cloud and internal network. This includes increasing system monitoring and reviewing access controls, according to the SEC filing.

Also, the company is working with third-party cybersecurity experts to further assist with the investigation.

"The company has also notified the appropriate regulatory and law enforcement authorities and is cooperating fully with their inquiries," the SEC said.

In February, Zoomcar reported a 19% increase in car rentals in one year to 103,599 bookings. The company had a net loss of $7.9 million.

"To date, the incident has not resulted in any material disruption to the company's operations," the company told Tech Crunch.

In 2018, Zoomcar had a data breach that exposed records of more than 3.5 million customers. That data was eventually offered for sale on an underground marketplace in 2020, Bleeping Computer reported.

In the United States, car-sharing businesses are Zipcar, a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, and Enterprise CarShare, which is part of Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Turo isd privately held buy a group of investors.

Latest Headlines

Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show
World News // 27 minutes ago
Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show
June 16 (UPI) -- Israel's Defense Ministry said it plans to fight back after the French government Monday blocked its weapons system displays at this week's Paris Air Show, after Israel attacked Iran over the weekend.
Venezuela leads world in number of refugees
World News // 54 minutes ago
Venezuela leads world in number of refugees
June 16 (UPI) -- Venezuela now leads the world in the number of refugees and people in need of international protection, according to the latest Global Trends report from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.
Officials say Lebanon wants to keep away from Israel-Iran war
World News // 3 hours ago
Officials say Lebanon wants to keep away from Israel-Iran war
BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 16 (UPI) -- Top Lebanese officials said Monday they want to prevent the country, which is still recovering from the recent Israel-Hezbollah war, from being dragged into the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.
Trump attends critical G7 meeting of world leaders in western Canada
World News // 6 hours ago
Trump attends critical G7 meeting of world leaders in western Canada
June 16 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump arrived for a G7 meeting in Canada with a range of pressing issues from the Israel-Iran conflict to trade to try to figure out with his counterparts from around the world.
Ecuador passes controversial laws to fight organized crime
World News // 3 hours ago
Ecuador passes controversial laws to fight organized crime
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 16 (UPI) -- President Daniel Noboa's administration won legislative approval for two key laws aimed at strengthening its response to rising organized crime and violence in Ecuador.
Iran strikes residential high-rises, energy infrastructure in Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Iran strikes residential high-rises, energy infrastructure in Israel
June 15 (UPI) -- Israel and Iran traded strikes for a fourth day early Monday, damaging two high-rise residential buildings in central Israel, emergency officials said.
'Technical issue' forces Air India Boeing 787 to turn back to Hong Kong
World News // 4 hours ago
'Technical issue' forces Air India Boeing 787 to turn back to Hong Kong
June 16 (UPI) -- An Air India Boeing 787-8 flight headed for New Delhi returned to Hong Kong shortly after takeoff Monday because of a "technical issue," Indian media reported.
Ukraine alleges Russia is mixing its dead into collection of returned bodies
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine alleges Russia is mixing its dead into collection of returned bodies
June 16 (UPI) -- Ukraine alleged Monday that Russia mixed bodies of its own dead soldiers among the Ukrainian military dead that have been returned, and that more than a million Russians have been killed since conflict began.
Taiwan adds two Chinese chips suppliers to trade blacklist
World News // 7 hours ago
Taiwan adds two Chinese chips suppliers to trade blacklist
June 16 (UPI) -- China's Huawei and SMIC have been added to Taiwan's trade blacklis.
One dead, dozens injured from earthquake in Peru
World News // 8 hours ago
One dead, dozens injured from earthquake in Peru
June 16 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead and dozens were injured in Peru after an earthquake shook the coastline near its capital city of Lima.

