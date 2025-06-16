Trending
World News
June 16, 2025 / 11:45 AM

Trump attends critical G7 meeting of world leaders in western Canada

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (L) and President of the European Council António Costa participate in a press conference during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, on Monday. Photo by Spencer Colby/EPA-EFE
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (L) and President of the European Council António Costa participate in a press conference during the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, on Monday. Photo by Spencer Colby/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump participated in a meeting of the G7 in Canada on Monday that had a wide range of pressing issues including the Israel-Iran conflict and trade

He and counterparts from Europe and Japan, as well as six countries not in the group that were invited to attend, will meet for three days.

Ahead of the summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Trump held a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, their second in less than six weeks after the U.S. president hosted Carney in the White House after his unexpected general election victory April 28, attributed in large part due to "the Trump effect."

Trump had said he expected to ink new trade agreements at the meetings, which are also being attended by the European Union, Ukraine, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, India and Australia, but ABC News said Israel's strikes on Iran had "scrambled" the agenda.

The network said there were differences between the U.S. administration and its international allies, with Trump telling ABC he was open to an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to mediate between the parties.

French President Emmanuel rejected the idea, saying Putin lacked the necessary credibility due to his country's military intervention in Ukraine.

The president held a roughly 60-minute call with Putin in recent days in which much of the focus was on the Israel-Iran fighting, and less on Ukraine. However, Trump was scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the summit.

Uncertainty generated by Trump's positions on the big geopolitical issues was likely seen as forcing allies to seek reassurance on where he stands, from supporting Ukraine over the longer term to what to do about Iran, as well as looming fears of a global trade war.

Trump is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with the key trading partners at the summit, many of them slapped by the United States with hefty goods tariffs and separate tariffs on autos and steel and aluminum. Some have responded in kind.

Canada is among the countries hardest hit, with a 25% tariff on autos imported into the United and 50% on steel and aluminum. Canada also faces tariffs, along with Mexico on imports of goods not exempted by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Trump told reporters as he departed for Canada that deals with the United States' trading partners were just a matter of formally notifying them "what you're going to have to pay," but the summit comes amid Trump's 90-day pause on "reciprocal" tariffs announced May 12.

The EU, in particular, wants to get a deal done before the July 9 expiration of a 10% tariff reduction implemented by Trump to allow time for negotiations.

So far, the only country with which a deal has been reached, but not implemented, is Britain. That deal announced in May allows Britain to export 100,000 cars annually to the United States at its standard 10% baseline tariff rate.

The deal also allows for British steel and aluminum quotas that will effectively reduce the tariffs to zero, although it currently remains at 25%, but still far below the 50% imposed on all other countries.

Trump is making his first appearance at the summit since attending a meeting in the south of France in 2019. The previous year's gathering in Canada ended with him withdrawing support for the final communique.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Taiwan adds two Chinese chips suppliers to trade blacklist
World News // 1 hour ago
Taiwan adds two Chinese chips suppliers to trade blacklist
June 16 (UPI) -- China's Huawei and SMIC have been added to Taiwan's trade blacklis.
One dead, dozens injured from earthquake in Peru
World News // 2 hours ago
One dead, dozens injured from earthquake in Peru
June 16 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead and dozens were injured in Peru after an earthquake shook the coastline near its capital city of Lima.
Britain's MI6 intelligence service to be led by woman for first time
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain's MI6 intelligence service to be led by woman for first time
June 16 (UPI) -- The new head of Britain's MI6 will be a woman for the first time in the more than 100-year history of the country's secret intelligence service, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced.
South Korea's President Lee departs for G7 summit on first overseas trip
World News // 3 hours ago
South Korea's President Lee departs for G7 summit on first overseas trip
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae-myung departed for Canada on Monday to attend the Group of Seven summit, his first overseas engagement since taking office earlier this month.
Amazon, SK Group will build AI data center in Korea
World News // 4 hours ago
Amazon, SK Group will build AI data center in Korea
SEOUL, June 16 (UPI) -- South Korea's SK Group will join hands with Amazon Web Services, know as AWS, the world's top cloud provider, to build a large-scale artificial intelligence data center in Ulsan, some 250 miles southeast of Seoul.
Trump vetoes Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
World News // 4 hours ago
Trump vetoes Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
June 16 (UPI) -- An Israeli plan to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as part of its military offensive targeting the country's nuclear program has been privately vetoed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Iran strikes residential high-rises, energy infrastructure in Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Iran strikes residential high-rises, energy infrastructure in Israel
June 15 (UPI) -- Israel and Iran traded strikes for a fourth day early Monday, damaging two high-rise residential buildings in central Israel, emergency officials said.
Britain agrees to open child sexual grooming investigation
World News // 17 hours ago
Britain agrees to open child sexual grooming investigation
June 15 (UPI) -- British officials said Sunday that they have never dismissed reports of child grooming gangs in the country, and vowed to release the results of an investigation Monday.
Indian bridge collapse leaves at least two dead
World News // 23 hours ago
Indian bridge collapse leaves at least two dead
June 15 (UPI) -- An iron bridge in western India collapsed around 3:30 p.m. local time Sunday, leaving at least two people dead and 32 people injured, authorities said.
Israel strikes Tehran's main gas depot, more nuclear facilities
World News // 2 days ago
Israel strikes Tehran's main gas depot, more nuclear facilities
June 14 (UPI) -- Smoke and flames filled the sky over Tehran as Israel struck oil and gas facilities in the Iranian capital and targeted more nuclear facilities during attacks that carried on into Sunday after starting two days earlier.

Trending Stories

Suspect arrested in Minnesota lawmaker shootings
Suspect arrested in Minnesota lawmaker shootings
Trump heads to Canada for G7, says 'we have our trade deals'
Trump heads to Canada for G7, says 'we have our trade deals'
At least 3 dead in West Virginia after weekend flash flooding
At least 3 dead in West Virginia after weekend flash flooding
Britain agrees to open child sexual grooming investigation
Britain agrees to open child sexual grooming investigation
Sen. Rand Paul 'not an absolute no' on budget bill
Sen. Rand Paul 'not an absolute no' on budget bill

Follow Us