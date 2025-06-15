World News
June 15, 2025 / 9:47 AM

Iranian missile strikes kill at least 10 in Israel

By Ben Hooper
Israelis look at cars damaged when an Iranian ballistic missile slammed into a residential building in Bat Yam on Sunday. At least seven people were killed and hundreds wounded while rescue workers search for missing under the rubble. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
1 of 4 | Israelis look at cars damaged when an Iranian ballistic missile slammed into a residential building in Bat Yam on Sunday. At least seven people were killed and hundreds wounded while rescue workers search for missing under the rubble. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- The violent conflict between Iran and Israel entered its third day Sunday, with overnight attacks killing at least 10 people in Israel and wounding at least 385 others.

Israeli emergency services organization Magen David Adom confirmed at least 10 people, including three children, were killed and at least 385 were injured when more than 200 rocket launches were reported overnight and 22 impact sites were identified.

Seven people, including a 10-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, were killed in strikes targeting a residential building in Bat Yam, a suburb south of Tel Aviv.

Three people were reported dead in strikes the previous night.

"Think of what would happen if Iran had atomic weapons to drop on Israeli cities. Think of what could happen if Iran had 20,000 such missiles," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message from the site of a rocket attack that killed four people.

Israeli military officials said Iran was hit with overnight strikes on 80 targets overnight, with focus on facilities related to the country's nuclear program and fuel deposits near Tehran that support the country's military infrastructure.

Iranian state media reported blasts in several residential areas of Tehran early Sunday afternoon, but no information on the extent of the damage or potential casualties was released.

Israel strikes Tehran's main gas depot, more nuclear facilities
World News // 22 hours ago
Israel strikes Tehran's main gas depot, more nuclear facilities
June 14 (UPI) -- Smoke and flames filled the sky over Tehran as Israel struck oil and gas facilities in the Iranian capital and targeted more nuclear facilities during attacks that carried on into Sunday after starting two days earlier.
Ukraine repatriates 1,200 civilian, military remains
World News // 18 hours ago
Ukraine repatriates 1,200 civilian, military remains
June 14 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine exchanged an unreported number of prisoners of war on Saturday during the fourth such exchange during the week.
Pope Leo XIV delivers Chicago message to packed field
World News // 19 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV delivers Chicago message to packed field
June 14 (UPI) -- More than 30,000 are gathering in Chicago Saturday to see Pope Leo XIV deliver a video message to a crowd in his hometown.
'Black boxes' from jet crash in India found; sole survivor doing well
World News // 2 days ago
'Black boxes' from jet crash in India found; sole survivor doing well
June 13 (UPI) -- Both of the "black boxes" were recovered from the wreckage of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in India after after all but one of the 242 people onboard died.
Iran launches missiles, drones at Israel in retaliation of airstrikes
World News // 2 days ago
Iran launches missiles, drones at Israel in retaliation of airstrikes
June 13 (UPI) -- Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel in separate barrages overnight Friday in response to airstrikes less than a day earlier that targeted nuclear sites and top commanders in the Islamic nation.
Bolsonaro faces historic trial in Brazil
World News // 1 day ago
Bolsonaro faces historic trial in Brazil
June 13 (UPI) -- Ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is in the final stage of a historic trial before Brazil's Supreme Federal Court over his alleged role in an attempted coup following his 2022 election loss.
Residents in Israel, Iran on high alert amid airstrikes
World News // 1 day ago
Residents in Israel, Iran on high alert amid airstrikes
June 13 (UPI) -- Amid Israel's massive airstrikes on Iran and the Islamic nation's missile response in two barrages Friday aimed at the Jewish state, residents in both nations are on high alert.
Taiwan's chip dominance becomes global security, economic flashpoint
World News // 2 days ago
Taiwan's chip dominance becomes global security, economic flashpoint
WASHINGTON, June 12 (UPI) -- Taiwan may be an island of just over 23 million people, but what happens there could ripple across the global economy.
Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs
World News // 1 day ago
Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 13 (UPI) -- President Gabriel Boric's plan to replace Israel as Chile's primary arms supplier presents logistical and strategic challenges for the country's armed forces.
Dominican nightclub owner arrested in deaths of 236 in roof collapse
World News // 1 day ago
Dominican nightclub owner arrested in deaths of 236 in roof collapse
June 13 (UPI) -- The owner of a popular nightclub in the Dominican Republic is facing an involuntary homicide charge after 236 people died because the roof collapsed during a concert in April, prosecutors announced.

