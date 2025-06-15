Iranian missile strikes kill at least 10 in Israel

June 15 (UPI) -- The violent conflict between Iran and Israel entered its third day Sunday, with overnight attacks killing at least 10 people in Israel and wounding at least 385 others.

Israeli emergency services organization Magen David Adom confirmed at least 10 people, including three children, were killed and at least 385 were injured when more than 200 rocket launches were reported overnight and 22 impact sites were identified.

Seven people, including a 10-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, were killed in strikes targeting a residential building in Bat Yam, a suburb south of Tel Aviv.

Three people were reported dead in strikes the previous night.

"Think of what would happen if Iran had atomic weapons to drop on Israeli cities. Think of what could happen if Iran had 20,000 such missiles," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message from the site of a rocket attack that killed four people.

Israeli military officials said Iran was hit with overnight strikes on 80 targets overnight, with focus on facilities related to the country's nuclear program and fuel deposits near Tehran that support the country's military infrastructure.

Iranian state media reported blasts in several residential areas of Tehran early Sunday afternoon, but no information on the extent of the damage or potential casualties was released.