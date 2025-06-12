Trending
World News
June 12, 2025 / 2:38 PM / Updated at 3:14 AM

Reports: Top Iranian Guard Corps official killed in Israeli strikes

By Mike Heuer & Mark Moran
Share with X
An August 2010 photo shows an Iranian nuclear power plant in Bushehr that might be among targets if Israel Defense Forces strike Iran. File Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE
1 of 4 | An August 2010 photo shows an Iranian nuclear power plant in Bushehr that might be among targets if Israel Defense Forces strike Iran. File Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE

June 12 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces launched early morning aerial attacks against dozens of nuclear sites in Iran on Friday to prevent the Islamic nation from developing nuclear warheads.

Iran has said its top commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Hossein Salami, along with some of the country's top nuclear scientists, were killed in the strike.

The United States has denied any role in the strikes, but U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Trump administration is in close contact with Israel and its allies.

"President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners," Rubio said in a statement. "Let me be clear: Iran should nor target U.S. interests or personnel."

Related

A spokesperson for Iran's Armed Forces, Gen. Shekarchi, said that Israel and the United States will "receive a forceful slap" and Iran's Armed Forces are prepared to bring counterstrikes and promised that "a retaliation attack is definite, God willingly," he said on state television.

Warning sirens sounded across Israel in anticipation of Iranian retaliation as the IDF attacks continued during the early morning hours on Friday, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Israeli Air Force said it will continue the strikes against Iranian nuclear and long-range missile targets for several days.

"At the end of the operation, the will be no nuclear threat" from Iran, IDF officials told media.

"We are in the window of strategic opportunities," the IDF said. "We have reached the point of no return, and there is no choice but to act now."

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country in anticipation of retaliatory attacks.

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the state of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future, Katz said.

Iran's pursuit of a nuclear arsenal triggered the military strike by Israel as diplomatic efforts failed to divert Iran from its efforts to become a nuclear power.

"Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and to the wider world," the IDF said.

The action is being coordinated with the United States, according to the IDF.

The Israeli military strike against Iran would not be supported by the United States, NBC News, The New York Times and ABC News reported earlier on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, U.S. and Iranian representatives discussed a potential agreement that would enable Iran to enrich uranium for energy but not to produce nuclear weapons.

The Trump administration was awaiting a response from Iran regarding the potential agreement framework, but Iranian negotiators have become more "hardline" during the process, President Donald Trump said.

The hardline stance by Iranian leaders caused the Trump administration on Wednesday to order non-essential staff with the Defense and State departments to leave the Middle East due to reports of a pending Israeli strike on Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pressured Trump to approve an Israeli strike against Iran before it produces a nuclear warhead and while Iran is vulnerable, The New York Times reported.

Trump says he prefers to negotiate a nuclear non-proliferation agreement with Iran, which Iran's hardline stance made more difficult to achieve.

U.S. and Iranian negotiators were scheduled to meet in Oman on Sunday, but Trump has said Iran has adopted "unacceptable" negotiation demands.

Britain has announced new threats against commercial shipping in the Middle East, and Trump on Wednesday told the New York Post he has become less confident that Iran won't pursue the development of nuclear weapons.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Thursday limited movement by its employees in anticipation of a potential Israeli military strike against Iran and its uranium enrichment facilities.

Israel opposes any form of uranium enrichment by Iran, which the board of governors for the International Atomic Energy Agency recently concluded is not complying with existing nuclear agreements.

Iran's military has begun drills that are aimed at targeting enemy movements after learning of the potential Israeli strike, The Jerusalem Post reported.

IAEA investigators found man-made uranium particles at three locations in Iran in 2019 and 2020 and in a recent quarterly report announced Iran has enough enriched uranium to develop nine nuclear warheads.

"We have been seeking explanations and clarifications from Iran for the presence of these uranium particles," IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said.

"Unfortunately, Iran has repeatedly either not answered or not provided technically credible answers," Grossi said.

Iranian officials have tried to sanitize the sites and thwart IAEA inspectors, he added.

Latest Headlines

One survivor found, 260+ dead in Air India plane crash
World News // 21 hours ago
One survivor found, 260+ dead in Air India plane crash
June 12 (UPI) -- Police in the Indian city of Ahmedabad said one person survived and more than 260 died in the Air India plane crash as recovery efforts continue on Thursday.
Taiwan's chip dominance becomes global security, economic flashpoint
World News // 16 hours ago
Taiwan's chip dominance becomes global security, economic flashpoint
WASHINGTON, June 12 (UPI) -- Taiwan may be an island of just over 23 million people, but what happens there could ripple across the global economy.
Australia awaits American decision on AUKUS nuclear submarine pact
World News // 17 hours ago
Australia awaits American decision on AUKUS nuclear submarine pact
June 12 (UPI) -- Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles announced Thursday he feels that the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal that connects with the United Kingdom and United States will continue after the Trump administration revie
Six more Madleen Gaza humanitarian activists deported from Israel
World News // 17 hours ago
Six more Madleen Gaza humanitarian activists deported from Israel
June 12 (UPI) -- Six more activists from the Freedom Flotilla Gaza humanitarian aid mission aboard the Madleen boat were deported from Israel Thursday. They had sought to deliver aid to Gaza but were stopped by Israel's naval blockade.
IAEA: Iran in breach of non-proliferation commitments
World News // 18 hours ago
IAEA: Iran in breach of non-proliferation commitments
June 12 (UPI) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency declared Iran was in breach of its Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty obligations by failing cooperate with an probe into undeclared nuclear material and activities at multiple sites.
Japan protests Chinese fighter jet's 'abnormal approaches'
World News // 19 hours ago
Japan protests Chinese fighter jet's 'abnormal approaches'
June 12 (UPI) -- Japan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday a Chinese J-15 fighter jet's "abnormal approaches" brought it within 49 yards of Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C surveillance planes over the past weekend.
Samsung Fire invests $570 million in Canopius
World News // 20 hours ago
Samsung Fire invests $570 million in Canopius
June 12 (UPI) -- South Korea's Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance has invested $570 million in Canopius Group to increase its stake in the international specialty insurer from 19% to 40%.
At least 5 local Gaza Humanitarian Foundation workers killed in ambush
World News // 20 hours ago
At least 5 local Gaza Humanitarian Foundation workers killed in ambush
June 12 (UPI) -- Hamas gunmen allegedly opened fire on Palestinians working for an Israel-U.S.-backed humanitarian aid distribution operation, killing five and injuring several others.
North Korea appears to stop loudspeaker broadcasts toward the South
World News // 23 hours ago
North Korea appears to stop loudspeaker broadcasts toward the South
SEOUL, June 12 (UPI) -- North Korea appears to have stopped broadcasting loud noises towards the South, Seoul's military said Thursday, one day after South Korea halted its anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker campaign near the demilitarized zone.
Non-essential U.S. personnel to leave Mideast amid tensions with Iran
World News // 1 day ago
Non-essential U.S. personnel to leave Mideast amid tensions with Iran
June 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. State and Defense departments on Wednesday are arranging the departure of non-essential personnel from the Middle East amid reports Israel is ready to strike Iran.

Trending Stories

Judge rules Trump deployment of troops to LA 'illegal'
Judge rules Trump deployment of troops to LA 'illegal'
One survivor found, 260+ dead in Air India plane crash
One survivor found, 260+ dead in Air India plane crash
JetBlue flight skids onto grass at Boston Logan International Airport
JetBlue flight skids onto grass at Boston Logan International Airport
CIA releases 1,450 previously classified RFK assassination documents
CIA releases 1,450 previously classified RFK assassination documents
House votes to reclaim $9.4B and cut NPR, PBS spending
House votes to reclaim $9.4B and cut NPR, PBS spending

Follow Us