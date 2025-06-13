World News
June 13, 2025 / 5:30 PM

Bolsonaro faces historic trial in Brazil

The former Brazilian president faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

By Osvaldo Silva
Share with X
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (pictured in 2019) is in the final stage of a historic trial before Brazil's Supreme Federal Court. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (pictured in 2019) is in the final stage of a historic trial before Brazil's Supreme Federal Court. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is in the final stage of a historic trial before Brazil's Supreme Federal Court over his alleged role in an attempted coup following his 2022 election loss.

The trial, now in its final phase of evidence collection, will determine Bolsonaro's legal fate and could end his political aspirations to reclaim the presidency.

Since mid-May, Bolsonaro and several former aides have faced legal proceedings unprecedented in Brazil's recent history. On Tuesday, Bolsonaro appeared in court to respond to the charges.

Prosecutors accuse Bolsonaro of plotting to overturn the 2022 election results to stay in power. He faces charges of rebellion and attempting a coup. Local news media report he could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Related

During the hearing, Bolsonaro apologized to Justice Alexandre de Moraes and other members of the court for previously alleging election fraud, admitting he had no evidence. At one point, Bolsonaro even asked De Moraes if he would consider being his running mate in 2026 -- the justice replied, "I reject the offer."

Bolsonaro admitted discussing with advisers and military leaders the possibility of finding a "legal mechanism" to overturn Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's election victory, but insisted, "There was never a possibility of a coup in my government."

That statement, though defiant, could alienate parts of Bolsonaro's base who continue to defend the Jan. 8, 2023, rioters, said Bruno Pazos Barboz, a professor at the Social Observatory of Rio.

On that day, thousands of radical Bolsonaro supporters stormed government buildings in Brasília -- just one week after Lula took office -- vandalizing property and stealing documents and official government symbols.

"This trial, which has drawn both national and international attention, is not only about individual accountability," Pazos said. "It's also a test of the strength of Brazil's democratic institutions. That's why what's happening -- and how it ends -- is so important."

Bolsonaro is already barred from holding public office until 2030 by the Superior Electoral Court, due to his baseless attacks on the country's electronic voting system. A conviction in the current case could result in prison time and further extend that ban, effectively ending his short-term presidential ambitions.

Despite the charges, some of his supporters and political analysts have not ruled out his return.

A Genial/Quaest poll conducted between May and June 2025 found that 65% of Brazilians believe Bolsonaro should drop out of the 2026 presidential race and allow another right-wing candidate to take his place, The Rio Times reported -- signaling broad rejection beyond his core base of supporters.

Still, "Bolsonarismo" remains active, said Pazos Barboz. The movement holds significant influence in Congress and maintains a loyal base that continues to mobilize periodically. Its rhetoric often centers on themes of "victimization" and claims of "political persecution."

Two additional factors continue to sustain Bolsonarismo. One is the growth of Brazil's Protestant evangelical population, a demographic traditionally aligned with Bolsonaro and estimated at about 50 million people. The other is the lack of a unifying leader capable of bringing together the country's right-wing parties -- a gap that could reshape the 2026 electoral landscape.

If convicted, Bolsonaro could appeal to the same court and possibly to the full bench. The entire legal process -- including trial and appeals -- could extend into late 2025 or early 2026.

Latest Headlines

Iran launches missiles, drones at Israel in retaliation of airstrikes
World News // 11 hours ago
Iran launches missiles, drones at Israel in retaliation of airstrikes
June 13 (UPI) -- Iran on Friday night launched missiles and drones at Israel in a second response to airstrikes overnight that targeted nuclear sites and top commanders in the Islamic nation.
Residents in Israel, Iran on high alert amid airstrikes
World News // 1 hour ago
Residents in Israel, Iran on high alert amid airstrikes
June 13 (UPI) -- Amid Israel's massive airstrikes on Iran and the Islamic nation's missile response in two barrages Friday aimed at the Jewish state, residents in both nations are on high alert.
Taiwan's chip dominance becomes global security, economic flashpoint
World News // 1 day ago
Taiwan's chip dominance becomes global security, economic flashpoint
WASHINGTON, June 12 (UPI) -- Taiwan may be an island of just over 23 million people, but what happens there could ripple across the global economy.
Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs
World News // 3 hours ago
Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 13 (UPI) -- President Gabriel Boric's plan to replace Israel as Chile's primary arms supplier presents logistical and strategic challenges for the country's armed forces.
Dominican nightclub owner arrested in deaths of 236 in roof collapse
World News // 4 hours ago
Dominican nightclub owner arrested in deaths of 236 in roof collapse
June 13 (UPI) -- The owner of a popular nightclub in the Dominican Republic is facing an involuntary homicide charge after 236 people died because the roof collapsed during a concert in April, prosecutors announced.
Sole Indian crash survivor doing well, but 'psychologically disturbed'
World News // 8 hours ago
Sole Indian crash survivor doing well, but 'psychologically disturbed'
June 13 (UPI) -- As the investigation continued Friday into the horrific Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash that killed at least 290 people, the sole survivor is doing well but is "psychologically disturbed."
G7 Sunday agenda in Canada includes trade, Ukraine and Gaza
World News // 7 hours ago
G7 Sunday agenda in Canada includes trade, Ukraine and Gaza
June 13 (UPI) -- As the G7 group of large democratic nations with big economies meets Sunday in Alberta, Canada they have a broad agenda in the midst of global economic and military turmoil.
Iran suspends nuclear talks with U.S. after Israeli attacks
World News // 7 hours ago
Iran suspends nuclear talks with U.S. after Israeli attacks
June 13 (UPI) -- Iran said Friday after Israel's strikes on multiple Iranian targets that it is pulling out of nuclear talks with the United States.
Vatican sets canonization date for Italian computer gamer Carlo Acutis
World News // 9 hours ago
Vatican sets canonization date for Italian computer gamer Carlo Acutis
June 13 (UPI) -- An Italian teen who died from leukemia at age 15 is to become the first saint from the millennial generation after Pope Leo XIV set a date for his canonization.
Korean financial groups offer unconventional services
World News // 10 hours ago
Korean financial groups offer unconventional services
SEOUL, June 13 (UPI) -- South Korean financial groups are increasingly venturing beyond traditional banking, offering services like food delivery and used car platforms, which blur the boundary between finance and daily life.

Trending Stories

At least 3,400 positions at State Dept. to be axed, hundreds laid off
At least 3,400 positions at State Dept. to be axed, hundreds laid off
Appeals court stays order against Trump's use of National Guard
Appeals court stays order against Trump's use of National Guard
Iran launches missiles, drones at Israel in retaliation of airstrikes
Iran launches missiles, drones at Israel in retaliation of airstrikes
Storms could put a damper on Army's birthday events, parade
Storms could put a damper on Army's birthday events, parade
North Korea claims to launch repaired warship on second try
North Korea claims to launch repaired warship on second try

Follow Us