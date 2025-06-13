Trending
World News
June 13, 2025 / 8:30 AM

Vatican sets canonization date for Italian computer gamer Carlo Acutis

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
The Vatican announced Friday that Pope Leo XIV will canonize Italian teen Carlo Acutis, who died from cancer almost 20 years ago, in a ceremony on the first Sunday of September. Acutis will be become the first millennial saint. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
The Vatican announced Friday that Pope Leo XIV will canonize Italian teen Carlo Acutis, who died from cancer almost 20 years ago, in a ceremony on the first Sunday of September. Acutis will be become the first millennial saint. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- An Italian teenager dubbed "God's Influencer" is to become the first saint from the millennial generation Sept. 7, after Pope Leo XIV announced the date of his canonization in the Vatican on Friday.

British-born Carlo Acutis, a keen computer gamer who died of leukemia in 2006 at age 15, will be declared a saint by Leo in a St. Peter's Square ceremony, after the Holy See verified two miracles attributed to him and in recognition of his use of Internet technology to spread the Catholic faith.

Approved back in July under the previous pontificate of the late Pope Francis, Acutis will be canonized along with another candidate recognized by Francis, Pier Giorgio Frassati, who died in 1924 at age 24.

"This morning, Pope Leo XIV presided over the Ordinary Public Consistory for the Canonization of the Blesseds, announcing that these Italian young men will be inscribed in the Register of Saints on the first Sunday of the month [of September]," the Vatican said in a social media post.

Related

Acutis, a typical jeans and sneakers-wearing teen who has emerged as a poster boy for the church and helped to attract a new generation of younger adherents, was beatified in 2020 after a Brazilian boy unable to eat normally due to a birth defect was allegedly cured after his mother prayed to Acutis.

The second miracle in May 2024 involved a Costa Rican student with a severe, life-threatening head trauma from a cycling accident in Florence, which resolved after her mother prayed to Acutis at his tomb in Assisi, the birthplace of St. Francis.

The Pontiff's Office for Liturgical Celebrations also named seven other candidates, who are to be be canonized on the third Sunday of October.

Latest Headlines

Korean financial groups offer unconventional services
World News // 1 hour ago
Korean financial groups offer unconventional services
SEOUL, June 13 (UPI) -- South Korean financial groups are increasingly venturing beyond traditional banking, offering services like food delivery and used car platforms, which blur the boundary between finance and daily life.
Iran strikes: Israel downs scores of drones as escalation fears mount
World News // 2 hours ago
Iran strikes: Israel downs scores of drones as escalation fears mount
June 13 (UPI) -- Israeli air defenses repelled an Iranian airborne assault launched in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes aimed at preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.
North Korea claims to launch repaired warship on second try
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea claims to launch repaired warship on second try
June 13 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully launched a 5,000-ton destroyer that was damaged during its first launch attempt last month, state-run media reported Friday, with leader Kim Jong Un vowing to build two more warships next year.
Reports: Top Iranian Guard Corps official killed in Israeli strikes
World News // 18 hours ago
Reports: Top Iranian Guard Corps official killed in Israeli strikes
June 12 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces launched early morning aerial attacks against dozens of nuclear sites in Iran on Friday to prevent the Islamic nation from developing nuclear warheads.
One survivor found, 260+ dead in Air India plane crash
World News // 1 day ago
One survivor found, 260+ dead in Air India plane crash
June 12 (UPI) -- Police in the Indian city of Ahmedabad said one person survived and more than 260 died in the Air India plane crash as recovery efforts continue on Thursday.
Taiwan's chip dominance becomes global security, economic flashpoint
World News // 21 hours ago
Taiwan's chip dominance becomes global security, economic flashpoint
WASHINGTON, June 12 (UPI) -- Taiwan may be an island of just over 23 million people, but what happens there could ripple across the global economy.
Australia awaits American decision on AUKUS nuclear submarine pact
World News // 21 hours ago
Australia awaits American decision on AUKUS nuclear submarine pact
June 12 (UPI) -- Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles announced Thursday he feels that the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal that connects with the United Kingdom and United States will continue after the Trump administration revie
Six more Madleen Gaza humanitarian activists deported from Israel
World News // 21 hours ago
Six more Madleen Gaza humanitarian activists deported from Israel
June 12 (UPI) -- Six more activists from the Freedom Flotilla Gaza humanitarian aid mission aboard the Madleen boat were deported from Israel Thursday. They had sought to deliver aid to Gaza but were stopped by Israel's naval blockade.
IAEA: Iran in breach of non-proliferation commitments
World News // 22 hours ago
IAEA: Iran in breach of non-proliferation commitments
June 12 (UPI) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency declared Iran was in breach of its Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty obligations by failing cooperate with an probe into undeclared nuclear material and activities at multiple sites.
Japan protests Chinese fighter jet's 'abnormal approaches'
World News // 23 hours ago
Japan protests Chinese fighter jet's 'abnormal approaches'
June 12 (UPI) -- Japan's Defense Ministry said Wednesday a Chinese J-15 fighter jet's "abnormal approaches" brought it within 49 yards of Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C surveillance planes over the past weekend.

Trending Stories

Judge rules Trump deployment of troops to LA 'illegal'
Judge rules Trump deployment of troops to LA 'illegal'
Reports: Top Iranian Guard Corps official killed in Israeli strikes
Reports: Top Iranian Guard Corps official killed in Israeli strikes
One survivor found, 260+ dead in Air India plane crash
One survivor found, 260+ dead in Air India plane crash
JetBlue flight skids onto grass at Boston Logan International Airport
JetBlue flight skids onto grass at Boston Logan International Airport
CIA releases 1,450 previously classified RFK assassination documents
CIA releases 1,450 previously classified RFK assassination documents

Follow Us