Trending
World News
June 13, 2025 / 4:13 PM

Residents in Israel, Iran on high alert amid airstrikes

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Israeli police patrol in the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem after Israel struck Iranian nuclear and military targets in Tehran on Friday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
1 of 8 | Israeli police patrol in the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem after Israel struck Iranian nuclear and military targets in Tehran on Friday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Amid Israel's massive airstrikes on Iran and the Islamic nation's missile response in two barrages Friday aimed at the Jewish state, residents in both nations are on high alert.

Both nations were deserted as shops were closed, public gatherings canceled and flights not taking off and landing one day. Hospitals were relocating patients and preparing to receive wounded, as well.

In Israel, sirens sounded amid a major Iranian ballistic missile attack. Overnight, an estimated 100 missiles were launched from Iran at Israel, according to an Israeli military source. Israel Defense Forces worked to "intercept the threats" and most of the drones were deterred.

Later Friday, a second barrage of missiles were aimed at Israel. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Iran crossed red lines" by firing missiles at civilian population centers.

Related

In Iran, Tehran's air defense system has been activated after a number of strikes were carried out across the nation, its state-run Mehr News reported. Iran has 90.6 million residents, including 9.6 million in Tehran.

In the capital, demonstrators called for retaliation after the Israeli strikes.

Residents in Israel, a nation of 9.7 million, were urged to be prepared to take shelter.

"The Home Front Command has now instructed residents across the country to remain close to protected spaces," the Israel Defense Forces said. " Movement in public areas should be minimized, and public gatherings must be avoided. Upon receiving an alert, enter a protected space and remain there until an official update is issued."

IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin urged residents to prepare for "many days of war."

"We are aware of the enemy's intentions to harm us, and there will be more attempts of this kind. We still have challenges ahead," Defrin said.

Life in Israel, Iran

Much of Israel was deserted, except for people stocking up in essentials, with businesses and events canceled.

A Pride Parade scheduled for Friday was called off. Municipal workers dismantled unused stages set up along the parade's path.

A few people in the area sunbathed, smoked and played soccer on the sand.

Commerce at the open-air Carmel market nearby in Tel Avis was much less than usual traffic on a Friday, the day before the sabbath, when many businesses are closed. Jerusalem is a non-secular, holy city that closes on Saturday.

Some flocked to the few eateries and flower shops that decided to open for business. Most shops, especially for clothing, jewelry and books, appeared shuttered.

"There are no people," says Victor, who owns a flower shop at the entrance to the open-air Carmel market, told The Times of Israel, which did not publish his full name.

Victor, who has access to a safe room at his business, opted not to close. "Not for a minute. I'm self-employed, I have no choice," he said.

Supermarkets, however, were crowded as Israelis prepared to be homebound for days.

The Carrefour supermarket chain opened at 6 a.m., an hour earlier than usual.

In Iran, residents in Tehran were awakened to airstrikes.

"Both my husband and I were thrown from our bed," a resident of the northern Tehran neighbourhood of Kamranieh, told Middle East Eye. "The explosions didn't stop. We had no idea what was happening."

The woman discovered an apartment across the street had been bombed. It was the residence of Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader, who was among the senior Iranian officials reportedly killed.

Nuclear enrichment plants and launch sites were targeted as opposed to civilian populations.

Government response

Israel has closed its embassies around the world. Officials advised all Israelis abroad to fill out a survey to update the ministry on their location and situation.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem has directed all of its staff and their family members to shelter in place until further notice.

There are approximately 40,000 troops in the Middle East, along with Navy ships in the Mediterranean Sea

The U.S. Navy has directed the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, which is capable of defending against ballistic missiles, to begin sailing from the western Mediterranean Sea toward the eastern Mediterranean. A second destroyer was directed to begin moving forward so it can be available.

Israel has approximately 169,500 active personnel and has called up reservists as they are stationed through Israel, including fighting Hamas on the Gaza Strip.

Hospitals

Magen David Adom, which is Israel's national emergency service agency, began evacuating patients and premature infants to protected areas amid a special state of emergency.

MDA treats and transports more than 1 million people to hospitals every year.

Rambam Medical Center in Haifa is urging people not to come there unless cases are medically necessary. Also in Haifa, Bnei Zion Medical Center has begun transferring departments to a protected building and designated areas.

A spokesperson for Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv said: "Piece by piece, phase by phase, the hospital is being moved underground. The general intensive care unit is already protected, as is the operating room, and the hospital continues to operate as usual."

Flights

Airspace was closed over Israel, Jordan, Iran and Iraq on Friday.

That included Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, which is the 117th largest airport in the world.

"The airspace of the State of Israel is closed to takeoffs and landings until further notice," the Ministry of Transport announced. "The purpose of the closure is to prevent and minimize risks to passengers and aircraft. Passengers scheduled to depart from Ben Gurion Airport today are requested to remain at home and not arrive at the airport."

Passengers whose flights were in the air after the airspace was closed landed at alternative airports.

Airlines worldwide canceled flights. Airlines offered travel vouchers and waived change fees.

Delta Air Lines on Friday said it was suspending service to Tel Aviv until at least September, a few weeks after resuming flights there.

The city of Tabriz reportedly severely damaged the city's international airport, according to Ynet News.

Latest Headlines

Taiwan's chip dominance becomes global security, economic flashpoint
World News // 1 day ago
Taiwan's chip dominance becomes global security, economic flashpoint
WASHINGTON, June 12 (UPI) -- Taiwan may be an island of just over 23 million people, but what happens there could ripple across the global economy.
Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs
World News // 2 hours ago
Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 13 (UPI) -- President Gabriel Boric's plan to replace Israel as Chile's primary arms supplier presents logistical and strategic challenges for the country's armed forces.
Dominican nightclub owner arrested in deaths of 236 in roof collapse
World News // 2 hours ago
Dominican nightclub owner arrested in deaths of 236 in roof collapse
June 13 (UPI) -- The owner of a popular nightclub in the Dominican Republic is facing an involuntary homicide charge after 236 people died because the roof collapsed during a concert in April, prosecutors announced.
Sole Indian crash survivor doing well, but 'psychologically disturbed'
World News // 7 hours ago
Sole Indian crash survivor doing well, but 'psychologically disturbed'
June 13 (UPI) -- As the investigation continued Friday into the horrific Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash that killed at least 290 people, the sole survivor is doing well but is "psychologically disturbed."
G7 Sunday agenda in Canada includes trade, Ukraine and Gaza
World News // 5 hours ago
G7 Sunday agenda in Canada includes trade, Ukraine and Gaza
June 13 (UPI) -- As the G7 group of large democratic nations with big economies meets Sunday in Alberta, Canada they have a broad agenda in the midst of global economic and military turmoil.
Iran suspends nuclear talks with U.S. after Israeli attacks
World News // 6 hours ago
Iran suspends nuclear talks with U.S. after Israeli attacks
June 13 (UPI) -- Iran said Friday after Israel's strikes on multiple Iranian targets that it is pulling out of nuclear talks with the United States.
Vatican sets canonization date for Italian computer gamer Carlo Acutis
World News // 8 hours ago
Vatican sets canonization date for Italian computer gamer Carlo Acutis
June 13 (UPI) -- An Italian teen who died from leukemia at age 15 is to become the first saint from the millennial generation after Pope Leo XIV set a date for his canonization.
Korean financial groups offer unconventional services
World News // 8 hours ago
Korean financial groups offer unconventional services
SEOUL, June 13 (UPI) -- South Korean financial groups are increasingly venturing beyond traditional banking, offering services like food delivery and used car platforms, which blur the boundary between finance and daily life.
Iran strikes: Israel downs scores of drones as escalation fears mount
World News // 9 hours ago
Iran strikes: Israel downs scores of drones as escalation fears mount
June 13 (UPI) -- Israeli air defenses repelled an Iranian airborne assault launched in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes aimed at preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.
North Korea claims to launch repaired warship on second try
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korea claims to launch repaired warship on second try
June 13 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully launched a 5,000-ton destroyer that was damaged during its first launch attempt last month, state-run media reported Friday, with leader Kim Jong Un vowing to build two more warships next year.

Trending Stories

Judge rules Trump deployment of troops to LA 'illegal'
Judge rules Trump deployment of troops to LA 'illegal'
Reports: Top Iranian Guard Corps official killed in Israeli strikes
Reports: Top Iranian Guard Corps official killed in Israeli strikes
At least 3,400 positions at State Dept. to be axed, hundreds laid off
At least 3,400 positions at State Dept. to be axed, hundreds laid off
Appeals court stays order against Trump's use of National Guard
Appeals court stays order against Trump's use of National Guard
Iran strikes: Israel downs scores of drones as escalation fears mount
Iran strikes: Israel downs scores of drones as escalation fears mount

Follow Us