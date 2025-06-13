Trending
June 13, 2025 / 10:11 AM

Iran suspends nuclear talks with U.S. after Israeli attacks

By Doug Cunningham
Iran said Friday after Israel's strikes on multiple Iranian targets that it is pulling out of nuclear talks with the United States. Iranian state media and Oman's News Agency reported the talks are suspended indefinitely. File Photo By Ali Hosseini Khamenei Office/ EPA-EFE
June 13 (UPI) -- Iran said Friday after Israel's strikes on multiple Iranian targets that it is pulling out of nuclear talks with the United States.

Iranian state media and Oman's News Agency reported the talks are suspended indefinitely.

Another nuclear talks session had been set for Sunday as the Trump administration worked to reach a deal with Iran on its nuclear program.

Iran state media said," Iran announced it will not participate in nuclear negotiations with the United States scheduled for Sunday, suspending its involvement "until further notice" after a series of Israeli strikes that targeted senior Iranian officials and nuclear infrastructure.

President Donald Trump Friday called on Iran to continue to try to reach a deal even after Israel's widespread attack on Iran.

In May the Trump administration said the talks with Iran mediate by Oman had produced encouraging results.

Oman's News Agency said Iran has announced its withdrawal from the nuclear talks following Israel's airstrikes on Iran.

Iran Thursday vowed to significantly increase its enriched uranium output.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, a U.N. nuclear watchdog, on Thursday determined that Iran is in breach of its Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty obligations.

