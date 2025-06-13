Trending
World News
June 13, 2025 / 9:23 AM

Sole Indian crash survivor doing well, but 'psychologically disturbed'

At least 290 dead as U.S. National Transportation Safety Board assists Indian crash probe.

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Rescue workers use a stretcher to remove a victim at the scene of an Air India passenger plane that crashed in Ahmedabad, India, on Thursday. Photo by Hanif Sindh/UPI
1 of 4 | Rescue workers use a stretcher to remove a victim at the scene of an Air India passenger plane that crashed in Ahmedabad, India, on Thursday. Photo by Hanif Sindh/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- As the investigation continued Friday into the horrific Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash that killed at least 290 people, the sole survivor is doing well in hospital but is "psychologically disturbed," according to the Civil Hospital medical director.

The jet with 242 people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad enroute to London, striking a hostel for B.J. Medical College and Civil Hospital students and relatives, a medical school.

The total death toll is at least 290.

Sole survivor and British national of Indian origin Vishwash Kumar Ramesh told the Hindustan Times it happened very fast.

Related

"Thirty seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed," Ramesh said. "I don't know how I'm alive, how I exited the plane."

Ramesh added, "I don't know how I survived. I saw people dying in front of my eyes -- the air hostesses, and two people I saw near me. ... I walked out of the rubble."

He was seated in row 11A near a left-side window emergency exit in the economy section of the aircraft. He said he saw the exit, tried to get out through it and succeeded.

Ramesh said he still can't believe he made it out alive. Prime Minister Narenda Modi visited him in the hospital.

Modi said on X, "Met those injured in the aftermath of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, including the lone survivor and assured them that we are with them and their families in this tough time. The entire nation is praying for their speedy recovery.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is assisting the investigation into the cause of the crash.

"The NTSB will be leading a team of U.S. investigators traveling to India to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau with its investigation into the crash of an Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday," the agency said on X.

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on X, "Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on ground outside the airport perimeter. heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site."

In a statement on X Air India offered its deepest condolences to families of those killed and added, "The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national.

"The survivor is a British national of Indian origin. ... Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones."

The FAIMA Doctors Association said on X that "The wife of one super-specialist doctor was found dead."

Fifty MBBS students were hospitalized in stable condition while two or three were in critical condition and four or five students were missing. Three to four relatives of resident doctors also are missing, according to FAIMA.

Latest Headlines

Iran suspends nuclear talks with U.S. after Israeli attacks
World News // 18 minutes ago
Iran suspends nuclear talks with U.S. after Israeli attacks
June 13 (UPI) -- Iran said Friday after Israel's strikes on multiple Iranian targets that it is pulling out of nuclear talks with the United States.
Vatican sets canonization date for Italian computer gamer Carlo Acutis
World News // 1 hour ago
Vatican sets canonization date for Italian computer gamer Carlo Acutis
June 13 (UPI) -- An Italian teen who died from leukemia at age 15 is to become the first saint from the millennial generation after Pope Leo XIV set a date for his canonization.
Korean financial groups offer unconventional services
World News // 2 hours ago
Korean financial groups offer unconventional services
SEOUL, June 13 (UPI) -- South Korean financial groups are increasingly venturing beyond traditional banking, offering services like food delivery and used car platforms, which blur the boundary between finance and daily life.
Iran strikes: Israel downs scores of drones as escalation fears mount
World News // 3 hours ago
Iran strikes: Israel downs scores of drones as escalation fears mount
June 13 (UPI) -- Israeli air defenses repelled an Iranian airborne assault launched in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes aimed at preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.
North Korea claims to launch repaired warship on second try
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea claims to launch repaired warship on second try
June 13 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully launched a 5,000-ton destroyer that was damaged during its first launch attempt last month, state-run media reported Friday, with leader Kim Jong Un vowing to build two more warships next year.
Reports: Top Iranian Guard Corps official killed in Israeli strikes
World News // 19 hours ago
Reports: Top Iranian Guard Corps official killed in Israeli strikes
June 12 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces launched early morning aerial attacks against dozens of nuclear sites in Iran on Friday to prevent the Islamic nation from developing nuclear warheads.
One survivor found, 260+ dead in Air India plane crash
World News // 1 day ago
One survivor found, 260+ dead in Air India plane crash
June 12 (UPI) -- Police in the Indian city of Ahmedabad said one person survived and more than 260 died in the Air India plane crash as recovery efforts continue on Thursday.
Taiwan's chip dominance becomes global security, economic flashpoint
World News // 22 hours ago
Taiwan's chip dominance becomes global security, economic flashpoint
WASHINGTON, June 12 (UPI) -- Taiwan may be an island of just over 23 million people, but what happens there could ripple across the global economy.
Australia awaits American decision on AUKUS nuclear submarine pact
World News // 23 hours ago
Australia awaits American decision on AUKUS nuclear submarine pact
June 12 (UPI) -- Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles announced Thursday he feels that the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal that connects with the United Kingdom and United States will continue after the Trump administration revie
Six more Madleen Gaza humanitarian activists deported from Israel
World News // 23 hours ago
Six more Madleen Gaza humanitarian activists deported from Israel
June 12 (UPI) -- Six more activists from the Freedom Flotilla Gaza humanitarian aid mission aboard the Madleen boat were deported from Israel Thursday. They had sought to deliver aid to Gaza but were stopped by Israel's naval blockade.

Trending Stories

Judge rules Trump deployment of troops to LA 'illegal'
Judge rules Trump deployment of troops to LA 'illegal'
Reports: Top Iranian Guard Corps official killed in Israeli strikes
Reports: Top Iranian Guard Corps official killed in Israeli strikes
JetBlue flight skids onto grass at Boston Logan International Airport
JetBlue flight skids onto grass at Boston Logan International Airport
CIA releases 1,450 previously classified RFK assassination documents
CIA releases 1,450 previously classified RFK assassination documents
House votes to reclaim $9.4B and cut NPR, PBS spending
House votes to reclaim $9.4B and cut NPR, PBS spending

Follow Us