Sole Indian crash survivor doing well, but 'psychologically disturbed'

June 13 (UPI) -- As the investigation continued Friday into the horrific Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash that killed at least 290 people, the sole survivor is doing well in hospital but is "psychologically disturbed," according to the Civil Hospital medical director.

The jet with 242 people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad enroute to London, striking a hostel for B.J. Medical College and Civil Hospital students and relatives, a medical school.

The total death toll is at least 290.

Sole survivor and British national of Indian origin Vishwash Kumar Ramesh told the Hindustan Times it happened very fast.

"Thirty seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed," Ramesh said. "I don't know how I'm alive, how I exited the plane."

Ramesh added, "I don't know how I survived. I saw people dying in front of my eyes -- the air hostesses, and two people I saw near me. ... I walked out of the rubble."

He was seated in row 11A near a left-side window emergency exit in the economy section of the aircraft. He said he saw the exit, tried to get out through it and succeeded.

Ramesh said he still can't believe he made it out alive. Prime Minister Narenda Modi visited him in the hospital.

Modi said on X, "Met those injured in the aftermath of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, including the lone survivor and assured them that we are with them and their families in this tough time. The entire nation is praying for their speedy recovery.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is assisting the investigation into the cause of the crash.

"The NTSB will be leading a team of U.S. investigators traveling to India to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau with its investigation into the crash of an Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday," the agency said on X.

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on X, "Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on ground outside the airport perimeter. heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site."

In a statement on X Air India offered its deepest condolences to families of those killed and added, "The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national.

"The survivor is a British national of Indian origin. ... Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones."

The FAIMA Doctors Association said on X that "The wife of one super-specialist doctor was found dead."

Fifty MBBS students were hospitalized in stable condition while two or three were in critical condition and four or five students were missing. Three to four relatives of resident doctors also are missing, according to FAIMA.