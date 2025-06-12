Trending
World News
June 12, 2025 / 11:18 AM

Six more Madleen Gaza humanitarian activists deported from Israel

By Doug Cunningham
Six more activists from the Freedom Flotilla Gaza humanitarian aid mission aboard the Madleen boat were deported from Israel Thursday. Photo by Freedom Flotilla Coalition
June 12 (UPI) -- Six more activists from the Freedom Flotilla Gaza humanitarian aid mission aboard the Madleen boat were deported from Israel Thursday.

The Adalah civil rights center said six international activists Mark van Rennes of the Netherlands, Suyab Ordu of Turkey, Yasemin Acar of Germany, Thiago Avila of Brazil and Rva Viard and Rima Hassan both of France were being transported to Ben Guiron airport for deportation after being detained for 72 hours.

Adalaha added that French nationals Pascal Maurieras and Yanis Mhamdi are the last remaining activists from the Madleen and are expected to be deported from Israel Friday.

The Israeli Navy intercepted the Madleen while it was enroute to Gaza in international waters.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was among the activists deported earlier this week.

Eight of the activists challenged their detention while four waived their right to go before a judge and were deported immediately.

Israel's Detention Review Tribunal found the naval blockade of Gaza is legal under Israeli law and therefore the activists were lawfully detained.

The activists assert that their detention and deportations are violations of international law.

According to the Adalah Center, the activists reported they were subjected to solitary confinement and their access to attorneys was restricted.

