Air India flight carrying 242 people crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India flight carrying 242 people crashed near a doctors' hostel in Ahmedabad shortly after liftoff, bound for London. Photo by Siddharaj Solanki/EPA-EFE

June 12 (UPI) -- An Air India plane carrying 242 people crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday, the airline said.

The airline confirmed the incident involving flight AI171, which lifted off from Ahmedabad Airport at about 1:38 p.m. local time en route to London Gatwick Airport but did not provide further details on what took place.

"Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the airline said.

No details on casualties were given, but the airline said the passengers and crew included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national.

Those injured in the incident were taken to nearby hospitals.

Air India Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran offered his "deepest condolences" to the families and loved ones of those involved in the crash.

"At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all of the affected people and their families," he said. "We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted."

The plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed after reaching an altitude of 625 feet shortly after takeoff.

"We are aware of initial reports and are working to gather more information," Boeing said.

The plane crashed near a doctors' hostel in the Meghani area of Ahmedabad, prompting a swift response from police and fire crews who rushed to the area.

A senior police officer said that "almost 70-80% of the area has been cleared."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted to X that the crash had left him "stunned and saddened."

"It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it," he wrote.

Modi added that he's "been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted to social media Thursday that the scenes from the crash "are devastating."

"I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," he said.