June 11, 2025 / 3:59 PM

Lima's new airport continues to face passenger complaints

By Macarena Hermosilla
Travelers gather inside the Jorge Chávez International Airport in Peru, on May 30. The airport has experienced multiple operational problems, including recurring flight cancellations. Photo by Paolo Aguilar/EPA-EFE
June 11 (UPI) -- Only two weeks after opening, Lima's new Jorge Chávez International Airport has experienced multiple operational problems, including recurring flight cancellations.

Three domestic flights were canceled Tuesday, according to Peru's Radio Exitosa. Between 18 and 25 flights were canceled in the airport's first days of operation, mostly due to fuel distribution failures.

Passengers have also voiced frustration over long lines at both baggage check-in and immigration.

The departure area for immigration is about 40% smaller, and the arrivals area 20% smaller, than in the previous terminal, according to reports. The limited space has caused crowding, especially during peak hours with several flights operating at once.

The airport's opening marked a milestone in Peru's infrastructure development. With more than $2.4 billion invested, the project -- managed by Lima Airport Partners (LAP) -- is the country's most ambitious transportation effort to date. Its goal is to make Lima the air hub of the South Pacific.

However, since opening June 1, the new terminal has faced criticism over operational and logistical efficiency.

The new airport spans 935 hectares -- three times the size of the previous terminal -- and is designed to handle up to 40 million passengers annually by 2030. That would put Lima on par with regional hubs such as São Paulo and Bogotá.

The project was designed to capture the growing flow of connecting passengers between South America, North America and Europe, while boosting the country's foreign trade and tourism -- sectors that account for about 2.9% of Peru's GDP.

However, the terminal opened with multiple deficiencies, several of which were blamed on the lack of stress testing before operations began.

In addition to fuel supply failures that caused flight cancellations, water leaks were reported in some airline offices.

However, the most serious criticism focused on the runway design, as only 2,588 of the required 3,500 meters are currently usable -- raising concerns about the safe takeoff of fully loaded intercontinental flights.

In response, LAP rejected claims that the runway was delivered in an incomplete or unsafe condition. The company said the infrastructure follows the approved design, which is being developed in phases and is operating under recognized standards.

LAP said all operations -- including taxiing, takeoff and landing -- meet international standards and are certified by Peru's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) and other regulatory agencies.

The lack of road and rail access to the new terminal has also drawn criticism. The main route is a congested city street, and the Metro station linking to the airport isn't expected to open until 2027.

The implementation of a Unified Airport Usage Fee (TUUA) for connecting passengers has drawn criticism. Unlike more efficient regional hubs such as Panama's Tocumen Airport -- where connecting travelers pay reduced fees or are exempt -- Lima charges the full rate.

Peru's Ministry of Transport and Communications has defended the project as a long-term endeavor. "This airport marks a new stage for Peru's economy and its integration into the global market," Transport Minister Raúl Pérez Reyes said.

However, economists and logistics groups have urged caution. Poor coordination of road projects, Metro delays and limited initial operations have raised doubts about intersectoral planning.

To meet the 2030 target, experts say Peru must improve not only physical infrastructure, but also operational efficiency, regulatory stability and competitive pricing.

