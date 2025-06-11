Trending
World News
June 11, 2025 / 8:03 AM

3 killed, 68 hurt as Russia pummels Ukraine's Kharkiv, Kherson regions

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
A Ukrainian firefighter battles a blaze at the site of a drone strike in Kharkiv early Wednesday. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE
A Ukrainian firefighter battles a blaze at the site of a drone strike in Kharkiv early Wednesday. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

June 11 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and at least 68 injured in Ukraine overnight after Russian forces hit civilian targets across the frontline regions of Kharkiv and Kherson with artillery fire, guided bombs and drones, authorities said.

Two of the fatalities and 60 of the injuries, including nine children, occurred in Kharkiv city but seven other communities were also attacked, with at least five people injured, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said in an update on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

The third person killed was a 65-year-old man who died in a specialist burns unit in the hospital after being seriously injured in drone strikes on Kharkiv that damaged nine apartment buildings, three private homes, a factory and more than a dozen cars.

Eight houses were damaged in Tsupivka, a village 20 miles north of Kharkiv, while 40 homes were damaged around the city of Kupiansk, 60 miles southeast of Kharkiv, amid clashes after Russian forces mounted a dozen ground sorties from the east.

Related

All the assaults by Russian units were repelled by Ukrainian forces, according to Syniehubov, who said Russian forces also launched unsuccessful offensives in the border districts of Vovchansk and toward Lyptsy, which is within striking distance of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian troops also fought back a Russian sortie in the far east of the province near Dvorichnaya, close to Russian-occupied Luhansk province.

A 63-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man were hospitalized Wednesday morning with blast injuries and concussion in Kherson after the vehicle they were riding in was struck by a drone, just northeast of the city.

A second local woman sustained a shrapnel wound to her leg and was being treated in the hospital.

The latest attacks were the seventh night in a row that Russia has deployed significant airborne forces against Ukrainian towns and cities since U.S. President Donald Trump revealed Russian President Vladimir Putin had told him during a call that he would have to retaliate over Ukrainian attacks targeting warplanes on the ground at airfields deep inside its territory.

A so-called "Spiderweb" operation on June 1 by Ukrainian special forces destroyed or damaged dozens of aircraft, including strategic bombers, using drones to attack multiple military bases as far away as Siberia, which is 3,800 miles from Ukraine.

Trump appeared to blame Ukraine for Russia's renewed onslaught. Speaking aboard Air Force One on Friday night, he told reporters he thought Kyiv had made a misstep.

"They gave Putin a reason to go in and bomb the hell out of them last night. That's the thing I don't like about it. When I saw it I said 'here we go now it's going to be a strike,'" said Trump.

Latest Headlines

South Korea halts anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts near border
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea halts anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts near border
SEOUL, June 11 (UPI) -- South Korea suspended its propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts across the border to North Korea, officials said Tuesday, in a bid to reduce tensions with Pyongyang under the administration of newly elected President Lee Jae
Argentina's high court upholds former President Kirchner's conviction
World News // 13 hours ago
Argentina's high court upholds former President Kirchner's conviction
June 10 (UPI) -- Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner must serve her six-year prison sentence for a corruption conviction, the nation's Supreme Court of Justice ruled on Tuesday.
EU targets Russia with sanctions, lower oil price cap
World News // 18 hours ago
EU targets Russia with sanctions, lower oil price cap
June 10 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled its latest in a series of sanctions against Russia targeting energy exports, infrastructure and finances.
China increases presence in Brazilian ports
World News // 18 hours ago
China increases presence in Brazilian ports
June 10 (UPI) -- China is consolidating its control over critical logistical hubs in Brazil through its state-owned enterprises.
Consortium of foreign ministers to sanction two Israeli officials
World News // 18 hours ago
Consortium of foreign ministers to sanction two Israeli officials
June 10 (UPI) -- A group of five foreign ministers announced jointly Tuesday that they will put punitive measures into effect for a pair of Israeli government officials for allegedly provoking violence against Palestinians.
U.N. study: 'Lack of choice' contributing to 'fertility crisis'
World News // 20 hours ago
U.N. study: 'Lack of choice' contributing to 'fertility crisis'
June 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations Population Fund, or UNFPA, announced Tuesday that while some may worry about a population decline and how it could impact a country's survival, the bigger crisis is that people are not having children
Rolls-Royce to build U.K.'s first small modular reactors
World News // 22 hours ago
Rolls-Royce to build U.K.'s first small modular reactors
June 10 (UPI) -- Rolls-Royce was selected on Tuesday to partner with Great British Energy to build the country's first small modular reactors.
At least nine killed in shooting at high school in Austria
World News // 22 hours ago
At least nine killed in shooting at high school in Austria
June 10 (UPI) -- At least nine people were killed and dozens injured after a gunman opened fire at a high school in the Austrian city of Graz, authorities said.
Russian aerial attack on Ukraine leaves at least three dead
World News // 23 hours ago
Russian aerial attack on Ukraine leaves at least three dead
June 10 (UPI) -- Officials in Ukraine confirmed Tuesday that Russia attacked in four different places during the overnight with drones and missiles, leaving several dead and injured.
Greta Thunberg among Gaza-flotilla activists deported from Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Greta Thunberg among Gaza-flotilla activists deported from Israel
June 10 (UPI) -- Greta Thunberg was on a flight to France en route home to Sweden after being deported from Israel a day after the Gaza-bound aid yacht she was on board was intercepted by the Israeli military in international waters.

Trending Stories

Curfew ordered for downtown LA to restrain violent protests, vandalism
Curfew ordered for downtown LA to restrain violent protests, vandalism
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
DOGE results murky amid Elon Musk's exit
DOGE results murky amid Elon Musk's exit
Consortium of foreign ministers to sanction two Israeli officials
Consortium of foreign ministers to sanction two Israeli officials
Rolls-Royce to build U.K.'s first small modular reactors
Rolls-Royce to build U.K.'s first small modular reactors

Follow Us