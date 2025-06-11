Trending
World News
June 11, 2025 / 1:10 PM / Updated at 1:10 PM

Dozens of police officers injured in riots in Northern Ireland

By Ian Stark
June 11 (UPI) -- The Police Service of Northern Ireland announced Wednesday that things are currently quiet in a County Antrim town after violent attacks on police over a two-night stretch left 17 officers injured.

"Calm has been restored in Ballymena following serious disorder in the Clonavon Terrace, North Road and Bridge Street areas last night," said officials in one of a series of press releases that has documented recent unrest in that community in Northern Ireland. Five people have since been arrested "on suspicion of riotous behavior" with a sixth taken into custody "on suspicion of disorderly behavior."

Police report that stone and gas bombs were hurled at officers and their vehicles over several hours of riots that also saw residences and businesses attacked. The police also announced there was "public disorder in Ballymena" Monday evening.

Officials also confirmed that rubber bullets and a water cannon were used to try and quell the crowds involved in what Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson described in a Sunday release as a "racially motivated disorder in Ballymena" that followed a protest.

The rioting, which has also been reported in Belfast among other communities in Northern Ireland, has been widely described in the media as related to "anti-immigration protests."

The uproar allegedly followed the arrest of a 28-year-old man on Monday in connection to the Saturday sexual assault of a teenage girl in Ballymena. That arrest was the third connected to the incident, as police previously announced Sunday that two teenage boys were charged with attempted rape in connection to the assault.

First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill posted to X Wednesday that "Those responsible for this violence bring nothing to our communities but hatred, fear, and division."

