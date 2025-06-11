Trending
World News
June 11, 2025 / 9:50 AM / Updated at 10:12 AM

Death toll in Austrian school shooting rises to 10; city holds vigil

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Austrian politicians visited the scene of a school shooting in the country on Wednesday as the death toll in the attack rose to 10. Photo to Antonio Bat/EPA-EFE
Austrian politicians visited the scene of a school shooting in the country on Wednesday as the death toll in the attack rose to 10. Photo to Antonio Bat/EPA-EFE

June 11 (UPI) -- The death toll in a school shooting at an Austrian high school rose to 10 after a female teacher died of her injuries in the hospital.

Police in the city of Graz told CNN early Wednesday that nine of those killed were students at Dreierschutzengasse school, aged between 15 and 17. Interior Minister Gehard Karner said six of the deceased were girls and three were boys and that 12 students were in the hospital, some of them in a serious condition.

A 21-year-old former student, believed to have carried out the attack using a shotgun and a pistol that authorities believe he acquired legally, died in a school restroom from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police said they found suicide messages on video and in a written note and safely removed a non-functioning pipe bomb during a search of his home in the Graz area.

Related

Officials have so far declined to comment on a possible motive for Tuesday's attack but confirmed that the suspect acted alone and had not previously been in trouble with the police.

The developments came as the Austrians across the country observed a minute's silence as three days of mourning got underway for those killed in the central European country's deadliest attack in decades.

Thousands gathered in the main square in the centre of old Graz on Tuesday evening for a candlelit vigil. The mostly young people who attended, many in tears, hugged each other or knelt in quiet prayer as volunteers tended a sea of candles placed near the main fountain.

Deadly mass attacks are not unknown in the country, which has less restrictive gun ownership laws than many other European countries.

A jihadist gunman who went on the rampage in Vienna's nightlife district in 2020 killed four people and injured 23. In February, a man with links to Islamic State stabbed a 14-year-old boy to death and injured five others in an Alpine town in southern Austria.

Tuesday's attack began at about 10 a.m. local time after gunshots were heard coming from inside the school, sending pupils and teachers fleeing for their lives. One witness living in a building next door said she thought she heard 30 to 40 shots.

Police arrived at the scene in under 15 minutes, deploying the city's specialist Cobra tactical unit to the school. Authorities evacuated all pupils and staff, later confirming that the premises were secure.

Latest Headlines

Pope Leo XIV names new bishop for Archdiocese of Fuzhou, China
World News // 7 minutes ago
Pope Leo XIV names new bishop for Archdiocese of Fuzhou, China
June 11 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday appointed Bishop Joseph Lin Yuntuan auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Fuzhou, China.
Cuban Internet price hikes restrict daily life
World News // 1 hour ago
Cuban Internet price hikes restrict daily life
June 11 (UPI) -- Internet price hikes of up to 800% have sparked student protests in Cuba led by the Federation of University Students.
Macron pledges to ban social media for children younger than 15
World News // 2 hours ago
Macron pledges to ban social media for children younger than 15
June 11 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said he plans to ban social media for children younger than 15.
3 killed, 68 hurt as Russia pummels Ukraine's Kharkiv, Kherson regions
World News // 3 hours ago
3 killed, 68 hurt as Russia pummels Ukraine's Kharkiv, Kherson regions
June 11 (UPI) -- Russia attacked the frontline Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv and Kherson with artillery fire, guided bombs and drones, killing three people and injuring at least 68.
South Korea halts anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts near border
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korea halts anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts near border
SEOUL, June 11 (UPI) -- South Korea suspended its propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts across the border to North Korea, officials said Tuesday, in a bid to reduce tensions with Pyongyang under the administration of newly elected President Lee Jae
Argentina's high court upholds former President Kirchner's conviction
World News // 16 hours ago
Argentina's high court upholds former President Kirchner's conviction
June 10 (UPI) -- Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner must serve her six-year prison sentence for a corruption conviction, the nation's Supreme Court of Justice ruled on Tuesday.
EU targets Russia with sanctions, lower oil price cap
World News // 21 hours ago
EU targets Russia with sanctions, lower oil price cap
June 10 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled its latest in a series of sanctions against Russia targeting energy exports, infrastructure and finances.
China increases presence in Brazilian ports
World News // 21 hours ago
China increases presence in Brazilian ports
June 10 (UPI) -- China is consolidating its control over critical logistical hubs in Brazil through its state-owned enterprises.
Consortium of foreign ministers to sanction two Israeli officials
World News // 22 hours ago
Consortium of foreign ministers to sanction two Israeli officials
June 10 (UPI) -- A group of five foreign ministers announced jointly Tuesday that they will put punitive measures into effect for a pair of Israeli government officials for allegedly provoking violence against Palestinians.
U.N. study: 'Lack of choice' contributing to 'fertility crisis'
World News // 23 hours ago
U.N. study: 'Lack of choice' contributing to 'fertility crisis'
June 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations Population Fund, or UNFPA, announced Tuesday that while some may worry about a population decline and how it could impact a country's survival, the bigger crisis is that people are not having children

Trending Stories

Curfew ordered for downtown LA to restrain violent protests, vandalism
Curfew ordered for downtown LA to restrain violent protests, vandalism
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
Jury issues reported in Harvey Weinstein sex crime retrial
DOGE results murky amid Elon Musk's exit
DOGE results murky amid Elon Musk's exit
Consortium of foreign ministers to sanction two Israeli officials
Consortium of foreign ministers to sanction two Israeli officials
U.S., China reach deal to revive trade truce
U.S., China reach deal to revive trade truce

Follow Us