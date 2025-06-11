June 11 (UPI) -- Argentina will move its embassy from a Tel Aviv suburb to Jerusalem next year, Argentinian President Javier Milei announced Wednesday night in a speech in his honor in Israel's Knesset.

Milei is participating in a three-day visit to Israel that began Tuesday.

In Jerusalem, he was welcomed in the Knesset by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid.

They praised the warm ties between Israel and the South American nation under his leadership. Milei has been Argentina's president since 2023.

"Javier, you are a true friend," Netanyahu said. "With this visit, we are bringing our relations to new heights. 12,000 kilometers [7,500 miles] separate Buenos Aires, Israel and the Knesset in Jerusalem. This great distance is compensated for by the closeness of our hearts."

Milei first announced his intention to move the embassy in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, during his first state visit to Israel in February 2024.

"In 2026 we will make effective the move of our embassy to the city of West Jerusalem," he said Wednesday.

Ohana called the embassy move an "historic moment in the history of Israel-Argentina relations."

Jerusalem is a religious city and Tel Aviv is secular.

Argentina also doesn't have a consulate in Jerusalem, which is 42 miles east of Tel Aviv. There are about 90 foreign embassies in Tel Aviv and six in Jerusalem: United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo and Papa New Guinea. During President Donald Trump's first presidency, he ordered the U.S. embassy to move Tel Aviv, and it became official on May 14, 2018.

Milei began is speech describing the current political atmosphere globally: "cancer" of spreading antisemitism and "corruption" of Western values, noting the left has lost its moral compass and was "siding with Hamas."

"Argentina will not stand on the sidelines," he said in noting it will "raise its voice in defense of fellow human beings."

Lapid commended Milei for being "truly right wing" due to his slashing government spending, lowering inflation and investing in the middle class. Lapid said his current government was doing the opposite.

Mileil said that, though Israel is in a hostile region, the nation is a bastion of democracy. He counted the number of "miracles" -- the formation of the state, its victory in the war of independence, its emergence as a global technological leader and economic reforms of the 1980s during hyperinflation.

"Unfortunately, I do not have the good fortune of visiting Israel during peaceful times," Milei said at the Knesset. "On October 7, the people of Israel were victims of a barbaric attack. We thought we had finally ended such barbarism, but the tragedy woke us from that dream."

He noted four Argentine nationals remain in Hamas captivity and vowed Argentina would continue to pursue their release.

Milei met with survivors of Hamas captivity and families of Argentine hostages.

Netanyahu said: In the face of this unprecedented and brutal aggression, you spoke with absolute clarity. We stand with you in the battle against the forces of darkness.

"You have taken a stand for truth against falsehood, understanding that this is a war of unparalleled justice -- an all-out battle against barbarism that threatens the entire world," he added.

Netanyahu described Argentina's role in Jewish history, calling the nation a refuge for Jews fleeing persecution in the 19th century.

Milei said his country's "economic miracle" is occurring because of the opposition to "unnecessary" government spending and carrying out fiscal and monetary reforms.

He is scheduled to conclude his visit on Thursday with a return to the Western Wall.

During a meeting between Milei and Netanyahu on Tuesday, they spoke about plans for a direct flight between Buenos Aires and Tel Aviv by the Israeli carrier El Al. It would be the first flight between those cities since the capture of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in 1960.